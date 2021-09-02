You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Desertification has been devastating for this region of Africa. One nonprofit thinks it has the solution

Desertification has been devastating for this region of Africa. One nonprofit thinks it has the solution

September 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • The Azawak region of West Africa has badly suffered from desertification and water scarcity due to the impact of climate change.
  • The water crisis has had a severe impact on both the local environment and the traditional nomad communities who farmed it.
  • NGO Amman Imman is using water harvesting methods to restore ecosystems in order to improve the livelihoods of those forced to migrate.

Once one of Africa’s most lush pastoral lands, the Azawak has badly suffered from desertification and water scarcity due to climate change.

In this region – a Florida-sized desert valley spanning the Mali and Niger border – wetlands, forests and pastures play a significant role in preserving biodiversity and mitigating the effects of climate change, as well as in reducing gender inequality and boosting economic opportunity.

Now, one nonprofit is exploring innovative methods to revitalize the landscape in the Azawak – not just by restoring the environment, but with a wholesale sustainable restoration of the ecosystem.

Water scarcity in Azawak

Just decades ago, the Azawak had a five-month rainy season which saw abundant pastures, permanent groundwater and large acacia forests, in which wildlife flourished.

Nowadays, its rains last just a month, pasturelands and forests have all but disappeared, and groundwater evaporates quickly, according to Amman Imman.

Desertification has had a devastating impact on the ecosystem and livestock, forcing the local nomadic groups to abandon pastoral life and migrate into villages. Scant rainfall also means children have to walk up to 50 kilometres a day in search of water.

Climate-related geopolitical issues such as migration impact women and girls in the region disproportionately. Women make up 80% of the 100,000-120,000 climate refugees in Niger, leaving many of them vulnerable to slavery, prostitution and trafficking. Children are also left vulnerable to disease, malnutrition and lack of water.

Water solutions for sustainable regeneration

To help the region tackle these issues, US-based Amman Imman developed its ambitious Landscape Restoration for Ecosystem Recovery (LRER) initiative. The project aims to empower and support vulnerable indigenous people through the sustainable rehabilitation and management of the Azawak in Niger.

Amman Imman was set up in 2005 to help families who had lost their traditional way of life as herders due to water scarcity.

It has since built five boreholes, including one in partnership with UNICEF, to access water in an aquifer deep underground.

an infographic on the benefits of the borehole
Amman Iman has built five boreholes to access water in an aquifer deep underground. Image: Amman Imman

To date, they serve about 100,000 people and their livestock during the height of the dry season in March, April and May, and at least 25,000 and their animals at other times.

Not only have these had positive outcomes in terms of health, hygiene and both food and water security, it has also freed up adults to generate incomes and children to attend school.

Alongside these projects, the organization also runs mobile health clinics, has launched initiatives such as cereal banks, and helped improve local education services.

Wholesale ecosystem restoration

Now Amman Imman’s LRER initiative is seeking to go even further and create wholesale ecosystem restoration, which simultaneously restores forests, pastures and watersheds.

In a project unique to the Sahel – a vast semi-arid region separating the Sahara Desert to the north and tropical savannas to the south – the nonprofit aims to take a holistic approach to rebuilding ecosystems, economies and livelihoods.

Alongside restoring landscapes using methods such as water harvesting and implementing agroforestry/permaculture techniques, it also plans supportive activities for local farmers and community leaders.

In addition, Amman Imman has built community gardens and planted about 150 fruit trees in many of the communities it serves.

How UpLink is helping to find innovations to solve challenges like this

UpLink is a digital platform to crowdsource innovations in an effort to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

It is an open platform designed to engage anyone who wants to offer a contribution for the global public good. The core objective is to link up the best innovators to networks of decision-makers, who can implement the change needed for the next decade. As a global platform, UpLink serves to aggregate and guide ideas and impactful activities, and make connections to scale-up impact.https://www.weforum.org/videos/uplink

Hosted by the World Economic Forum, UpLink is being designed and developed in collaboration with Salesforce, Deloitte and LinkedIn.

Training is key

Training local farmers and the community in agroforestry and permaculture techniques is also key for sustainable ecosystem regeneration, reforestation and food production.

Amman Imman works to provide skills training for those with little to no gardening experience in areas with community gardens, for example.

On a global level, it also wants to educate and mobilize pupils in partner schools about issues such as climate change and Africa’s Great Green Wall, a major reforestation project that aims to transform the lives of millions hit by the climate crisis.

The nonprofit thereby hopes to serve as a model to replicate across the Sahel and desertified regions across the world. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348635085495525379&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F09%2Fwest-africa-water-scarcity-solutions%2F&sessionId=ca219528ea1fbb1ddd53c6ae20f18b28152031ab&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1890d59c%3A1627936082797&width=550px

Scaling efforts

Amman Imman is one of the organizations selected for the UpLink Trillion Trees: the Sahel and Great Green Wall challenge, launched in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

The challenge looks for innovative and entrepreneurial solutions to landscape restoration to support the Great Green Wall initiative and deliver benefits to the environment and people of the Sahel.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A new, stronger Asylum Agency for a more consistent asylum policy across the EU

Digital distrust: We’re losing faith in technology to solve the world’s problems

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

Lessons learnt, unlearnt or re-learnt? Analyzing the third wave of COVID-19

Tigray conflict: EU humanitarian support to Ethiopian refugees reaching Sudan

Here’s what happened when a charity gave $1,000 each to poor households in Kenya

Action needed to end deadly clashes between African herders and farmers: UN chief

Gender Equality in Medicine: are we now so different from the Middle Ages?

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

Trade barriers: EU removes record number in response to surge in protectionism

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

How to make trade single windows more efficient with blockchain

“Be aware where you put your I Agree signature on and something else”; now Facebook by default opts you in an unseen private data bazar

The four pillars of self-care in times of Covid 19

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

With field schools in Kenya, UN agriculture agency teaches techniques to combat drought

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing 176: UN chief offers deepest condolences

What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

Brazil identifies a clear pathway for aligning its transfer pricing framework with the OECD standard

What is agroecology – and how can it help us fight climate change?

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

Berlin repels proposal for cheaper euro

World-famous cultural institutions closed due to coronavirus are welcoming virtual visitors

2014 budget: The EU may prove unable to agree on own resources

Here’s how smart construction could transform home-building after COVID-19

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

Four major resources for new European young entrepreneurs

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

Suicide in postpartum depression

The EU Commission vies to screen Chinese investment in Europe

The pill of gender bias – hard to swallow

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

EU plans to exploit the Mediterranean Sea and the wealth beneath it

Eurobarometer: protecting human rights tops citizens’ list of EU values

Women and sustainable finance: fuel for the engine of COVID recovery

What the pandemic has taught us about science communication

Malaysia can show the way towards a holistic model for human rights

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

Grexit no longer a threat but how to manage a “tutti frutti” government if not with fear?

Health care’s digital times

EU to present a “hefty” exit bill to the UK moments before Brexit negotiations

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

How this one change can help people fight poverty

UNICEF backpacks used as a haunting symbol to call for greater protection of children living in conflict

Myanmar and UN agriculture agency agree framework to improve nutrition and food security

Here are 10 of Nelson Mandela’s most inspirational quotes

EU budget: Making the EU fit for its role as strong global actor

Ukraine takes EU money and runs to sign with Russia

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

1 in 13 young British people have PTSD. Here’s why

Commission’s report shows that targeted investment and robust digital policies boost Member States’ performance

An FTA between EU-US to hurt South Korea

Matthias in Canada

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

A woman would have to be born in the year 2255 to get equal pay at work

Women in video games: ‘Accept it, or don’t buy the game’

Parliament backs new CO2 emissions limits for cars and vans

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s