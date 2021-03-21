You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 vaccine campaigns: how far are the anti-vaccine movements going online? How can pro-vaxxers be part of their change?

COVID-19 vaccine campaigns: how far are the anti-vaccine movements going online? How can pro-vaxxers be part of their change?

March 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Stand Up X In Trafalger Square (Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Victoria Aguiar, a second-year medical student at the Municipal University of Sao Caetano do Sul, Bela Vista campus in Sao Paulo, SP – Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The anti-vaxxers, as the group denominates itself, are increasing not only for COVID-19 vaccine, but also for other shots. This minority is getting space into social media, with accounts accruing more than 38.7 million followers (1) and transforming the science reality into a misinformation and fake news that can readily achieve much more people than they can handle. The engagement of people is based on gathering ambiguous information and isolated consequences from vaccines that can scare others of getting the vaccine, especially for COVID-19. Allegedly, this disinformation embases different types of argumentation and can really impact the numbers of actively immunized people against COVID-19 (2). 

It seems that COVID-19 was not strong enough to conscientize people about the importance of shots (2) and how they are the only therapeutic way of controlling a disease when there are not proven therapeutic treatments available (3).

The only strategy in order to this undiscriminated spreading of misinformation that is hazardous to public health and universally harmful appears to be the removal of posts and the block of accounts from social media apps (2). It seems to be radical, but when the algorithm cannot help the immunization and the service of understanding the importance of vaccines, especially one for controlling a pandemic, the only way purports to be the algorithm banning from having this type of content available. On the other hand, it is the same way a loss of freedom of speech and if vaccines are democratically applied, people have the freedom of speaking about them, as well as taking them if they choose to. What is an outbursting possibility of educating society about vaccines would be posting the same amount of information that is equitable, safe, deep-rooted and efficacious – and the responsible ones for heading this movement are health-related people (4).

To sum up, if there are profiles against vaccines, they do not have long paths when other profiles are bigger and informative when it comes to controlling what is controlling our freedom of going and coming. The anti-vax movements going far is just a matter of absence from the pro-vaxxers. We, as vaccinated and informed people need to stand up and cheer on what saves – the vaccine. Our response is to drawback the same information correctly, so that we make anti-vaxxers think twice (5).

  1. Burki T. The online anti-vaccine movement in the age of COVID-19. Lancet Digit Health. 2020 Oct;2(10):e504-e505. doi: 10.1016/S2589-7500(20)30227-2. Epub 2020 Sep 22. PMID: 32984795; PMCID: PMC7508526.
  2. Wadman M. Antivaccine forces gaining online. Science. 2020 May 15;368(6492):699. doi: 10.1126/science.368.6492.699. PMID: 32409456.
  3. Song Y, Zhang M, Yin L, Wang K, Zhou Y, Zhou M, Lu Y. COVID-19 treatment: close to a cure? A rapid review of pharmacotherapies for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Int J Antimicrob Agents. 2020 Aug;56(2):106080. doi: 10.1016/j.ijantimicag.2020.106080. Epub 2020 Jul 4. PMID: 32634603; PMCID: PMC7334905.
  4. Puri N, Coomes EA, Haghbayan H, Gunaratne K. Social media and vaccine hesitancy: new updates for the era of COVID-19 and globalized infectious diseases. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2020 Nov 1;16(11):2586-2593. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2020.1780846. Epub 2020 Jul 21. PMID: 32693678; PMCID: PMC7733887.
  5. Wilson SL, Wiysonge C. Social media and vaccine hesitancy. BMJ Glob Health. 2020 Oct;5(10):e004206. doi: 10.1136/bmjgh-2020-004206. Epub 2020 Oct 23. PMID: 33097547; PMCID: PMC7590343.

About the author

Victoria Aguiar is a second-year medical student at the Municipal University of Sao Caetano do Sul, Bela Vista campus in Sao Paulo, SP – Brazil. She is part of the International Exchange Board helping as a Local Exchange Officer at IFMSA Brazil USCS Bela Vista. She is interested in spreading helpful information on health, as well as, accessible health literacy.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: “Europe must listen to the people”

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

MEPs Anti-fraud votes for more votes?

Palestinian Bedouin community faces demolition after Israeli court ruling, warns UN rights office

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Right to Cure’ initiative

WHO study reveals ‘game-changer’ drug with potential to save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

Top cleantech R&D priorities to help tackle climate change

One small flight for a drone, one ‘big leap’ for global health

Japan must urgently address long-standing concerns over foreign bribery enforcement

Digital Finance Package: Commission sets out new, ambitious approach to encourage responsible innovation to benefit consumers and businesses

The three US financial war fleets

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

Why cybersecurity should be standard due diligence for investors

Costa Coffee products (Copyright: Costa Coffee; Source: Costa Coffee website, Press area)

The start of the “Caffeine rush”: Coca-Cola acquires Costa Coffee days after Nestlé-Starbucks deal

To flourish in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we need to rethink these 3 things

Inequality in the delivery of health services

168 hours left for MEPs – ECOFIN Council to deliver a Banking Union

Climate resilience is make or break for businesses. Here’s why

UN chief and senior officials show solidarity with DR Congo during three-day visit

France, Germany challenge Trump’s America on Iran and the reign of the dollar

Top UN officials strongly condemn ‘horrible terrorist act’ in Nairobi

Yemen bus attack just the latest outrage against civilians: UN agencies

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

‘Young people care about peace’: UN Youth Envoy delivers key message to Security Council

Statement by President Tajani on US steel and aluminium duties

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

South Africa’s SMEs should be first in line for a digital upgrade

Cyber attacks are shutting down countries, cities and companies. Here’s how to stop them

Parliament compromises on Banking Union but sends market abusers to jail

Guinea-Bissau needs ‘genuinely free and fair elections’ to break cycle of instability

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

Threat from petty criminals who turn to terrorism, a growing concern, Security Council hears

Austerity lovers to put a break on Renzi’s growth vision for Europe? the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

A 10-step plan to save our seas

Outgoing UN official praises Iraq’s ‘exemplary peaceful transfer of power’ at the top

The migration crisis is slowly melting the entire EU edifice

Pledging ongoing UN support during visit to cyclone-hit areas, Guterres praises resilience of Mozambicans

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

“Only through energy policy we can trigger competitiveness”. The Sting live from #EBS2015: Energy Union – When will it happen?

Want to stop plastic pollution? Start by supporting your local zero-waste business

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

Lithuania needs to get rid of the victim mentality

Privacy is a human right, we need a GDPR for the world: Microsoft CEO

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

Eurozone and Britain heading in different directions

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

From social entrepreneurship to systems entrepreneurship: how to create lasting change

Coronavirus reinforces the importance of empathy

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

A Sting Exclusive: Young people are right about climate change; it’s time to listen

Aid spending fell in 2018, for the second year in a row

On European immigration: Europe’s Missing Citizens

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

Coronavirus: Commission adopts package of measures to further support the agri-food sector

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s