You are here: Home / Business / Investing in nature gives industry and business a competitive advantage. Here’s why

Investing in nature gives industry and business a competitive advantage. Here’s why

September 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman, Roche, Switzerland & Katell Le Goulven, Executive Director, Hoffmann Institute, INSEAD

  • On the agenda at the IUCN Congress in Marseille is awareness that investment in a vibrant natural world opens the door to sustainable and sustained prosperity.
  • Forward-thinking business leaders understand that nature and economics are inextricably linked.
  • Industry leaders need to change the measures of growth, bring the true value of nature into market pricing and ensure demands on nature do not exceed the ability to supply.

The world is in danger of losing 10% or more of its total GDP by the end of the century. This is the top takeaway from a recent stress-test study by Swiss Re that looks at the consequences of failing to address climate and environmental risks.

To put that into perspective using the most recent economic and human tragedy, the COVID-19 pandemic trimmed a full 6% of global GDP in 2020. This is widely seen as an economic catastrophe. So what are countries and companies doing to safeguard against an even more precipitous decline in wealth?

This question comes at a moment when environmental impacts are growing too severe and costly to ignore. With the arctic circle sweltering at 48°C, species in decline globally and shareholders demanding new approaches, this is an opportune moment to launch the green recovery and pave the way towards sustainable development and lasting prosperity.

Yet, even with profit in the green recovery, we are not on track to seize this transformative moment. For private-sector leaders, questions remain. Many know that action is needed, but beyond obvious action like energy efficiency and clean energy, potential solutions and their value are less obvious.

Beyond obvious action like energy efficiency and clean energy, potential solutions and their value are less obvious. —André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman of Roche; Katell le Goulven, Executive Director of the Hoffmann Institute at INSEAD

Potential solutions will be in focus at upcoming meetings of governments and development stakeholders. At events like the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille this week, we hear a clarion call to protect nature. Protecting nature contributes to the stable environment that is a foundation for growth. For companies and countries looking to gain a competitive edge, investing in biodiversity preserves stability and provides a significant competitive advantage.

Biodiversity is emerging as an area of interest for firms looking for that first-mover advantage. Why biodiversity? Simply put, healthy ecosystems are needed for healthy growth. As much as we need a stable climate, we must protect oceans and forests and the life that fills these habitats.

This may sound more like a science project or protest march than a business strategy, but forward-thinking business leaders understand that nature and economics are inextricably linked. The recent State of Finance for Nature report found that half of global GDP depends on healthy ecosystems rich with biodiversity.

Pollinators like bees and hummingbirds enable agricultural production. Drugmakers look to nature to innovate new medicines. Tourists flock to natural parks and beautiful beaches. Fishermen feed billions per day from the world’s oceans. Clearly, our business models rely on the natural world.

*Based on estimated savings or project market sizing in each area. These represent revenue opportunities that are incremental to business-as-usual scenarios. Where available, the range is estimated based on analysis of multiple sources. Rounded to nearest US$5 billion. SOURCE: Literature review; Market research; Expert interviews; AlphaBeta analysis Image: World Economic Forum

The next business frontier lies at the intersection of climate change and biodiversity, and those accounting for nature as a whole will know how to manage risk, meet demand and scale up as the world transforms.

Visionary leaders have sound business reasons to protect, sustainably manage and restore ecosystems to deliver sustained and sustainable growth. In 2021, momentum is building in support of innovative business models and solutions in harmony with the natural world.

The recent G7 meeting saw agreement of the 2030 Nature Compact, with of the world’s largest economies working to conserve or protect at least 30% of global land and at least 30% of the global ocean by 2030. Along with strong statements from the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 in Kunming and the UN Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow, corporations have certainty to align with the long-term plans that come from these meetings. They also have more reasons than ever to do so.

The February Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity outlines the need for fundamental change in how we approach nature. If you look at natural resources as assets, humanity has failed to manage our portfolio well.

We must change the measures of growth, bring the true value of nature into market pricing and ensure demands on nature do not exceed the ability to supply. A recent INSEAD-supported study by ChangeNOW and The Boston Consulting Group shows both a lack of interest by companies and a great need to take simple steps to consider nature in business.

This represents a fundamental change to our extractive, GDP-driven global economy. It is a change welcomed by more and more consumers and citizens as people wake up to the fact that GDP is a poor measure of wellbeing. Externalities not accounted for in GDP can have real costs in terms of carbon pollution and biodiversity loss.

The recent trend of citizen eco-awakening around the world is unsurprising now that extreme heat, storms and drought affect billions each year. And it is welcome that this trend is seen in developed and emerging economies alike.

The world is looking for change, with younger generations willing to pay for it. A full 75% of US Millennials and 63% of Gen Z are willing to pay more for sustainable products. These groups are increasingly aware of their power of consumer choice, and they demand responsible products that are good for the planet.

Governments are listening and need a strong signal to move forward at COP15 and COP26 with confidence. Business can truly make a difference as a force for good when they give government this confidence and align business models with policy goals.

Forward thinking industry leaders are examining how their business models interact with nature and they are looking beyond the next quarter. This is an ideal moment for every company to examine their operations, see where nature interacts with their supply chains and fortify the foundation for sustainable development. This is a moment to invest in nature.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A giant new offshore wind project is set to power 10 million US homes

Companies can help build a more inclusive world. Here’s how

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Deutsche Bank again in the middle of the US-EU economic skirmishes

Tusk fights back while charismatic Boris goes against everybody in Brussels pushing the UK to leave the EU now or never

Coronavirus: Commission stands ready to continue supporting EU’s agri-food sector

These countries are driving global demand for coal

India and the US: 5 ways the countries compare

Europe is designing satellites that ‘surf’ their way past space debris

British PM May’s Brexit proposal remains obscure while her government unravels

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

HIV in sexual and reproductive health and rights of the ageing population

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

Coronavirus: Commission mobilises €123 million for research and innovation to combat the threat of variants

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan

Stateless Rohingya refugee children living in ‘untenable situation’, UNICEF chief

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Here’s how the global financial crisis is still affecting your wages

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

Hungary has made progress on greening its economy and now needs to raise its ambitions

EU adopts €130 million support package for Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

European Commission to issue €62.9 billion worth bonds under existing programmes in 2021

4 ways leaders are driving innovation in the public sector and revolutionising governance

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

How COVID-19 is helping Oman develop a future-ready workforce

Why support for Latin America’s early tech hubs is vital for the region

3 ways to fight short-termism and relaunch Europe

Facebook changes its terms and clarify its use of data for consumers following discussions with the European Commission and consumer authorities

“Leaked” TTIP document breaks post 8th negotiations round silence and opens door to critics

Young people demand a transparent job market: new campaign launches on international interns day

Greece bailout ends but with no substantial effect on citizens’ life

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Six months after the Beirut port explosion: reflections from a first responder

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

The 5 stages of acceptance as robots enter the workforce

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

How to unleash the enormous power of global healthcare data

5 reasons why biodiversity matters – to human health, the economy and your wellbeing

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

EU investment budget for 2020 must focus on the Europe of tomorrow

This is why you need that second COVID-19 vaccine dose, says WHO’s Chief Scientist

Rural women a ‘powerful force’ for global climate action: UN Secretary-General

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Parliament wants binding rules on common chargers to be tabled by summer

Destroying nuclear waste to create clean energy? It can be done

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

Coronavirus: Pandemic alert should be trigger for countries to do more against COVID-19

EU Directive makes haircut on uncovered deposits a standard in bank bail-ins

How long will people live in the future?

Rebuilding after COVID: The challenge is digital

EP stands up for democracy in Hungary during COVID-19

5 key lessons for energy transition from COVID-19 recovery

Ship Recycling is the Commission’s Titanic

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s