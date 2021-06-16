You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / Chatbots are on the rise. This approach accounts for their risks

Chatbots are on the rise. This approach accounts for their risks

June 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Venkataraman Sundareswaran, Fellow, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

  • Regulations for AI are falling behind the exponential growth of the use of it.
  • Developing an internal governance framework for “high-risk chatbots” would take a company considerable time and resources.
  • A useful framework for chatbot use now exists that gives small and medium enterprises the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the responsible use of AI.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expanding at breakneck pace into products and services that we use daily. There are well-known ethical concerns about the use of it, though. Perhaps the most widely discussed is facial recognition in public places and its impact on privacy.

An array of AI applications incite concerns regarding ethics, such as bias, transparency and explainability. Despite this, regulation of the use of AI is seriously lacking. The incremental and deliberate processes behind regulations are falling behind the exponential growth of the use of AI.

The European Commission stepped up to this challenge with its release this April of proposed new actions and rules for trustworthy AI. It was arguably the first comprehensive examination of the new norms needed to ensure that AI can be trusted.

How chatbots are set to chat even louder

Conversational AI is one of the most popular uses of this type of technology. It has found its way into smart speakers by Amazon and Google, and all smartphones have either Siri, Alexa or the Google voice assistant. It was estimated that the number of smart speaker owners in the US was set to reach nearly 94 million in 2021.

Conversational AI is also built into chatbots, which have also been widely deployed on websites, social media platforms and smartphone apps. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of chatbots in the healthcare sector.

The EU proposal is a risk-based approach, treating AI applications under four categories: unacceptable risk, high-risk, limited risk and minimal risk. For example, remote biometric identification (such as facial recognition) is classified as high-risk. This makes sense as there are several facial recognition concerns that can escalate very quickly to population-scale crises.

Chatbots used in healthcare must be classified as high-risk if concerns are to be adequately addressed.—Venkataraman Sundareswaran

However, the proposal cites chatbots as limited-risk AI systems and cautions that “users should be aware that they are interacting with a machine so they can take an informed decision to continue or step back.”

This binary decision (to use or not to use), while easy to suggest, is not always the best approach to regulation simply because the use of chatbots in society-critical areas such as healthcare results in many benefits. These include their ease of use, 24/7 access, low cost, reusability, consistency and ease of deployment.

Figure 1: Benefits of chatbots in healthcare Image: World Economic Forum

With all this in mind, the acceleration in the use of chatbots in healthcare will most likely continue beyond the pandemic, providing useful healthcare access and related services to vast populations. For example, customers of the National Health Service in the UK have access to a chatbot to face triage for “urgent but non-life-threatening conditions.”

Countries like Rwanda are seriously investing in this technology to extend healthcare access to remote populations. Such widespread availability and ease of use is only going to increase the uptake of this technology, rather than force people to make the kind of binary choice suggested in the EU proposal.

Bad chat happens

While there are many benefits of using chatbots in healthcare, there are some risks as well. For example, when a chatbot is used to triage patients, extreme care must be taken to make sure that the AI behind the triage decision has been trained on data that is accurately representative of the population that uses the chatbot.

This is not an easy thing to do, because securing historical data from the target population is not always possible for a number of reasons. These include local laws on the use of healthcare data, past data collection rigor and the costs of converting data.

Other concerns include the efficacy of chatbots in the target healthcare application, a lack of room for humans to intervene or override suggestions by chatbots, not enough transparency over the decisions made by chatbots, and questions about how well the data collected by the chatbot is secured. For a more detailed discussion on this, see this report.

Admittedly, the EU proposal does not go into the kind of detail we are presenting here and provides enough room to “reclassify” applications in higher-risk categories. Under the EU proposal, chatbots can be classified as “high risk” if they target “essential private and public services,” which presumably include healthcare. But chatbots used in healthcare must be classified as high-risk if concerns with this use, such as those mentioned above, are to be adequately addressed.

How to get a running start

As we make the suggestion to categorize chatbot use in healthcare as high-risk, we also recognise that most companies that are innovating in this space are small and medium enterprises that may not have the bandwidth or resources to develop the internal governance needed.

Even larger enterprises involved in the use of this technology such as hospitals, insurance companies, and government regulators, often lack the necessary understanding of the technology and its implications to be able to develop the governance actions needed at speed. Indeed, developing an internal governance framework takes considerable time and resources.

To address this challenge, we brought together stakeholders from all parts of the ecosystem – including chatbot developers, platform providers, medical professionals, academia, civil society and governments – to develop a governance framework, which is available for anyone to download and use.

The framework contains 10 principles (Figure 2 below), carefully curated by the multi-stakeholder participants. More importantly, the authors provide, for each of the 10 principles, a set of actions that can be used to “operationalize” the principles.

Figyre 2: Out-of-the box principles available in the Chatbots RESET framework Image: World Economic Forum

By incorporating the actions in their chatbot development or deployment plan, the various players in the ecosystem (developers, providers and regulators) can quickly set themselves on a path to compliance with upcoming regulations, such as that from EU.

Finally, the use of the framework gives small and medium enterprises the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in responsible use of AI (chatbots) in healthcare, besides providing them a running start.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

Each for Equal is the women’s day theme – these maps of the world show how far we have to go

Pedal power makes ‘positive impact on climate’, urges UN on World Bicycle Day

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Beyond trust: Why we need a paradigm shift in data-sharing

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

COVID-19: Both WHO and Europe must learn from the current pandemic, say MEPs

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

Livelihoods of millions in East and Southeast Asia at risk from Swine Fever epidemic

100 years on, UN labour agency mission focussed on growing inequality, says Director-General

When should you self-isolate, self-quarantine or social-distance?

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

Why ‘video call fatigue’ might be making you tired during lockdown – and how to beat it

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

More Germans are swapping planes for trains because of climate worries

Statement by Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on the Commission’s proposal for a new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

How energy infrastructure is shaping geopolitics in East Asia

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

A biodiversity scientist explains the problem with our neat lawns

Rebuilding after COVID-19 shouldn’t mean going back to how things were

This city is planting a tree for every man, woman and child

How can we maximise the benefits of a system value approach?

The G7 should take the lead on ocean targets for 2020

LGBTQI+ and medicine, in the Land of the Pure

Digitalization is changing banking – These 3 trends will help shape its future

MEPs: Juan Guaidó is the legitimate interim President of Venezuela

There is a way for Eurozone to reach a sustainable growth path

Eurobarometer: Not a single answer about what the Banking Union will cost to citizens

Forty-two countries adopt new OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence

AI governance’s time has come. 6 ways to act now

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

European Banking Union: no one is perfect

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Why private capital is the key to unlocking carbon capture at scale

Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

MEPs: Access to adequate housing should be a fundamental European right

Commission supports Member States in their transition to a climate-neutral economy

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

Is the ECB ready to flood Eurozone with freshly printed money?

This is how COVID-19 is affecting indigenous people

Guinea President Alpha Condé: “We must tackle the root causes of migration”

Coronavirus variants: Commission calls for limiting essential travel from India

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Regional competitiveness and growth: a Gordian knot for Europe

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

8 fascinating and fearsome frontiers of science you should know about

Global Cooperation for Local Action: Fighting antimicrobial resistance

Global leaders adopt agenda to overcome COVID-19 crisis and avoid future pandemics

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

Rise in violent conflict shows prevention ‘more necessary than ever’: UN chief

How rethinking infrastructure could boost the economy and improve quality of life in the post-COVID world

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

Why is black plastic packaging so hard to recycle?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s