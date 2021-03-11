You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs warn Commission to activate rule of law mechanism without delay

MEPs warn Commission to activate rule of law mechanism without delay

March 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs stressed that Parliament will use all means at its disposal if the Commission fails to fulfil its obligations in using the new mechanism to protect the budget.

In a plenary debate on Thursday, MEPs quizzed Commissioner Hahn on why the Commission has not yet used the mechanism to protect the EU’s budget from breaches to the principles of the rule of law. Highlighting that the new rules entered into force on 1 January, almost all speakers reiterated that the provisions on the mechanism are legally binding, in contrast to the European Council’s conclusions on the matter, which carry no legal effect.

Several speakers highlighted that the EU must use the mechanism to fulfil its promises, meet citizens’ expectations and avoid losing credibility. The real beneficiaries of EU funding (such as students and civil society) must be protected, some MEPs stressed, and asked for clarity on the state of the Commission’s digital platform dedicated to this end.

Many MEPs reacted strongly to Commissioner Hahn’s statement that work on the guidelines for the new mechanism needs to be completed before it is used, and that the guidelines need to take into account the ECJ ruling where appropriate. Highlighting an array of long-standing issues and the continuous deterioration of the situation in some countries, including Hungary and Poland, they asked for immediate action to prevent further damage to the EU’s budget and values. The Commission has an obligation to act as a politically independent body and is the guardian of the Treaties, some MEPs pointed out.

In contrast, a few speakers denounced the debate and the mechanism itself as politically motivated, with some among them asking for the Council’s conclusions to be respected.

You can catch up with the debate here.

Next steps

Parliament will vote on a draft resolution on this topic during its March II plenary session, scheduled for 24-25 March.

Background

According to the rules approved in December 2020, the Commission, after establishing that there has been a breach, will propose that the conditionality mechanism should be triggered against an EU government, and subsequently either cut or freeze payments from the EU budget to that member state. The Council will then have one month to vote on the proposed measures (or three months in exceptional cases), by qualified majority.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN welcomes progress in former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia naming dispute

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

Rapid action needed for people to meet challenges of changing world of work

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

What’s everyone talking about at Davos 2020?

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

A top economist shares 3 ways leaders can help economies recover

G20 LIVE: “United States and Turkey stand in solidarity with France and its people in handing the perpetrators of this crime and bringing them to justice”, US President Barack Obama underlines from G20 in Antalya Turkey

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

Can the EU afford a trade war with China?

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

Uzbekistan wins its long fight against malaria, as global rates continue to rise

The essence of care is cosmopolitan

Why informal networks will be key to the COVID-19 recovery

3 ways to fix the way we fund humanitarian relief

Fed and ECB prepare a new party for the financial sharks

Here’s why infrastructure will make or break our response to climate change

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

Cyclone Fani hits India, UN moves to protect vulnerable refugees in Bangladesh

Delhi Declaration: Countries agree to make ‘land degradation neutrality’ by 2030, a national target for action

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

MEPs to grill Frontex director on agency’s role in pushbacks of asylum-seekers

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

OECD employment rate increases to 68.2% in the first quarter of 2018

These 10 countries are the best at respecting children’s rights

Healthcare workers’ safety: a forgotten necessity

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Beware the fragility of the global economy

Deal on faster exchange of non-EU nationals’ criminal records

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

UN forum to explore use of outer space to improve lives, protect planet

Statement by Cecilia Malmström, Member of the EC in charge of Trade, on the successful conclusion of the final discussions on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) – Brussels, 08 Dec 2017. (Copyright: European Union; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

The EU and Japan seal free trade pact that will cover 30% of global GDP

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

10 cities are predicted to gain megacity status by 2030

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

4 steps to developing responsible AI

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

Commission refers Denmark to the Court for failing to fulfil its obligations in relation to the name “Feta”

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

EU tourism industry expects a new record year in 2014

Do the giant banks ‘tell’ Britain to choose a good soft Brexit and ‘remain’ or else…?

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

I’m not feeling lucky: The “Right to Be Forgotten” ruling puts Google inside a box

In visit to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, UN chief calls for greater action to address climate change

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Human rights experts call for ‘paradigm shift’ on arbitrary detention in Qatar

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

Delay is over: Work begins to shine spotlight on where companies pay their taxes

Cambodia loses duty-free access to the EU market over human rights concerns

South Eurozone needs some…inflation and liquidity

We are ‘burning up our future’, UN’s Bachelet tells Human Rights Council

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s