You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Challenges facing the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Challenges facing the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

March 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Shreya Datta, a first year medical student at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, India. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a lot of unexpected changes and with the recent fevered speculations rife on social media regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines being developed, it’s time we acknowledge the challenges associated with this vaccination drive. We need to simultaneously prepare for large-scale preparation and deployment of vaccines to the properly recognized priority groups as well as combat the general public’s distrust surrounding the newly developed vaccines. In order to successively resist this dangerous virus, a systematic collaboration between government, companies, health-care workers and the public is of the utmost importance.

The major detrimental factor is the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines on such massive scale in a relatively constrained amount of time. We have to ensure the availability of raw materials, transport, shipping and final redistribution to the local health-care setups all the while maintaining that the vaccines are kept stored at an optimally low temperature. Equitable distribution in accordance with the WHO Act Accelerator which allocates for an initial coverage of 20% of the population followed by a second phase expanding to the rest of the population must also be warranted. The daunting task of identifying the priority groups on the basis of age, co-morbidity and occupation also remains to be overcome.

However the mere availability of a vaccine is not sufficient to ensure complete immunological protection as vaccine hesitancy proves to be a major barrier to the achievement of herd immunity against the deadly virus. In fact, recent surveys including 493 and 2200 individuals, suggest that only 3 out of 4 people would get vaccinated if a COVID-19 vaccine were available and only 30% would like to receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. Some individuals are always present who have questioned the efficacy of vaccines, their relative safety as well as the immunity from vaccination opposed to immunity developed naturally after surviving  the disease. Also, countries which lack what the WHO calls a well-functioning and integrated medicine regulatory system, may fall prey to theft and illegal hoarding of vaccines. Substandard and falsified vaccines may appear in the market which will further the general public’s distrust and opposition towards getting themselves vaccinated.

All these issues can be addressed in a methodical manner by robust educational campaigns and programmes targeting the general public’s mistrust and ensuring that all their doubts and concerns are dispersed with. Doctors and health-care workers play an integral role in this aspect as positive affirmations on their part can dispel any lingering doubts and also establish a positive attitude within the general public towards the newly developed COVID-19 vaccines. Proper national databases recognising the priority groups must be established along with a national allocation and distribution plan coupled with safeguards placed to protect against theft and diversion to the black market. Only with precise planning, coordination and harmony can humanity collectively overcome this international threat and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 by 2030.

REFERENCES:

  1. https://theconversation.com/a-majority-of-vaccine-skeptics-plan-to-refuse-a-covid-19-vaccine-a-study-suggests-and-that-could-be-a-big-problem-137559
  2. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(20)30418-1/fulltext
  3. https://royalsociety.org/-/media/policy/projects/set-c/set-c-vaccine-deployment.pdf?la=en-GB&hash=43073E5429C87FD2674201CA19280A8E

About the author

Ms Shreya Datta is a first year medical student at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

Coronavirus: Commission continues expanding future vaccines portfolio with new talks

Trade wars won’t fix globalization. Here’s why

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Energy Union: Commission calls on Member States to step up ambition in plans to implement Paris agreement

Congrats to the #FutureofMalta: a new age of voting

COVID vaccination campaign. What are the challenges?

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

EU, Brazil to hold high level Summit in Brasilia

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

This year’s Earth Hour is going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

5 facts about global military spending

EYE to kick off on Friday: 8000+ young people discussing the future of Europe 1 – 2 June

Commission reviews relations with China, proposes 10 actions

Boat made of recycled plastic and flip-flops inspires fight for cleaner seas along African coast

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Aid spending fell in 2018, for the second year in a row

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

The clothes of the future could be made from pineapples and bananas

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

Quality education an ‘essential pillar’ of a better future, says UN chief

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

How can we maximise the benefits of a system value approach?

Syria: UN chief warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

Is there a drug for every disease?

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

Minding the information gap and why it’s important in tackling COVID-19

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 Nigerian children from anti-Boko Haram force

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

Pandemic versus fear

Be a part of the World Forum on Future Trends in Defence and Security

The EU condemns Faroe Islands and Iceland to poverty

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

Hurdles on creating effective vaccine campaigns against COVID-19

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

World Bank downgrades global growth forecasts, poorest countries hardest hit

How the media can be a meaningful stakeholder in the quest to meet the SDGs

8000 young people in the EP in Strasbourg: “a breath of fresh air for EU democracy”

Impact of high debt levels on least developed countries ‘cannot be overstated’, says UN

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

Why do medical students seek for work abroad?

Progress made at COP25, despite lack of agreement to increase climate ambition

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Reimagining the future of the tax system

Antitrust: Commission opens formal investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct of Teva in relation to a blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Here’s how to close the $176 billion health financing gap

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s