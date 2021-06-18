You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19: Peoples’ response and myths -did we learn anything?

COVID-19: Peoples’ response and myths -did we learn anything?

June 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sara Ahmad for European Sting a 3rd year medical student at University Medical and Dental College, Faisalabad, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a lot of myths and denial about Covid19’s existence. I would like to talk about my country Pakistan. As we’re facing the 3rd wave now and a lot of people have been COVID positive and many have lost a loved one. A lot of myths are busted now and pandemic denial is ending but according to UNICEF people have started to believe that the pandemic is already over.

Religious leaders also motivated people to follow all precautions. Many People have adapted to not shake hands and wash their hands properly but still, there’s a lot to learn and follow to end this pandemic. Unfortunately, we were unable to shut businesses for the sake of our economy but this lead to people not following standard operating procedures (SOP’s) in the malls and supermarkets.

People are becoming so used to the pandemic that they’ve started to neglect it. With schools and colleges being shut, students have started to visit their relatives’ houses. A lot of people wear masks only because entry is not allowed without them and pull that down afterwards, leaving them just hanging on their ears. A lot of people learned how to manage and treat their symptoms at home and when to go to a doctor.

Last year, people believed that the government is exaggerating Covid-19’s cases and deaths. But now, they’ve seen the hospitals reaching their maximum capacity and ventilators not being available, the myth just busted on its own. There was a strong misconception about heat killing the virus and the end of the pandemic in summer that just proved to be false with time. Another belief among the masses was children being protected from Covid’19. According to experts, the British variant of COVID-19 is spreading more among children.

 At the start of the pandemic, out of fear or uncertainty, people started to hoard groceries and essential items in their houses. But now they’ve calmed down knowing that nothing is going anywhere and there’s not much need to stock up. It was believed that hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for the treatment of autoimmune disorders and malaria can prevent or treat COVID 19.

This resulted in the drug being vanished from the market. But now clinical trials have proved that hydroxychloroquine has no effect on illness or death from Covid-19. To end this pandemic once and for all we need to learn from our mistakes and start following instructions given by experts. We’ll need to believe in science to get out of this pandemic era.

About the author

This article was written exclusively by Ms. Sara Ahmad for European Sting. She is a student of 3rd year MBBS at University Medical and Dental College, Faisalabad, Pakistan. The views presented in this article belong to her based on her personal observation.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Climate change and its adverse impacts on health

The US is withdrawing from a 144-year-old treaty. Here’s the context

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s right: the role of medical students

Our health workforce: A light in the dark

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

After John Lewis: 21 civil rights leaders who are shaping America

Sudan military committed to ‘ensuring stability’ and ‘peaceful transition’ says senior diplomat, as UN rights chief appeals for protesters’ rights to be upheld

The cost of housing is tearing our society apart

Breaking barriers between youth in the new tech era: is there an easy way through?

WHO study reveals ‘game-changer’ drug with potential to save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

‘Pioneering’ former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet officially appointed new UN human rights chief

Indonesia wants to reach net-zero plastic pollution by 2040. Do you have a big idea to help them do it?

‘This is a time for facts, not fear,’ says WHO chief as COVID-19 virus spreads

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

Supermarket supply chains are driving poverty and inequality. We can do better

Finnish Council Presidency priorities debated in plenary

This ceramic ink can 3D-print bones directly into a patient’s body. Here’s how

Providing mental health during pandemic times

How the inventor of the internet plans to make it safe and accessible for everyone

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

4 fixes for equipment supply chains before the next COVID-19 waves hit

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

Support ‘winds of change’ in DR Congo to consolidate positive developments, urges UN mission chief

Action needed on causes of obesity to stop future pandemic deaths

On COVID-19: Did we prepare for another storm while dust was settling? A tale of world’s largest democracy

INTERVIEW: UN’s top official in North Korea foresees ‘surge’ in humanitarian aid

Trump blocks US warmongers from bombing Iran

Global Europe: MEPs back EU external cooperation funding instrument worth €79.5 billion

Q&A: EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI)

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

UN agencies welcome regional road map to help integrate ‘continuing exodus of Venezuelans’

Being blinded by labels stops social change. Art helps us see a better future

Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms key for peaceful polls in DRC – UN mission chief

Handwashing is not just for coronavirus – how good hygiene could help reduce antibiotic use

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

Online government services could change your life. But only if you have access to the internet

The planet’s health is our health: why healthcare must go green

Is the energy industry meeting its sustainability goals?

Humanitarian Aid: additional €50 million to tackle drought in the Horn of Africa

How the great COVID-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

Europe plans to send satellites into space to monitor CO2 emissions

How the world can ‘reset’ itself after COVID-19 – according to these experts

FROM THE FIELD: A UN peacekeepers-eye view of DR Congo

Over 85% of European bathing sites rated as excellent for water quality

We need to talk about COVID-19 vaccine challenges – Misinformation and Distribution

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

The great sustainable reset: The new world of work after the pandemic

Conflict of interest and misuse of EU funds: The case of Czech PM Babiš

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Senior UN officials call for return to sea rescues, after ‘the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year’

This architect explains why racist statues are no longer relevant and describes how to replace them

‘New tech’ business model threatens decent work conditions, warns UN

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s