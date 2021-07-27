You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €30.5 billion French scheme to support production of electricity from renewable energy sources

State aid: Commission approves €30.5 billion French scheme to support production of electricity from renewable energy sources

July 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a French aid scheme to support renewable electricity production. The measure will help France achieve its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting competition and will contribute to the European objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “This aid measure will stimulate development of key renewable energy sources, and support a transition to an environmentally sustainable energy supply, in line with the EU Green Deal objectives. The selection of the beneficiaries through a competitive bidding process will ensure the best value for taxpayers’ money while maintaining competition in the French energy market.” 

The French scheme

France notified the Commission of its intention to introduce a new scheme to support electricity produced from renewable energy sources, namely to onshore operators of solar, onshore wind and hydroelectric installations. The scheme grants support to these operators awarded via competitive tenders. In particular, the measure includes seven types of tenders for a total of 34 GW of new renewables capacity that will be organised between 2021 and 2026: (i) solar on the ground, (ii) solar on buildings, (iii) onshore wind, (iv) hydroelectric installations, (v) innovative solar, (vi) self-consumption and (vii) a technology-neutral tender. The support takes the form of a premium on top of the electricity market price. The measure has a provisional total budget of around €30.5 billion. The scheme is open until 2026 and aid can be paid out for a maximum period of 20 years after the new renewable installation is connected to the grid.

The Commission’s assessment

The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy.

The Commission found that the aid is necessary to further develop the renewable energy generation to meet France’s environmental goals. It also has an incentive effect, as the projects would otherwise not take place in the absence of public support. Furthermore, the aid is proportionate and limited to the minimum necessary, as the level of aid will be set through competitive tenders. In addition, the Commission found that the positive effects of the measure, in particular, the positive environmental effects outweigh any possible negative effects in terms of distortions to competition. Finally, France also committed to carry out an ex-post evaluation to assess the features and implementation of the renewables scheme.

On this basis, the Commission concluded that the French scheme is in line with EU State aid rules, as it will facilitate the development of renewable electricity production from various technologies in France and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the European Green Deal and without unduly distorting competition.

Background

The Commission’s 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy allow Member States to support the production of electricity from renewable energy sources, subject to certain conditions. These rules aim to help Member States meet the EU’s ambitious energy and climate targets at the least possible cost for taxpayers and without undue distortions of competition in the Single Market.

The Renewable Energy Directive of 2018 established an EU-wide binding renewable energy target of 32% by 2030. With the European Green Deal Communication in 2019, the Commission reinforced its climate ambitions, setting an objective of no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050. The recently adopted European Climate Law, which enshrines the 2050 climate neutrality objective and introduces the intermediate target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, set the ground for the ‘fit for 55′ legislative proposals adopted by the Commission on 14 July 2021. Among these proposals, the Commission has presented an amendment to the Renewable Energy Directive, which sets an increased target to produce 40% of EU energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.50272 in the State aid register on the Commission’s Competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU-Turkey leaders’ meeting, 9 March 2020

Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises over €18 million for the Central African Republic in 2019

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

Climate change is speeding up. Our response needs to be even faster

Here are 10 of the most urgent health challenges we’ll face in the 2020s, according to WHO

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Syrian crisis: EU mobilises an overall pledge of €6.9 billion for 2020 and beyond

MEPs approve €585 million to support refugees from Syria

How listening to patients could change the way we tackle cancer

Brexit: MEPs concerned over reported UK registration plans for EU27 citizens

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

How to promote Primary Healthcare to the Young Healthcare Workforce?

Youth unemployment: think out of the box

Where does our food come from? Here’s why we need to know

Human rights are ‘key’ for economic policymaking says UN expert

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

European Agenda on Migration four years on: Marked progress needs consolidating in face of volatile situation

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

“Who do I call if I want to call Europe?” Finally a name and a number to answer Henry Kissinger’s question

How a new encryption technique can help protect privacy amid COVID-19

The energy industry is changing. Are governments switched on?

Rapid action needed for people to meet challenges of changing world of work

Scotland in United Kingdom: It’s either the end or the beginning of the end

MEPs approve EU’s spending in 2017

This is the environmental catastrophe you’ve probably never heard of

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

Commission statement on the vaccine export authorisation scheme

This is how the coronavirus is affecting indigenous people – and how tech is bringing them together

It takes far too long for a rare disease to be diagnosed. Here’s how that can change

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Security of 5G networks: EU Member States complete national risk assessments

November infringements package: key decisions

Addressing the consequences of digitalisation in the Russia & CIS region

College meeting: European Commission reorganises the “Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom” into the “Service for the EU-UK Agreements”.

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

The European Green Deal must be at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery

European Parliament speaks out against “killer robots”

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

Here’s a simple and fair way to end corporate tax abuse

Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis

Can the EU assume the mantle of global leadership?

COVID has shown we can be creative under pressure: Stockholm’s mayor on harnessing a city’s people power

The future of the plastics industry is green

General Elections in Spain: Twitter organises the first digital debate to empower young people.

UN Human Rights chief urges Venezuela to halt grave rights violations

Medical education and violence against women: a gap in women’s rights

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Will satellites destroy our view of space?

“Prevention is better than cure”: the main goal of modern medicine

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

Clean air is good for business

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement: protecting European interests, ensuring fair competition, and continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

Managing and resolving conflicts in a politically inclined group of team members

UNICEF reports uneven progress in 30 years of child rights treaty

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s