You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission steps up research funding with €120 million for 11 new projects to tackle the virus and its variants

Coronavirus: Commission steps up research funding with €120 million for 11 new projects to tackle the virus and its variants

July 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has short-listed 11 new projects worth €120 million from Horizon Europe, the biggest European research and innovation programme (2021-2027), for supporting and enabling urgent research into the coronavirus and its variants. This funding is part of a wide range of research and innovation actions taken to fight the coronavirus and contributes to the Commission’s overall action to prevent, mitigate and respond to the impact of the virus and its variants, in line with the new European bio-defence preparedness plan HERA Incubator.

The 11 short-listed projects involve 312 research teams from 40 countries, including 38 participants from 23 countries outside of the EU.

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “The European Union has been taking strong action to fight the coronavirus crisis. Today we are stepping up our research efforts to meet the challenges and threats that coronavirus variants present. By supporting these new research projects and reinforcing and opening relevant research infrastructures, we continue to fight this pandemic as well as prepare for future threats.”

Most of the projects will support clinical trials for new treatments and vaccines, as well as the development of large scale, coronavirus cohorts and networks beyond Europe’s borders, forging links with European initiatives. Other projects will reinforce and widen access to the research infrastructures providing services, or needed to share data, expertise, and research resources among researchers, to enable research addressing coronavirus and its variants. These infrastructures include those already active such as the European COVID-19 Data Platform and the relevant European Life Science Research Infrastructures.

The successful consortia will collaborate with other relevant initiatives and projects at national, regional, and international level to maximise synergies and complementarity and avoid duplication of the research efforts. They will contribute to building the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), which will enable the EU to anticipate and better tackle future pandemics.

Background

In February, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of a European bio-defence preparedness plan HERA Incubator aimed at preparing Europe for an increased threat of coronavirus variants. The HERA Incubator will bring together science, industry and public authorities, and leverage all available resources to enable Europe to respond to this challenge.

In April, the Commission announced the new calls for urgent research into coronavirus variants with an initial budget of €123 million mobilised as part of the first emergency funding under Horizon Europe. Although funding for these 11 projects is conditional on a final Commission decision, and the signature of the Horizon Europe Grant Agreements in the coming months, the research teams can already start their work.

The Commission has been at the forefront of supporting research and innovation and coordinating European and global research efforts, including preparedness for pandemics. It pledged €1.4 billion to the Coronavirus Global Response, of which €1 billion comes from Horizon 2020, the previous EU research and innovation programme (2014-2020). The new projects will complement those previously funded under Horizon 2020 to fight the pandemic.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Ebola: EU releases additional €3.5 million to tackle epidemic

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

Gaps being closed- medical students uplifting women’s right

India can soar in the robot age. This is how

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

MWC 2016 Live: Roshan CEO opens up on Afghanistan challenges

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

‘The green economy is the future,’ UN chief says in Beijing, urging climate solutions that strengthen economies, protect the environment

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

Venezuela: MEPs call for free and fair elections in the crisis-torn country

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

2021 EU budget must focus on supporting a sustainable recovery from the pandemic

Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

Inspired by orange peel, this ‘plastic’ packaging is totally compostable

UN condemns ‘unspeakable’ attack that leaves scores dead in central Mali

The EU responds to US challenges by fining Apple with €13 billion

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

How climate change can be addressed through executive compensation

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

MEPs back first EU management plan for fish stocks in the Western Mediterranean

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

Public Health: EU Tobacco Products Directive is delivering but stronger action is needed

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Yemen: Committee brings warring parties to the table in Hudaydah, builds on ceasefire

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

UN warns of ‘deteriorating climate’ for human rights defenders in Guatemala

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

Migration crisis will keep deteriorating as common EU political will is simply not there

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

These 3 tech visionaries are reinventing the wheelchair

Impressions of China

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

Hot air behind your cold fridge? Why the future of cooling must be sustainable

Mitigating climate change in Asia-Pacific could give region an economic boost

Europe again the black sheep at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

Coronavirus Global Response: WHO and Commission launch the Facilitation Council to strengthen global collaboration

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

4 ways the US can take the lead in the fight against human trafficking

Remote working and online shopping could drive 14 million cars off US roads – permanently

DR Congo: Restore internet services as ‘a matter of urgency’, urges UN expert

4 myths about corruption

Media Advisory : Coronavirus COVID-19 – measures introduced by the European Parliament

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

4 ways the private sector can push for gender equality post-pandemic

What’s a logarithmic graph and how does it help explain the spread of COVID-19?

ECB’s unconventional monetary measures give first tangible results

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

Commission reinforces tools to ensure Europe’s interests in international trade

Human Rights breaches in Iran, Kazakhstan and Guatemala

ECB money bonanza not enough to revive euro area, Germany longs to rule with stagnation

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s