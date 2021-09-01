You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Women in leadership: shattering the glass ceiling

Women in leadership: shattering the glass ceiling

September 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Vivian Waissmann Lederman and Mr. Luis Othavio da Rocha Pavaneli, two Brazilian second year medical studenta at Faculdade de Medicina de São José do Rio Preto, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It is common sense that there is a gender gap in the entire labor market, especially at leadership positions. This situation is also noticed in medicine, which – in Brazil – from 265 federal and regional counselors, women occupy 25% of presidential and director’s posts[1]. This conjecture is a direct reflection of the late achievements of the feminist movement regarding university rights, given that it only came to fruition in 1879 [2].

Currently, the youngest doctors are majorly female – up to 29 years, they represent 57,4% of the physicians [3] -, hence, there is an increasing feminization of medicine. However, there is still an obstacle that stops women from getting leadership occupations: this is what we call a glass ceiling – an invisible barricade which they cannot break to reach the top [4]. In the medical area, to attain a high role means to be a Department Chair, a Minister of Health or even a Hospital Director. All of these jobs are hardly ever employed by a female figure.

The gender inequality aforementioned does not bind just to the highly qualified job that women are not engaging, yet, even occupying the same labors, they are still paid less. In Brazil, female primary doctors make US$ 38.000 annually, while males make US$ 49.000 [5]. Thus, the statistics show that, in fact, the gender discrepancy in medicine goes back to history, since there is structural sexism rooted in our society.

Therefore, we need to close this gap in medicine, by encouraging women to be leaders and to be at the top of the hierarchy, so that they can contribute even more to the advances of this field. Scientifically speaking, there are notably important female figures in current academic productions, which are extremely relevant for the evolution of diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation methods.

            Moreover, as women occupy more high-level jobs and these salary differences are extinguished, they will be even more empowered. Hence, is not just a financial matter, but of representativeness, which aims to end the roots of male chauvinism. That way, future female physicians will feel encouraged to become leaders, since they would not fear being silenced or limited by a sexist culture.

Under this perspective, despite the feminization of medicine and all of the great conquests of the feminist movement, there is still a long path to full equality between sexes in Brazil. Because of everything that has been exposed above and many more, it is compelling that the fight against male chauvinism and in favor of female rights must be constant. Finally, the glass ceiling must be shattered in order to promote leadership for women and – truly – close the gender gap in medicine.

[1] Conselho Federal de Medicina. Médicas conquistam espaço: A presença feminina na medicina é um avanço histórico e recente no Brasil, que vem crescendo a cada ano. Jornal CFM [Internet]. 2020 Apr 13 [cited 2021 Mar 22];(300):12. Available from: http://www.flip3d.com.br/pub/cfm/?numero=300&edicao=4940

[2] MOTTA D. Pesquisa analisa a trajetória de inserção das mulheres no ensino superior .[internet]; 2014  [accessed March 23, 2021]. FAPERJ. Available from: http://www.faperj.br/?id=2748.2.6

[3] Scheffer Mário, et al. Demografia Médica no Brasil 2018 [Internet]. São Paulo, SP: FMUSP, CFM, Cremesp: [publisher unknown]; 2018 [cited 2021 Mar 22]. 286 p. ISBN: 978-85-87077-55-4. Available from: http://www.flip3d.com.br/web/pub/cfm/index10/?numero=15&edicao=4278

[4] Batista E. Mulheres já produzem metade da ciência do Brasil, diz levantamento. [internet]; 2017  [accessed March 23, 2021]. Folha de S. Paulo. Available from: https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/sobretudo/carreiras/2017/03/1864542-mulheres-ja-produzem-metade-da-ciencia-do-brasil-diz-levantamento.shtml

[5]  Boesveld S. What’s driving the gender pay gap in medicine? [internet]; 2020  [accessed March 23, 2021]. CMAJ. Available from: https://www.cmaj.ca/content/192/1/E19.short

About the authors

Vivian Waissmann Lederman is a brazilian second year medical student at Faculdade de Medicina de São José do Rio Preto. She is member of IFMSA Brazil FAMERP, Local Publication and Research Director and Local Coordinator on Reproductive Health including HIV/AIDS.

Luis Othavio da Rocha Pavaneli is a brazilian second year medical student at Faculdade de Medicina de São José do Rio Preto. He is member of IFMSA Brazil FAMERP, Local Capacity Building Director and Local Coordinator on Reproductive Health Including HIV/AIDS.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why law enforcement and businesses need to join forces to fight global cybercrime

Resettlement needs set to rise to 1.4 million people in 2019, UN refugee agency reports

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

The 100-year climate catastrophe of Mont Blanc

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

EU and UK reach agreement in principle on fishing opportunities for the remainder of 2021

Why Italy will not follow the Greek road; Eurozone to change or unravel

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Greece did it again

Questions and Answers about Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

This is how we can help Australia organize the world’s generosity

What’s needed now to fight COVID-19 – Updates from today’s WHO briefing

Service and Sacrifice: Malaysian peacekeepers in Lebanon proud to serve their homeland and the United Nations

Eastern Partnership: a renewed agenda for recovery, resilience and reform underpinned by an Economic and Investment plan

COVID-19: Commission launches European team of scientific experts to strengthen EU coordination and medical response

The Great Reset requires FinTechs – and FinTechs require a common approach to cybersecurity

Towards seamless patent registration and protection in 25 EU countries

Brunei’s new penal code would enshrine ‘cruel and inhuman punishments’ UN rights chief warns

Adjust UN force in Abyei to current realities, peacekeeping chief urges Security Council

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

Defence Industry: the Commission kick-starts the European Defence Fund with €1.2 billion and awards 26 new industrial cooperation projects for more than €158 million

MEPs: Juan Guaidó is the legitimate interim President of Venezuela

In the future, no one should be excluded from healthcare

Theresa May expresses her optimism about Britain’s economic success while UK business outlook seems ominous

Nuclear weapons in Lithuania: defence against Russia or target for terrorists?

Greece at the mercy of ECB while sailing through uncharted waters

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

Safety fits into our palms: The role of mobile technology in healthcare systems and life saving

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

The European Sting live from the World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

Christine Lagarde: the three priorities for the global economy

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

Resilience in times of pandemic

Social Committee teaches Van Rompuy a lesson

The Five Chinese Girls

World Food Day: How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?

Human rights breaches in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bahrain and Cambodia

Concerned over Haiti’s political crisis, Guterres promises ‘continuous commitment’

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

Parliament criticises Council’s rejection of money laundering blacklist

Statement of the UK Coordination Group and the leaders of the political groups of the EP

€2 billion to fast forward the creation of the European Innovation Council

Can North Korea and the U.S. strike a nuclear deal?

Why helping cross-border commuters is key to fighting COVID-19

Ageing: Looming crisis or booming opportunity?

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 6 April

‘Everyone must be on board’ for peace in Central African Republic: UN’s Lacroix

Why developing new antibiotics is a matter of life and death

EU and Ukraine kick-start strategic partnership on raw materials

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

‘Rare but devastating’ tsunamis underscore need for better preparation, UN chief urges on World Day

The EU Commission fails to draw the right conclusions about corruption

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s