You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support companies in context of coronavirus outbreak

State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support companies in context of coronavirus outbreak

May 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved an approximately € 1.9 billion (CZK 50 billion) Czech scheme to support companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Many EU companies have seen their revenues and activities significantly decline because of the restrictive measures put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This €1.9 billion Czech scheme will ensure liquidity support to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. We continue working in close cooperation with Member States to find workable solutions to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU rules.

The Czech support measure

Czechia notified to the Commission an approximately €1.9 billion (CZK 50 billion) scheme, addressed to companies of all sizes and active in all sectors, except the financial sector.

Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants, guarantees or loans to compensate beneficiaries for the expenditures incurred in the period February 2020 to December 2021. Eligible companies are those that experienced a minimum decline in turnover in the range of 25% to 50% during the relevant period, if compared to the same period before the coronavirus outbreak. In the particular case of companies active in the cultural sector, the eligible ones are those that have been prevented or restricted from providing cultural services to the public because of the measures put in place by the government to limit the spread of the virus.

The aim of the scheme is to provide the beneficiaries with sufficient liquidity to continue their activities during and after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Commission found that the Czech measure is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, (i) the aid will not exceed €225 000 per undertaking active in the primary production of agricultural products, €270 000 per undertaking active in the fishery and aquaculture sector and €1.8 million per undertaking for undertakings active in all other sectors; (ii) the aid will be granted before 31 December 2021; and (iii) in case of guarantees and loans granted through financial intermediaries, safeguards will be put in place to ensure that the advantage is passed onto final beneficiaries,.

The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

The Commission has adopted a Temporary Framework to enable Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework, as amended on 3 April, 8 May, 29 June, 13 October 2020 and 28 January 2021, provides for the following types of aid, which can be granted by Member States:

(i) Direct grants, equity injections, selective tax advantages and advance payments of up to €225,000 to a company active in the primary agricultural sector, €270,000 to a company active in the fishery and aquaculture sector and €1.8 million to a company active in all other sectors to address its urgent liquidity needs. Member States can also give, up to the nominal value of €1.8 million per company zero-interest loans or guarantees on loans covering 100% of the risk, except in the primary agriculture sector and in the fishery and aquaculture sector, where the limits of €225,000 and €270,000 per company respectively, apply.

(ii) State guarantees for loans taken by companies to ensure banks keep providing loans to the customers who need them. These state guarantees can cover up to 90% of risk on loans to help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.

(iii) Subsidised public loans to companies (senior and subordinated debt) with favourable interest rates to companies. These loans can help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.

(iv) Safeguards for banks that channel State aid to the real economy that such aid is considered as direct aid to the banks’ customers, not to the banks themselves, and gives guidance on how to ensure minimal distortion of competition between banks.

(v) Public short-term export credit insurance for all countries, without the need for the Member State in question to demonstrate that the respective country is temporarily “non-marketable”.

(vi) Support for coronavirus related research and development (R&D) to address the current health crisis in the form of direct grants, repayable advances or tax advantages. A bonus may be granted for cross-border cooperation projects between Member States.

(vii) Support for the construction and upscaling of testing facilities to develop and test products (including vaccines, ventilators and protective clothing) useful to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, up to first industrial deployment. This can take the form of direct grants, tax advantages, repayable advances and no-loss guarantees. Companies may benefit from a bonus when their investment is supported by more than one Member State and when the investment is concluded within two months after the granting of the aid.

(viii) Support for the production of products relevant to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the form of direct grants, tax advantages, repayable advances and no-loss guarantees. Companies may benefit from a bonus when their investment is supported by more than one Member State and when the investment is concluded within two months after the granting of the aid.

(ix) Targeted support in the form of deferral of tax payments and/or suspensions of social security contributions for those sectors, regions or for types of companies that are hit the hardest by the outbreak.

(x) Targeted support in the form of wage subsidies for employees for those companies in sectors or regions that have suffered most from the coronavirus outbreak, and would otherwise have had to lay off personnel.

(xi) Targeted recapitalisation aid to non-financial companies, if no other appropriate solution is available. Safeguards are in place to avoid undue distortions of competition in the Single Market: conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of intervention; conditions on the State’s entry in the capital of companies and remuneration; conditions regarding the exit of the State from the capital of the companies concerned; conditions regarding governance including dividend ban and remuneration caps for senior management; prohibition of cross-subsidisation and acquisition ban and additional measures to limit competition distortions; transparency and reporting requirements.

(xii) Support for uncovered fixed costs for companies facing a decline in turnover during the eligible period of at least 30% compared to the same period of 2019 in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The support will contribute to a part of the beneficiaries’ fixed costs that are not covered by their revenues, up to a maximum amount of €10 million per undertaking.

The Commission will also enable Member States to convert until 31 December 2022 repayable instruments (e.g. guarantees, loans, repayable advances) granted under the Temporary Framework into other forms of aid, such as direct grants, provided the conditions of the Temporary Framework are met.

The Temporary Framework enables Member States to combine all support measures with each other, except for loans and guarantees for the same loan and exceeding the thresholds foreseen by the Temporary Framework. It also enables Member States to combine all support measures granted under the Temporary Framework with existing possibilities to grant de minimis to a company of up to €25,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in the primary agricultural sector, €30,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in the fishery and aquaculture sector and €200,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in all other sectors. At the same time, Member States have to commit to avoid undue cumulation of support measures for the same companies to limit support to meet their actual needs.

Furthermore, the Temporary Framework complements the many other possibilities already available to Member States to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU State aid rules. On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Coordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these possibilities. For example, Member States can make generally applicable changes in favour of businesses (e.g. deferring taxes, or subsidising short-time work across all sectors), which fall outside State Aid rules. They can also grant compensation to companies for damage suffered due to and directly caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Temporary Framework will be in place until the end of December 2021. With a view to ensuring legal certainty, the Commission will assess before this date if it needs to be extended.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.62471 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News

More information on the Temporary Framework and other action the Commission has taken to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New UN rights report paints bleak picture in eastern DR Congo

Rule of Law: Commission launches infringement procedure to protect the independence of the Polish Supreme Court

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

6.1 billion EUR for sustainable fisheries and safeguarding fishing communities

Commission opens first European Innovation Council calls worth €1 billion

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

The EU heads of State and Government about the result of the European Elections 2019

As monsoon rains pound Rohingya refugee camps, UN food relief agency steps up aid

Companies need help to overcome rising

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

EU budget: Commission helps prepare new Cohesion programmes with Regional Competitiveness Index and Eurobarometer

EU investment budget for 2020: A boost for the climate

Darfur: Inter-communal tensions still high despite improved security, Mission head tells Security Council

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

Work and reforms of the UN ‘at risk’, Guterres warns Member States, amidst ‘record-level’ cash crisis

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Raytheon by UTC, subject to conditions

This is how AI can help you make sense of the world

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

The Collapse of the Brazilian Health Care System

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

COVID-19: latest on evaluation and authorisation of vaccines

It’s getting harder to move data abroad. Here’s why it matters and what we can do

To build back better, we must reinvent capitalism. Here’s how

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

15 years of risk: from economic collapse to planetary devastation

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

European Investment Bank to borrow €70 billion in 2013

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

What’s everyone talking about at Davos 2020?

Inaction over climate emergency ‘not an option’ says UN Assembly chief

Why nature is the most important stakeholder of the coming decade

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

Charges against Baha’i in Yemen must be dropped: UN experts urge release of detainees

Reusable packaging: 6 benefits beyond sustainability

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Transport Industry Drive for Improved Energy Efficiency and Electro-Mobility to Stem High Growth of Emissions

How cultural understanding can help in the cultural shock

Why skills are keeping CEOs awake at night

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

EU to give more power to national antitrust authorities in a bid to secure regulatory fines

Does May have enough time in Parliament to table a soft Brexit deal?

Japan’s population is shrinking by a quarter of a million people every year

The beginning of a revolution in healthcare

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

‘World has failed’ victims of genocide too often: Guterres

EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

This is how a smart factory actually works

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

‘Stay together and step up’ action to meet Global Goals, ECOSOC President tells development forum

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the Common Provisions Regulation for shared management funds

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

The revenge of the fallen

How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s