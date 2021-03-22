You are here: Home / European Union News / EU solidarity in action: Commission proposes €86.7 million for the recent natural disasters in France and Greece

EU solidarity in action: Commission proposes €86.7 million for the recent natural disasters in France and Greece

March 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission is proposing a financial support of €86.7 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide relief to the population of several regions in France and Greece hit by natural disasters in 2020.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said: “Last week the Commission proposed an important package of support from the EU Solidarity Fund to Member States coping with the consequences of the health emergency, including France and Greece. Today, we are also lending a helping hand to the populations of those two countries that have suffered from natural disasters in 2020. This is the face of EU solidarity: making sure that no one is left behind.

The aid package is composed as follows:

  • €59.3 million for France, following the severe damages caused by the storm Alex in Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur region in October 2020;
  • €21.6 million for Greece in relation to the damages caused by the Mediterranean Cyclone Ianos in September 2020;
  • €3.3 million for Greece’s Sterea Ellada region heavily affected by the floods of August 2020;
  • €2.5 million for Greece to support emergency and recovery operations in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the islands of Samos, Ikaria and Chios in October 2020.

France and Greece have already received advance payments for the four regional disasters.

Next steps

The European Parliament and the Council need to approve today’s proposal for assistance. Once the Commission’s proposal is approved, the final financial aid can be paid out.

Background

The EUSF was created after the severe floods in Central Europe in the summer of 2002, primarily to assist eligible countries in the emergency and recovery operations following natural disasters. Between 2002 and 2020, the EUSF has mobilised a total of over €6.5 billion for interventions in 96 disaster events in 23 Member States and 1 accession country. In the case of natural disasters, both major and regional, the funding can be used for essential emergency and recovery operations like repair of damaged infrastructure, protection for the population, securing preventive infrastructure and protection of cultural heritage, as well as clean-up operations. The EUSF is a special instrument of solidarity and is mobilised upon applications and the assessment of their eligibility. In the forthcoming programming period 2021-2027, it will be part of the newly established Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve. Since April 2020, in the framework of the EU efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the scope of the EUSF was extended to cover major public health emergencies. On 11 March the Commission proposed a 530 million package to help 17 Member States and three accession countries deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On 18 March 2021, the Commission received a new EUSF application from Croatia in relation to the series of earthquakes that hit Sisak-Moslavina and other Croatian counties starting from 28 December 2020, claiming a total direct damage of more than €5.5 billion. The application is currently under assessment.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

Marco Polo’s Dream

Coronavirus Global Response: EU sets up a Humanitarian Air Bridge

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

Education remains an impossible dream for many refugees and migrants

How the EU’s new data-sharing strategy could benefit companies

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

Investing in health workers yields ‘triple dividend’, WHO chief says in New Year’s message

These 3 World Heritage marine sites store billions of tonnes of CO2

Japan’s agro-food sector would benefit greatly from policies to boost innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable resource use

‘Everyone needs to do more’ to help suffering Venezuelans, says UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

This is how to make driving an EV more accessible and affordable

‘More time’ agreed for buffer zone, to spare three million Syrian civilians in Idlib

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine

Brussels enraged with Swiss referendum result to keep out EU citizens

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

How to change the world at Davos

State aid: Commission refers Greece to Court for failure to recover incompatible State aid from mining company Larco

Soccer is back with strict COVID-19 rules. Here’s what you need to know

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?

Quantum leap: why the next wave of computers will change the world

These are the biggest risks facing our world in 2019

The Sino-American trade conflict may be resolved soon

Writing a greener story in Asia and the Pacific amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Available mental health services: is it only about professionals or institutions?

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

Practicing healthcare: Skills of a good healthcare professional and its effects

Why European manufacturing SMEs in the South face fatal dangers

Coronavirus: Commission unveils EU vaccines strategy

At Davos, UN chief urges ‘big emitters’ to take climate action

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Turkey: Commission continues humanitarian support for refugees

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

The West definitively cuts Russia off from the developed world

EU and China resolve amicably solar panel trade dispute

China Unlimited Special Report: The trip to China

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

Monday’s Daily Brief: human rights in the Near East and a Forum for Refugees

Human rights champions from across the world receive top UN prize

Consequences of COVID-19 on African Caribbean Pacific and EU countries

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

How mobile money is rebuilding lives in Sudan

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

Workplace bullies could now go to jail in South Korea

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

Fair and Simple Taxation: Commission proposes new package of measures to contribute to Europe’s recovery and growth

What did we learn from COP25?

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

Mental health and suicide prevention: the contradictory access in a reference city of southern Brazil

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

Changing balances: leaders of medical research worldwide

Vendor Pulse – 2000

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s