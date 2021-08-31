You are here: Home / IFMSA / Bridging gender gap in medicine

Bridging gender gap in medicine

August 31, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Tooba Khursheed, who hails from India, an aspiring student pursuing medicine in Kyrgyzstan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

As we advance through the second decade of the twenty first century, trying to recover from the traumatic blows of COVID-19, the veil of aged indifference is being dusted off several loopholes hollowing the global community. One such pitfall that had survived the tides of time is gender bias. The patriarchal legacy plagues almost all the sectors. Medicine is no different.

Sadly, in several hospitals around the world, a huge gender gap exists in the salaries and the workforce of several clinical specialties, highlighting male-dominance. Statistics reveal that the percentage of women holding institutional and national leadership positions is heartbreakingly low. Females are awarded with promotions at a comparatively slower pace than their male colleagues. They attend national and international medical conferences less frequently. Also, women constitute the minority of senior authorship and editor-in-chiefs of prestigious journals as it is difficult for them to find sponsors and mentors. This is disappointing, isn’t it? How can we forget the celebrated medical contributions of women  like Virginia Apgar, Marie Curie, Helen Brooke Taussig, Judith Graham Pool, Rosalind Franklin to name a few!

The prime culprit of this discrimination is the stereotyped role of females as primary caregivers. Even today, in many parts of the world, it is the woman who is held solely accountable for taking care of ill family members, bringing up children, tending to domestic chores. This mindset doesn’t allow them to work full-time.  In addition, domestic violence and sexual harassment at the hands of their colleagues and patients disrupt the psyche of female healthcare workers, thus affecting their performance. So many women don’t do night shifts, or respond to emergencies at night in order to safeguard their femininity.

In the light of the wise words of Michelle Obama, “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued”, I’d like to emphasize the fact that gender balance in clinical workforce would definitely enhance patient outcomes and the overall quality of healthcare. This much-needed equity can be achieved by suppressing prejudiced attitudes, redistributing roles in the domestic sphere, introducing family-friendly policies that support child-bearing as well as child-rearing (e.g. paid maternity leaves, lactation rooms etc.), providing mentorship and sponsorship to women, monitoring the gender pay gap and implementing laws to mitigate sexual harassment and domestic violence.

Nowadays, females outnumber males in medical schools and account for approximately 70% of global healthcare workforce. Women hold high positions at several esteemed institutions like Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Hollings Cancer Center, among others. In fact, at Boston University Medical Center and School of Medicine, the CEO and academic dean, both women, are committed to helping other women to ascend to senior roles. Also, the launch of Time’s Up Healthcare and the publication of The Lancet’s themed issue on advancing women in science, medicine, and global health are some noteworthy initiatives to promote gender equality in these fields. Still, we have a long way to go.

About the author

Tooba Khursheed, who hails from India, is an aspiring student pursuing medicine in Kyrgyzstan. She is a passionate bibliophile and started writing at the tender age of eight. Apart from literature, she loves to learn new arts, explore her horizons and cherish the little bounties of life. With a firm belief in the power of perseverance, she wants to make this world a better place to live in. One can reach out to her via her email address: toobakhursheed02@gmail.com.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mental health and social isolation: how do have an active participation in self-care?

Trade in digital services is booming. Here’s how we can unleash its full potential

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

2014 will bring more European Union for the big guys and less for the weak

Science is everybody’s party: 6 ways to support diversity and inclusion in STEM

Eurogroup president swallows statement on savings confiscation

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

UN experts warn Assange arrest exposes him to risk of serious human rights violations

Vaccine nationalism – and how it could affect us all

“Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation” – op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

First-ever EU defence industry fund to finance joint development of capabilities

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

Ensuring supply chains are deforestation-free is still a priority. This is why

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo conflict zone ‘remains dangerous and unpredictable’ – UN chiefs

Brands can be a force for good and for growth. Here’s how

Releasing trapped value is key to success in the digital world

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

Theresa May’s global Britain against Philip Hammond’s Brexit fog

What is ‘South-South cooperation’ and why does it matter?

The European Sting @ European Business Summit 2014 – the preview

A refugee from Syria cries out: “I’m not just a number!”

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

On World Health Day, new report says the world needs 6 million more nurses

These are the biggest hurdles on the path to clean energy

4 views on the shape of global cooperation in the time of COVID-19

From Israel’s ‘start-up nation’, 4 lessons in innovation

World Cancer Day: Early cervical cancer diagnosis could save lives of over 300,000 women

MEPs oppose EU Commission plans to authorise three herbicide-resistant GMOs

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

Coronaviruses: the truth against the myths

A new paradigm for collaboration: mission-based ecosystems

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

We can save our ocean in three steps – if we act now

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

This Dutch floating village could help tackle city-density and sea-level challenges

Climate change recognized as ‘threat multiplier’, UN Security Council debates its impact on peace

State aid: Commission approves €106.7 million restructuring aid and €30.2 compensation for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak in favour of French airline Corsair

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

Antitrust: Commission adopts guidance for national courts when handling disclosure of confidential information

Everything you need to know about water

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

European Super League: Why more football is an imperfect solution to sport’s business model problem

Facts and prejudices about work

How the palm oil industry is transitioning to net-zero

This is why we should test everyone for COVID-19

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

Businesses succeed internationally

EU Parliament shows its teeth in view of 2014 elections

UN chief welcomes prisoner exchange between the Russia and Ukraine

Palestine refugee crisis ‘expanding’; leaving highest number at risk this century across Gaza

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Europeans show record support for the euro

It’s time for a rethink on financial inclusion – new principles show how

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s