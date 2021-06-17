You are here: Home / European Union News / EU boosts access to electricity in the Virunga area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

EU boosts access to electricity in the Virunga area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Today, the Commission announces an additional €20 million to finance a new power plant in Rwanguba, that will provide a further 15 Megawatt of electricity. The European Union’s rapid response to the urgent environmental crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has helped to restore up to 96% of the power lines and 35% of the water pipes damaged in Goma due to the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano on 22 May. This has allowed half a million people to access drinking water, and to have electricity in two important hospitals.

Speaking on the European Development Days panel on Virunga, Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, stated: “Access to electricity saves lives and is crucial for economic and human development in this vulnerable region. This is why the European Union reacted rapidly to support the population affected by the recent Nyiragongo volcanic eruption. With these additional €20 million, we will increase supply, more households and schools and provide opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The EU supports the construction of hydroelectric power plants and distribution networks around the National Park of Virunga, already supplying 70% of Goma’s electricity needs. Power cuts are life-threatening for the local population as they lead to water shortage, the spread of diseases such as cholera, increased inequalities and poverty.

Background

The Virunga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The EU is its longest and most important donor, supporting the National Park since 1988.

Since 2014, the EU has supported ongoing actions with a total of €112 million in grants. The EU’s financial contributions support the day-to-day operation of the Park, inclusive growth and sustainable development initiatives in the area, the hydro-electrification of North Kivu and the development of sustainable agricultural practices. These activities have contributed to creating 2,500 direct jobs, 4,200 jobs in connected small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 15,000 indirect jobs in value chains.

In December 2020, the European Union, environmentalist and Academy Award ® – winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and Re:wild (former Global Wildlife Conservation) launched an initiative to safeguard the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This type of initiative exemplifies the EU’s commitment to delivering the EU’s Green Deal around the world, in cooperation with key players such as Re:wild whose mission is to conserve the diversity of life on earth.

The EU’s integrated approach links nature conservation with economic development while improving the living standards of local populations. It contributes to prevent poaching and supports sustainable forest management, including efforts to combat illegal logging and deforestation. Virunga National Park is already well-known as the most biodiverse protected area in Africa, notably with its wild mountain gorillas. In parallel, the EU invests in value chains such as chocolate, coffee, chia seeds, papaya enzymes for the cosmetic industry, making sure that resources reach small community-based farms and cooperatives while promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development.

