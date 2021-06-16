You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Indian corona wave 2021: A nationwide oxygen emergency

Indian corona wave 2021: A nationwide oxygen emergency

June 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Rajvi, a fresh graduate from Medical College Baroda and SSG Hospital, India. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

On the 22nd of April, India recorded the world’s biggest spike in COVID-19 with new 314000 cases and more than 2,104 deaths in a day.1 The rapid spread of infections during the second wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed the entire health system in many parts of India. The wailing of ambulance sirens that pierce the silence of our cities is unmissable.2

The condition has gotten worse than the past year because politicians couldn’t postpone their rallies, people couldn’t stay at home but relished the festivals. And now state governments have been forced to impose restrictions so that the health crisis does not get worse. Does that make any sense?

In every wave, we learned new lessons but in this wave, we overlooked how important oxygen supply is in these crucial times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several states have reported shortages of medical oxygen for a growing pool of patients in need of oxygen support. In many states consumption of medical oxygen has surpassed the total capacity of respective states’ production capacity. In the national capital, the crisis became so dire that a hospital chain was forced to go to court to get more oxygen supply because people were dying due to the lack of oxygen supply.Industry experts said India can produce more than 7,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in a day. So where is the problem, when more than enough oxygen is produced even in this emergency? The problem is demand is high, but there are not enough cylinders and tankers to store and transport oxygen.4

India does not have enough cryogenic tankers to ensure 24×7 road transport of medical oxygen. It takes 4-5 days to reach the target hospital. The smaller a hospital or the more remote its location, the longer the time taken for the oxygen to reach there. So what is the solution? Usually, 20 out of every 100 patients turn symptomatic and three of them critical. The pool that may require oxygen varies from 10-15 per 100 patients. Among solutions that are being worked out or proposed: The Empowered Group plans to identify 100 hospitals in far-flung areas to install pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants, which can manufacture their oxygen and make the hospitals self-reliant.4 on 19th April Indian Oxygen Express Train with a green corridor was established for fast movement of Oxygen through the states.5

In India now every family member of a covid positive relative knows how hard it was to arrange oxygen cylinders for them. Now people understand that no religious festival or politicians can save their lives but social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand washing does.

Even in these hard times, people came forward to help in every possible way. Like opening doors to the needy, many temples and mosques 6, even army bases7 are being converted to COVID-19 care centers where volunteers are ensuring proper arrangements.

These difficult times shall pass but lessons from the past should be learned and implemented effectively. Because by then huge catastrophe may be waiting for us to make mistakes like this oxygen crisis that made India miserable.

1.https://www.livemint.com/news/india/national-emergency-like-situation-sc-wants-national-plan-on-covid-situation-oxygen-supply-vaccination-methods-11619080856830.html

2.https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/indias-second-corona-wave-and-the-lessons-learnt-from-last-year-11618939563830.html

3.https://qz.com/india/1999911/indias-oxygen-crisis-is-deepening-with-each-passing-day/

4.https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-which-states-are-worst-hit-why-is-oxygen-transportation-difficult-7277038/

5.https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/indian-railways-oxygen-express-train-to-reach-maharashtra-with-medical-oxygen/pushing-for-a-green-corridor/slideshow/82158992.cms

6.https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/video/religious-places-helping-hand-covid-19-crisis-1793602-2021-04-21

7.https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/army-to-convert-base-hospital-in-delhi-cantonment-into-a-1000-bed-covid-hospital/articleshow/82202163.cms#:~:text=NEW%20DELHI%3A%20With%20a%20major,into%20a%201%2C000%2Dbed%20facility

About the author

Rajvi is a fresh graduate from Medical College Baroda and SSG Hospital, India. She had volunteered to supervise the national immunization day, January 2021 organized by WHO in rural areas of Vadodara, India for polio vaccination. She is deeply interested in how modifications in lifestyle, appropriate exercise, and diet bring positive change in anyone’s lives which in turn decrease the chance of being physically as well as psychologically ill. She wants to get affiliated with research related to holistic medicine and wishes to bring the concept of wellness to the masses. With the help of NGOs, she wishes to spread knowledge about indigenous diseases and their treatment which the general population lacks due to high illiteracy rates in certain areas.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament gives its final green light to the EU Digital COVID Certificate

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

EU growth in 2015 to be again sluggish; Can the Juncker Commission fight this out?

How technology can help us achieve universal healthcare

What India’s route to universal health coverage can teach the world

Commission to decide definitely on genetically modified Maize 1507 seed

Humanitarian Aid: EU allocates €55 million in Sudan

SRHR and ending HIV: Can one be achieved without the other?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

Air pollution, the ‘silent killer’ that claims seven million lives a year: rights council hears

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

Coronavirus: Commission stands ready to continue supporting EU’s agri-food sector

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

How digital is your country? Europe needs Digital Single Market to boost its digital performance

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

Long-term EU budget: Parliament wants safety net for beneficiaries

Palliative Care: Medicine for the “Moribund”?

Mandatory Transparency Register: political meeting to restart negotiations

4 ways to improve trade rules and support climate action

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

Climate change: cutting the good by the root?

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared over, now let’s tackle other health challenges: WHO chief

MEPs strengthen EU financial watchdogs

Glass ceiling being broken into pieces

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

ACP-EU Post-Cotonou: A Joint Parliamentary Assembly is non-negotiable

State aid: Commission approves support for six offshore wind farms in France

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Celebrating the Customs Union: the world’s largest trading bloc turns 50

Outbreaks and pandemics periods can be stressful, but how can we turn it to a positive life-changing experience?

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

Commission criticised member states on blocking financial transaction tax

This farmer is saving the jungle by growing food in it

Gig workers among the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic

Trump systematically upsets global order and trade: Where does this end?

We must move from egocentric to ecocentric leadership to safeguard our planet

De-escalate now, to steer Yemen off ‘precarious path’, UN Security Council hears

This new form of currency could transform the way we see money

Why Africa must be ready to take the quantum leap

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

Syrians ‘exposed to brutality every day’ as thousands continue fleeing ISIL’s last stand

UN chief welcomes event reuniting families on the Korean Peninsula

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

IMF asks Europe to decide on bank resolutions and the Greek Gordian knot

Commission launches debate on a gradual transition to more efficient and democratic decision-making in EU tax policy

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Humanitarian Aid: €10.5 million for South and South East Asia

In Tokyo, UN chief expresses full support for US-Japan dialogue with North Korea

All at sea during COVID-19 lockdown? Try these sailor survival tips

What does ‘excess deaths’ mean – and can it give a clearer picture of the number of coronavirus fatalities?

Want a Sustainable Earth? Bring on the Fourth Industrial Revolution

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s