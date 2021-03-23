You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

March 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Amevi Wisdom: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Mohamed M. Malick Fall, Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF & Peter Holmes à Court, Special Correspondent, Analyst

  • An estimated 30 million Africans slipped into extreme poverty in 2020 – the great majority of them under 18.
  • Half a billion dollars flows every week from Africa to its lenders, money that is desperately needed by vulnerable children.
  • Cash transfers have proven time and again to be the best-in-class method to offer both quick relief and build up resilience of individuals.

It is unlikely that in any 12-month period, at any time in human history, the prospects of hundreds of millions of children have taken as dramatic a reversal as has just occurred for sub-Saharan Africa’s next generation.

The response to COVID-19, compounded by the ever-increasing impacts of climate change, renewed and expanded conflict, and the continent’s first simultaneous economic recession, have combined to hit children the hardest.

2020 began with the prospect of modest economic growth across Africa and quiet optimism, a combination of relative stability and a blossoming consensus on the actions needed to address the causes of climate change that are already impacting so much of the continent.

When the African Development Bank (AfDB) released their Economic Outlook for 2020, it predicted growth of more than 3%. What happened next is well known: economies were thrown into a sharp recession, jobs evaporated, climate action stalled, and schools and other social services came to a standstill.

The debate on the efficacy of the pandemic responses will continue for years. Growing children, however, don’t have that luxury: the biology of brain growth and the opportunities for education are all windows that close quickly unless the right support is provided at the right time.

Never has there been a stronger case for immediately easing the debt burden on African nations – a case made in the release of the African Development Bank’s Economic Outlook for 2021. The message was reinforced by Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz, whose authority on the subject begins with the fact that, with Hamid Rashid, he predicted the unsustainable debt levels across the Continent nearly a decade ago.

Depth of recession – Africa and other regions 2018-2022

The fallout of the COVID-19 induced economic crisis is beyond what individual nations can sustain and requires the concerted action of the international community. Without rapid debt restructuring and relief, half a billion dollars flows every week from the continent to service lenders, money that is desperately needed by vulnerable households and children.

Through UNICEF’s work across sub-Saharan Africa, we are now getting a better pulse on just how bad the situation is.

An estimated 30 million Africans slipped into extreme poverty in 2020, with another 40 million at risk of the same in 2021 – the great majority of these being under 18 – while over 250 million students received essentially no schooling. Unlike most of their peers in other regions, remote learning tools remain largely inaccessible. Millions of students are unlikely to ever return to school, forced to become permanent fixtures of the informal labour market or victims of early marriage. Reports of spikes in teen pregnancies are deeply concerning.

Already entrenched climate emergencies, catalyzed by recurrent cycles of extreme weather, are generating new levels of displacement and food insecurity, while increasing stunting and the proliferation of diseases like cholera and malaria. Again, children bear the brunt: two-thirds of preventable illness and deaths from environmental hazards are experienced by them.

Most sub-Saharan African nations have only nascent social protection systems, small-scale versions of the safety nets that are taken for granted in wealthier countries. At a time when African families need these programmes to be expanded, shrinking revenues and rising debt repayments jeopardize government budgets to deliver basic social services.

The G20 leaders committed “to do whatever it takes” to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic. Stiglitz prodded further: “We have the tools to do it, we only need the political will.”

Rich nations were able to avail massive public investments to ease the impact on families. These assistance packages – a form of cash transfers – are referred to as “relief” and “stimulus”, in recognition that an additional benefit of helping families is that the funds go immediately into restarting the economy.

African families deserve the same, just as their economies need the stimulus. This will only be possible with additional financial support that begins with sensible debt restructuring of the type advocated by the African Development Bank and Professor Stiglitz.

Like anywhere in the world, families here need their children back in school, financial resources to help cover basic daily needs, and a fast and inclusive economic recovery. Health, pandemics, epidemics

What is the World Economic Forum doing about fighting pandemics?

The first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered this week.

CEPI, launched at the World Economic Forum, provided funding support for the Phase 1 study. The organization this week announced their seventh COVID-19 vaccine project in the fight against the pandemic.Davos 2019 – Press Conference: CEPI – Building a Global C…

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched in 2017 at the Forum’s Annual Meeting – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and to enable access to these vaccines during outbreaks.

Coalitions like CEPI are made possible through public-private partnerships. The World Economic Forum is the trusted global platform for stakeholder engagement, bringing together a range of multistakeholders from business, government and civil society to improve the state of the world.

Organizations can partner with the Forum to contribute to global health solutions. Contact us to find out how.

Cash transfers have proven time and again to be the best-in-class method to offer both quick relief and build up resilience of individuals, households and national economies. One simple intervention yields diverse impacts: reducing the need for child labour, improving food security, increasing access to health and education services, building a family’s resilience to both weather the next shock and recover from the last one. Cash transfers are an investment in children, human capital and economic growth all at once.

Subjects like debt restructuring, the academic tones of Stiglitz, and comprehensive reports of institutions like the African Development Bank can sound like cold economics and dispassionate numbers. However, now we have the opportunity to put finance and economics to work for Africa’s children at a time when their needs are greatest. We have a tried and tested policy tool in cash transfers and the next 12 months to prove that we indeed “will do whatever it takes” to build back the future of Africa’s children.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

A Sting Exclusive: “Stronger Cybersecurity for a safer EU against cybercrime and cyber threats”, by MEP Dalli

Will satellites destroy our view of space?

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

A Sting Exclusive: “The competitiveness of Europe depends on a digital single market”, EPP President Joseph Daul highlights live from European Business Summit 2015

EU Commission draws the wrong conclusions

From Kenya to China, here’s why countries should start working together on AI

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

EU budget 2021-2027: Commission calls on leaders to set out a roadmap towards an autumn agreement

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

The refugee crisis brings to light EU’s most horrible flaws and nightmares

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Peace operations benefit from improved cooperation between the UN and troop-providing countries, says peacekeeping chief

End ‘political opportunism’ that’s letting hate speech flourish, urges top UN genocide official

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Can the whole world live in peace?

Do not take the EP’s consent on MFF for granted, says Budget Committee Chair

Secretary-General calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues for better future for all

Crisis hit countries cut down public spending on education

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

“Airbnb and YouTube are two great examples of a crowd based capitalism”, key stakeholders outline the boundaries of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Davos

This is why retail is such a sore point in India-US trade relations

Ireland’s planning to make its Emerald Isle even greener

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

Gender Equality Index 2019: Still far from the finish line

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Quashing myths on 2019-nCoV for better public management

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

How to stop plastic pollution at source

European Commission 2020 Work Programme: An ambitious roadmap for a Union that strives for more

Do you dare to go to China?

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

‘Signs of hope’ toward a political settlement in Yemen, UN special envoy tells Security Council

Google prepares to final EU judgement over Android antitrust case

Creative Europe: 2.2 billion EUR support secured for artists

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

How to get ageing populations to invest in their health

‘Critical moment’ for sustainable development, UN chief tells major financing forum

At Ministerial session, UN regional office in Beirut to focus on technology for sustainable development

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

New rules for audiovisual media services approved by Parliament

Bayer-Monsanto merger: the story of the rise of the “endless company”

European Commission to issue €62.9 billion worth bonds under existing programmes in 2021

Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

Why we need both science and humanities for a Fourth Industrial Revolution education

Kosovo elections: ‘Most significant change’ in 12 years, Security Council hears

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

‘Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred’ urges Guterres, after mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 dead

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s