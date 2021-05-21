Human rights: Chad, Haiti and Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Prisoners of war in the aftermath of the most recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Parliament deplores the violence that took place during the most recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh area between 27 September and 10 November last year. MEPs also express their grave concern about credible reports, according to which Azerbaijan has been holding and torturing Armenian prisoners of war and other captive persons in degrading conditions since the end of active hostilities.

MEPs urge the Government of Azerbaijan to provide exhaustive lists of all persons held in connection with the armed conflict and to provide information about their whereabouts and health, including of those who have died in captivity.

The resolution finally demands the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners, both military and civilian, detained by Azerbaijan during and after the conflict, and that Azerbaijan refrain from detaining people arbitrarily in the future.

The text in full will be available here. (20.05.2021). It was adopted by 607 votes in favour, 27 against with 54 abstentions.

The situation in Chad

MEPs deplore the killing of Chadian President Idriss Déby and the recent violence and loss of life as a result of attacks by armed groups in the region. On 20 April this year, Mr Déby, who had been in power for 31 years, died in a military confrontation with rebel groups, one day after being declared the winner of the 11 April presidential elections.

Parliament also condemns the military seizure of power perpetrated by Chad’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) on 20 April following the death of President Déby, as well as the subsequent suspension of the country’s constitution and the dissolution of the government.

The resolution calls on the TMC to ensure an unhindered and swift return to constitutional order and to guarantee that democratic values are upheld, while noting the recent appointment of a civilian transitional government including members of some opposition groups as a first step in this direction.

For all the details, the resolution will be available in full here. (20.05.2021). It was adopted by 635 votes in favour, 27 against with 31 abstentions.

The situation in Haiti

Parliament urges the Haitian authorities to organise free, fair, transparent and credible legislative, local and presidential elections, and to guarantee sustainable security during these electoral processes.

The resolution states that a failure to hold elections in October 2020 triggered rule by decree, with reports of failed coup attempts signifying growing political and social instability in the country. Political opposition and civil society groups claim that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s mandate came to an end on 6 February this year, as ruled by the Haiti’s Superior Council of the Judiciary, and insist on the appointment of a provisional president. President Moïse, however, has so far refused to step down.

MEPs also reiterate their deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian, political and security situation in Haiti and strongly condemn all human rights violations and acts of violence, especially the increase in kidnappings, child trafficking to the Dominican Republic, homicides and rape.

For all the details, the resolution will be available in full here. (20.05.2021). It was adopted by 639 votes in favour, 23 against with 31 abstentions.