You are here: Home / European Union News / Civil Liberties Committee endorses EU Digital Covid Certificate

Civil Liberties Committee endorses EU Digital Covid Certificate

May 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The certificate will facilitate free movement without discrimination and contribute to the EU’s economic recovery.

The Civil Liberties Committee has endorsed the EU digital Covid Certificate package with 52 votes in favour, 13 votes against and 3 abstentions (EU citizens) and with 53 votes in favour, 10 votes against and 5 abstentions (third country nationals).

The EU Digital Covid Certificate will be issued by national authorities and be available in either digital or paper format. A common EU framework will allow member states to issue certificates that will be interoperable, compatible, secure and verifiable across the EU.

More information here

Quote

Chair of the Civil Liberties Committee and rapporteur Juan Fernando López Aguilar (S&D, ES) said: “The EP started negotiations with very ambitious objectives in mind and has managed to achieve a good compromise through painstaking negotiations. The text voted today will ensure that freedom of movement will be safely restored across the EU as we continue to fight this pandemic, with due respect for the right of our citizens to non-discrimination and data protection.”

Next steps

The text will be tabled for vote at the June I plenary session (7-10 June 2021). It then has to be approved by the Council and be published in the Official Journal. The Regulation is expected to apply from 1 July 2021.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Brazilian health: right or privilege?

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Will Boris Johnson’s victory lead to a no-deal Brexit or is there still time?

UN human rights chief warns of women’s rights complacency

Let’s Learn

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

The EU’s trading partners: US, China and the rest

How to have a good Fourth Industrial Revolution

International data flows: Commission launches the adoption of its adequacy decision on Japan

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

Has the EU economy truly revived from the financial crisis?

3 things you need to know about securing a blockchain

EU-Turkey relations are at a historic low point, say MEPs

UN chief condemns student abductions in north-west Cameroon

Rural women a ‘powerful force’ for global climate action: UN Secretary-General

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

Commission presents its response to Antisemitism and a survey showing Antisemitism is on the rise in the EU

Safer roads: EU lawmakers agree on life-saving technologies for new vehicles

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

How can batteries become more sustainable? This young scientist might have the answer

Act now to end violence, Zeid urges Nicaraguan authorities

Fighting sexual abuse of children: Commission welcomes political agreement on interim rules for voluntary detection measures by online service providers

25 years on from landmark conference, millions of women and girls still in danger: UN deputy chief

Does the West reserve the fate of Libya and Syria for others? How does this relate to the EU’s Neighborhood Policy?

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

How to look after someone with coronavirus

Our Digital Future

3 ways to protect LGBTI rights across the world

Last-chance Commission: Why Juncker promised investments of €300 billion?

EU-China: Commission and China hold first High-level Digital Dialogue

On Youth Participation: Are we active citizens?

EU Digital COVID Certificate: European Parliament and Council reach agreement on Commission proposal

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions

Vegetarianism is good for the economy too

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

Why artificial intelligence is learning emotional intelligence

Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

UN aid teams scramble to reach ‘most remote places’ cut off by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique

Banks get trillions and the unemployed ECB’s love…

INTERVIEW: UN’s top official in North Korea foresees ‘surge’ in humanitarian aid

The Americans are preparing for the next financial crisis

This is how much people would pay to use some of the world’s most popular apps

Scientists just got closer to making nuclear fusion work

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

Worldwide consumer confidence has shot up to its highest level for four years according to a survey of 130 Global Retail leaders

4 innovation hotspots in the Arab world

To hope or doubt? The state of women’s progress in the world

At the age of 50, is Davos going through a midlife crisis?

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

The umpteenth Italian overturn takes Renzi and PD to unprecedented victory at EU elections

E-Governance: A powerful tool to combat, mitigate and sustainably manage disaster risks

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

Window for a Brexit deal: Brussels to think again May’s proposal

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

EuroLat plenary in Panama: control of trade talks and fight against crime

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s