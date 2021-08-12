You are here: Home / Economy / Vaccine equity will define how global economies recover from COVID-19

Vaccine equity will define how global economies recover from COVID-19

August 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Laurel Patterson, Head, Sustainable Development Goal Integration, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) & Mandeep Dhaliwal, Director of HIV, Health and Development Group, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

  • Just over 1% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • More than 50% of people in high-income countries have been vaccinated.
  • The economic impacts of COVID-19 may last until 2024 in low-income countries.

Just over 1% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date, which stands in stark contrast to 51% of people in high-income countries. The lack of accessible and affordable vaccines for all will fuel additional waves of infections, human suffering and death across the globe.

But that is not the full story.

COVID-19 vaccine injustice will also have a lasting and profound impact on welfare, jobs, public debt and possibilities for human development, setting back the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the pledge to leave no one behind.

To realize the potential of the UN’s Decade of Action and work towards a fair and sustainable recovery, speed of vaccination is of the essence. Our analysis shows that if low-income countries had the same vaccination rates as high-income countries, they would have added $38 billion to their GDP forecast for 2021, which represents an 8% increase above the 472 billion predicted by International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast in April.

This underscores that a fast vaccination roll-out is decisive for countries’ possibilities to recover and create fiscal space for other health and development priorities.

IMF projections show that while high-income countries could reach pre-COVID-19 per capita GDP growth rates by the end of 2021, the economic impacts of COVID-19 may last until 2024 in low-income countries.

Our research shows that eight out of ten people pushed into poverty by COVID-19 are projected to live in the world’s poorest countries in 2030, further compounded by a fragmented recovery and all but erasing SDG progress since 2015. This widening poverty gap can be reversed by ending vaccine inequity alongside integrated investments through an ‘SDG Push’, including stronger social protection schemes across health, education, and other human development indicators.

If lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are not made accessible and affordable for all right now, low-income countries would need to increase health care spending by 57% to vaccinate 70% of their populations – a daunting task for the world’s poorest countries. Even if achieved, this would have major ramifications for other pressing health and development challenges. In contrast, high-income countries would have to increase their spending by just 0.8% to achieve the same level of protection.

The lagging vaccine rollout in low-income countries.
The lagging vaccine rollout in low-income countries. Image: Flourish

Equation of inequity

This equation of inequity threatens to push poor countries further down the debt spiral and compromise other needed investments.

In Mozambique, which has the highest relative increase in public debt to GDP ratio due to vaccine procurement costs, an estimated increase in public debt of $314 million could provide healthcare for 7.8 million people, or 25% of the population.

In Algeria, a lower-middle-income country, the cost of vaccine represents 4% or $661 million of the total projected increase in public debt in 2021. This amount could be used to fund other social protection programmes that are crucial in the COVID-19 recovery, such as a temporary basic income of $5.58 per day, covering 339 million people for one month.

The impact of vaccine injustice also ripples across labour markets, deepening poverty among those most vulnerable. Data on working hours lost due to COVID-19 shows that the equivalent of 255 million jobs were lost during the pandemic, which is five times higher than the job loss during the 2008 financial crisis. While high-income countries can protect against losses by transitioning to remote work, low-income countries with high prevalence of informal work and low rates of vaccination face a far deeper socio-economic divide.

In 2020, the world’s 2 billion informal workers, representing well over half of the global workforce, saw a 60% decline in their earnings due to COVID-19, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). So far, 2021 has seen a significant increase in the number of days of complete lockdown in countries with a large informal sector, including India, Indonesia, and Ghana, where national vaccination rates are too low to allow reopening of economies. This is particularly problematic for informal workers who depend on daily wages, not least women – 92% of whom are found in informal employment in low-income countries.

Every additional day that goes by without faster and fairer access to vaccines in poorer countries will deepen the social and economic divide between the haves and have nots and render the world more vulnerable to highly transmissible and deadly COVID-19 variants.

Learn more about this joint UNDP, WHO and University of Oxford initiative at https://data.undp.org/vaccine-equity/ and @SDGintegration

The authors are members of the World Economic Forum Expert Network.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Team Europe mobilises to support African economies

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

Erasmus+: over €28 billion to support mobility and learning for all, across the European Union and beyond

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Killings and violence targeting ethnic group in DR Congo ‘may amount to crimes against humanity’

Hungary must enforce its foreign bribery offence against companies, including foreign subsidiaries

What can we learn from each other about preventing gun violence?

Humanitarian Aid: €64 million for most vulnerable in Southern Africa

These countries are leading the way in green finance

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Uneven progress on climate action at Bangkok conference

Using CO2 as an industrial feedstock could change the world. Here’s how

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

A new European banking space is born this year

Japan initiates WTO dispute complaint against Korean duties on steel

A bad marriage can be as unhealthy as smoking and drinking

OECD Secretary-General: coronavirus “war” demands joint action

How COVID-19 will change the way we design our homes

JADE Spring Meeting 2015: a step forward for Youth Entrepreneurship

144 years on, Universal Postal Union meets to define its 21st Century role

This man is sleeping out in the Davos cold to make a point about homelessness

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is indeed our best bet for a secure climate future”, EU Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella cries out from Brussels

Mental health: simple ideas that can make a difference

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

Pandemic and mental health: what to do in this context?

One life for another

Denmark is experimenting with ‘culture vitamins’ to lift people out of depression

3 reasons manufacturing in 2021 will focus on connecting workers

Horn of Africa: UN chief welcomes Djibouti agreement between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia

This house is made entirely out of recycled rubbish

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

YOUTH RIGHTS AT RISK FROM RISE OF EXTREME-RIGHT AND POPULISTS IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “CO2 is not the problem, it is the symptom”, the pilots who crossed the world using solar energy cry out from Davos

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

Mobile technology saving lives: How simple technological solutions can improve our health care system

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? These 5 trends give us a glimpse

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

Lithuania needs to get rid of the victim mentality

A quarter of Pacific islanders live below ‘basic needs poverty lines’, top UN development forum hears

One year on: How we’re grappling with a world changed by COVID

Can alternatives to rhino horn save these gentle giants?

How a teen refugee survived a shipwreck and saved a baby’s life

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

The role of junior entrepreneurs as a bridge between academia and business world

‘Climate change is the battle of my life’, UN chief tells students living on the frontline in Fiji

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by violations of UN-backed ceasefire in Libya

Europe provides financial support to African countries while Turkey denies to change terrorism laws jeopardising the EU deal

Car emissions: MEPs set end on gap between lab and real driving emission tests

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

One Hundred Years of Qipao History: from Shanghai to EU

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s