You are here: Home / Business / What is integrated aquaculture and how can it help feed the world?

What is integrated aquaculture and how can it help feed the world?

August 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Rumaitha Al Busaidi, Group Manager, Business Innovation, Fisheries Development Oman

  • Integrated aquaculture means linking two or more farming activities, where at least one is a fish-farming activity.
  • It offers a sustainable, resilient solution to increase food security.
  • Read the report “Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan” here.

The is increasing pressure for the seafood industry to be environmentally and socially sound. With the increase in standards, guidelines and requirements for selling seafood products in various global markets, the industry is looking for sustainable solutions.

One of the ways producers are working on improving their sustainability profile is through the adoption of integrated aquaculture systems, which link two or more farming activities, one of which is a fish-farming activity.

Here are four reasons why integrated aquaculture systems are powerful.

1. They date back to the first and second centuries B.C.

Integrated aquaculture may seem like a new concept focused on bringing sustainability to the core of the industry. But if we took the broadest definition of aquaculture, we would see that integrated aquaculture could be considered as old as fish farming itself. The beginning of aquaculture as we know it today started as an integrated model.

China has a documented history, dating back to the first and second centuries BC, of using integrated fish farming systems. This refers to food production through the comprehensive use of aquaculture, agriculture and livestock in one system. Asian countries have been incorporating these systems passed on generation after generation especially in the co-evolution of rice-fish farming.

2. They provide an ecosystem-based management approach.

Integrated aquaculture means different types of species are cultured together utilizing the same water source.

One type of system is aquaponics, in which fish and plants are grown together and the nutrient-rich water resulting from fish waste is used as fertilizer for the plants, instead of leaving the system. This is a perfect example of how interconnected interactions within an ecosystem, including humans can serve to better address sustainability concerns as shown below.

3. They increase production efficiency and investment profitability.

Integrated aquaculture provides a proven method to increase production efficiency. An example is the Tilapia farms in Egypt where integrated systems for horticulture and aquaculture focus on water use especially in a region considered the most water-scarce in the world. With looming water wars if this crisis is not handled correctly, the need for efficient use of water like these Tilapia farms is much needed.

I can also attest to my personal experience in Oman, where as a result of frequent cyclones and sea water intrusion, farmers were in jeopardy of losing their source of income until integrated aquaculture systems were introduced to better their production efficiencies and hence their economic situation. Aquaculture is now at the forefront of industries set to diversify Oman’s economy by 2040, with an even ambitious goal to contribute to achieving better sustainability metrics and standards for all concerned.

4. It paves way for Climate Smart Aquaculture (CSA)

Adopting integrated aquaculture as a strategy not only increases output productivity and efficiency in a sustainable manner; it also plays a major role in reducing the sector’s vulnerability and increasing its resilience to climate change.

One of the key strategies currently being used is encouraging Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture, better known as IMTA, a novel process of growing finfish alongside shellfish like oysters and marine plants like seaweeds. Interestingly, we are seeing more applications of this system in many forms.

A few examples include the recent announcement by SAARC countries of introducing IMTA as means to reduce climate change impacts on the sector, trials in Europe focusing on culturing lobsters alongside salmon, a vision to have a rainforest in the ocean, or better yet, an effort to carbon capture more CO2 than is produced by the Netherlands each year.

COVID-19 continues to expose vulnerabilities in how our food systems are structured, making food security critical. We must ensure that we not only honor the pledge of working to end world hunger by 2030 but also to do so while taking into account the climate and what we leave behind for our future generations. Furthering policies, research and technology adoption of integrated aquaculture on a bigger scale will be key.

Rumaitha Al Busaidi is Co-Chair of The Davos Lab.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Chinese film boom luring Hollywood’s stars

EU budget deal struck with Parliament negotiators

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

Aid stepped up to Syria camp; new arrivals say terrorists blocked their escape

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

This is the world’s biggest mental health problem – and you might not have heard of it

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

Digital learning can help us close the global education gap. This is how

Final vote on European Solidarity Corps

Recovery effort will fizzle out quickly if there is no long-term perspective

COVID-19 : Have we learnt any lessons at all from last year?

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

A busy year in the UN Security Council: more openness, diversity mark 2019

ECB: Euro area should smooth out the consumption and income shocks of its members

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Greener tourism: Greater collaboration needed to tackle rising emissions

Foreign Investment Screening: new European framework to enter into force in April 2019

IMF v Germany: Eurogroup keeps the fight under control

How we measure stakeholder capitalism will determine our recovery

5 things COVID-19 has taught us about inequality

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

Parliament commemorates the victims of the Holocaust

No way out for Eurozone’s stagnating economy

Opposite cultures: Should it be a problem?

Why and how Germany had it again its own way in Cyprus

How COVID-19 will change the way we design our homes

Why decarbonising industry is a team sport

Top UN court rules it has jurisdiction to hear Iranian claim against US over frozen assets

This simple solution might help with one of the biggest challenges of working from home

Outgoing UN official praises Iraq’s ‘exemplary peaceful transfer of power’ at the top

Mosquitoes kill more people every day than sharks do in a century

The Liquefaction of Healthcare Services: Consequences and Possible Solutions

Spring 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth continues at a more moderate pace

At Davos, UN chief urges ‘big emitters’ to take climate action

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

This Dutch floating village could help tackle city-density and sea-level challenges

Poliomielitis: climatic changes and impossibility in border control

A new global financial crisis develops fast; who denies it?

MEPs call for sanctions against Turkey over military operation in Syria

5 unexpected ways bicycles have made the world a better place

EU Council: Private web data to be protected by…abusers

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

For video game addiction, now read official ‘gaming disorder’: World Health Organization

Main results of EU-Japan summit which took place on 25/04/2019 in Brussels

Afghans entitled to live ‘free from fear, intimidation’, says UN chief, condemning suicide attacks

Mental Health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

EU allocates over €43 million in humanitarian aid to South Sudan

This is where obesity places the biggest burden on healthcare

These deepwater fish farms could help natural stocks recover

Does the “climate change” require ombudsman services for environment?

JADE Spring Meeting 2017 – day 3: JADE Academy trainings, networking session and gala dinner – Excellence Awards winners revealed

UK must end ‘unlawful’ administration of Chagos Archipelago ‘as rapidly as possible,’ top UN court rules

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

EU summit compromise: positive step for recovery, inadequate in the long-term

WHO launches COVID-19 health alert service with Facebook and WhatsApp – Updates from Friday’s WHO briefing

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s