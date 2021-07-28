You are here: Home / Economy / Will clean air become a new global currency?

Will clean air become a new global currency?

July 28, 2021 by 2 Comments
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: David Duong, Director, Program in Global Primary Care and Social Change, Harvard Medical School & Neha Rana, Undergraduate Research Fellow, Harvard Medical School & Riya Master, Undergraduate Research Fellow, Harvard Medical School

  • The growing clean air crisis is exacerbating existing inequities, including health disparities, among different socioeconomic groups around the world.
  • The unequal distribution of air pollutants in marginalised communities means poor people must breathe dirtier air.
  • Individuals and governments have a duty to work together to address this imbalance and ensure clean air does not become monetised.

Air pollution is a silent killer. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants, resulting in 7 million deaths per year.

While many countries have been making active efforts over the past decade to reduce harmful emissions, the clean air crisis has highlighted a dismal reality: the biggest polluters are the least impacted by their environmental waste. As they continue to reap the economic benefits of polluting industries, underserved and underrepresented communities have faced the brunt of the consequences.

A heat map of per capita global CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, 2019
Global CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, 2019 (the most recent year for which global figures are available) Image: Our World in Data based on the Global Carbon Project; Gapminder & UN

Clean air is an increasingly expensive amenity

Air pollution exacerbates existing inequities, including health disparities. Indeed, according to WHO research, more than 90% of air pollution deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, while access to clean air is heavily concentrated at the top of the socioeconomic pyramid. In other words, the poor breathe dirtier air.

Further, the impacts of climate change are often less immediate for those countries with the highest greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Research shows that, out of the 36 highest emitting countries, 20 are among the least vulnerable to climate change. Meanwhile, 11 of the 17 countries with the lowest GHG emissions are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

As more attention is given to the detrimental effects of air pollution and climate change, air quality is beginning to improve – but only for certain communities. This is not due to the inadequacies of one group or the superiority of another, but the unequal distribution of air pollutants in marginalised communities.

Certain communities are struggling to breathe

In the US, a stark line between race and air pollution can be drawn. Research has shown that white Americans are the greatest contributor to emissions, but experience 17% less air pollution versus their consumption. On the other hand, Black and Hispanic populations respectively experience 56% and 63% more air pollution relative to their consumption. This may be largely due to racial segregation and pollution sources being located near historically marginalised communities.

This is certainly the case in parts of Europe. In the Spanish Basque Country, for example, neighbourhoods with low socioeconomic status are six times more likely than their high-income counterparts to be closer to polluting industries. More generally, 20% of self-reported health disparities in Europe are connected to a lack of green space, neighbourhood conditions and air pollution. The WHO credits the formation of this so-called “environmental underclass” to the combination of environmental health inequity and other negative health pressures.

As more media outlets and organisations report on the detrimental effects of air pollution and climate change, air quality is beginning to improve – but only for certain communities.—David B. Duong, Riya Master, Neha Rana, Harvard Medical School

Other parts of the world present similar examples of unequal access to clean air. In sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, the use of solid fuels like wood and charcoal for heating, lighting and cooking among low-income households results in high rates of air pollution in poorly ventilated homes. Approximately two-thirds of children in the region grow up in homes that rely on solid fuels. High exposure to particulate matter emitted by such fuels can cause premature death from heart disease, stroke, pneumonia, and cancer.

Share of deaths from air pollution, 2017
A map showing deaths from indoor and outdoor air pollution in 2017 (the most recent year for which global figures are available) Image: Our World in Data; IHME, Global Burden of Disease

How to tackle the clean air crisis

We need to tackle the environmental, health, and social aspects of this multifaceted issue. Without real, equitable progress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb climate change, only the wealthy will hold the economic right to breathe clean air. By 2050, clean air could truly become the new global currency.

Both individuals and institutions can do a lot to combat this problem. Making everyday lifestyle changes such as riding public transportation or cycling to work can contribute to reducing GHG emissions. Refusing single-use plastics can also help. Supplementing these efforts with dietary changes such as cutting down on meat and dairy consumption and eating locally grown and sourced foods take the solution one step further.

Without real, equitable progress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb climate change, only the wealthy will hold the economic right to breathe clean air.—David B. Duong, Riya Master, Neha Rana, Harvard Medical School

However, these individual lifestyle choices must be met with strong, coordinated national and international action to alleviate the inequitable burden of air pollution on lower socioeconomic communities. Governments and sovereign nations need to place strict limits on oil companies, cap the gases large corporations can emit annually, and advocate for fuel subsidies for homes without gas and electricity. Richer countries and those with a larger carbon footprint need to help limited-resource countries. Individuals should contact their representatives to push for more green initiatives and hold governments accountable for air quality at home and around the world.

Breathing clean air is a human right and clean air should not be monetised. Our world and the air we breathe are a shared resource for all. There should be no hesitation to act or cost too great to protect and restore our air and our environment. We have less than a decade to save our planet and the time for action is now.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Globalization 4.0 must provide for the poorest, or it risks causing chaos for everyone

Mobile health technology: Advances, Facilitations and Promotion of Autonomy

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

In Marrakech, UN chief urges world leaders to ‘breathe life’ into historic global migration pact

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

EU allocates over €43 million in humanitarian aid to South Sudan

How COVID-19 will change the way we design our homes

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

UN Mission in Haiti calls on protestors, authorities, to refrain from violence

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

The world’s impact in a small Brazilian town and the increased demand for mental health

Two-thirds of global drug deaths now from opioids: UN drugs report

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

‘Millions facing starvation’ – Global political and business leaders on the economic impact of COVID-19

Can a package from China cause Coronavirus infection? Debunking the top 7 Coronavirus myths!

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Cyprus submits official recovery and resilience plan

Trade Committee advocates lower tariffs in Western Sahara

Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

This study wants every child in the UK to spend a night under the stars

Banks, insurance giants are free again to abuse the real economy

Connected Claims returns to London in 2018

Impact investing in Latin America and addressing the ‘missing middle’

Syria: Thousands of children ‘hemmed in’ by ‘brutal and gratuitous’ spike in violence

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

Here’s how innovation could help car companies hit by COVID-19

How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

Eurozone needs more than some decimals of growth

Draghi strives to control the unruly exploitation of financial markets by banking leviathans

EYE to kick off on Friday: 8000+ young people discussing the future of Europe 1 – 2 June

Central American migrants must be protected, urge UN experts

Here’s why the business of sustainability has come of age

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

Tobacco-free Public Space in Africa’s Most Populous Country

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

Coronavirus: a common approach for safe and efficient mobile tracing apps across the EU

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into possible anticompetitive behaviour by the power exchange EPEX Spot

Women in video games: ‘Accept it, or don’t buy the game’

Vaccine nationalism – and how it could affect us all

Summer 2021 Economic Forecast: Reopening fuels recovery

The Sino-American trade conflict may be resolved soon

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

Venezuela: MEPs call for free and fair elections in the crisis-torn country

The three biggest challenges for India’s future

Europe slammed by Turkey’s shaky Erdoğan; both playing with immigrants’ agony

Commission supports reform projects in Member States for more jobs and sustainable growth

On their epic journeys, migratory birds connect nations and inspire people, UN says on World Day

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: List of Recent Climate Funding Announcements

Independent Ethics Body: improving transparency and integrity in EU institutions

EU Summit consumed by the banks

As the year closes out, UN political chief talks the art of diplomacy – and crises to watch in 2019.

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

How symbiosis can help industrial clusters reach net-zero

This psychologist is using science and data to beat racism

Climate change: What is COP26 and why does it matter?

The European Parliament floating over the South China Sea

Climate action: 4 shifts the UN chief encourages Governments to make

Arlington, USA: kick-off of the fifth round of the EU-US boxing match

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, Markets, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s