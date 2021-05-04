You are here: Home / European Union News / Europe Day: discover the European Union on 9 May 2021

Europe Day: discover the European Union on 9 May 2021

May 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU institutions will open their ‘virtual’ doors to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May. People across the EU and beyond will be able to find out more about the European Union and what it does.

Across the week, you can learn all about the EP and the Conference on the Future of Europe, through interviews with the Conference’s Executive Board Members, committee chairs and members of the Parliament.

Visit the Europe Day portal to find out more about the Parliament, Commission and the other EU institutions, as well as Europe Day activities taking place in the EU and worldwide. Hover over a country on the portal’s interactive map to find out what is going on close to you.

Pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament, the Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, and other EU institutions. An interactive online space allows visitors to play games, watch videos and test their EU general knowledge, as well as what they know about issues like a green and digital Europe. With one click, users can join online debates on EU topics and explore online events.

There is also the multilingual Conference on the Future of Europe platform, where you can share your ideas for shaping the EU’s future.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

COVID-19 has laid bare the cracks in long-term care. Here’s how to fix them

How Kolkata is tackling its air pollution with public transportation

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

From glass ceiling to glass cliff: women are not a leadership quick-fix

War of words in Davos over Eurozone’s inflation/deflation

China has made a shocking food production discovery – electro culture

Access still an obstacle to reaching stricken communities on Indonesian island: UN agencies

Deutsche Bank again in the middle of the US-EU economic skirmishes

Investigate alleged pushbacks of asylum-seekers at the Greek-Turkish border, MEPs demand

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives.

Libya ‘in race against time’, but dissolving conflict ‘a realistic prospect’, Security Council hears

Be your all to give your all

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

This chart shows the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries so far

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Eco-warriors’ fight climate change in South Africa

Costa Rica is one of the world’s happiest countries. Here’s what it does differently

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

How do we build an ethical framework for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Deal on EU funds for common asylum, migration and integration policies up to 2027

Rule of law conditionality: MEPs strike a deal with Council

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

A healthy human future depends on healthy oceans. Here’s why

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

Challenges in accessing Palliative Care from the perspective of Universal Health Coverage

Commission to decide on bank resolution issues

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

These are 2021’s most innovative companies

Britain heading to national schism on exit from EU

Canada and EU officially sign the trade agreement that could open-up the road to TTIP

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

EU Commission – US hasten talks to avoid NGO reactions on free trade agreement

Vaccines: contract between European Commission and AstraZeneca now published

Team Europe: EU provides €100 million to Mozambique for education, health and social protection

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus: EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated for the repatriation of EU citizens

What’s going on in Chernobyl today?

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

IMF – World Bank meetings: US – Germany clash instituted, anti-globalization prospects visualized

3 strategies for Africa to thrive in this new era of globalization

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

The decline of our oceans is accelerating, but it’s not too late to stop it

5 ways CEOs can renew their businesses for the digital age

Access and hesitancy as major challenges surrounding covid-19 vaccination campaigns

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

“If they think they can slave an entire nation, then they will just have the opposite results!”, Alexis Tsipras cries out from the Greek parliament

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Each for Equal is the women’s day theme – these maps of the world show how far we have to go

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s