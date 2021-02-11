You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs call for suspension of the launch of the Belarus nuclear plant in Ostrovets

MEPs call for suspension of the launch of the Belarus nuclear plant in Ostrovets

February 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs voice serious concerns over the safety of the Ostrovets nuclear plant in Belarus and demand that its commercial launch be suspended.

In a resolution adopted with 642 votes to 29, with 21 abstentions, Parliament criticises the hasty commissioning of the Ostrovets nuclear plant and the continued lack of transparency and official communication regarding the frequent emergency shutdowns of the reactor and equipment failure.

Despite outstanding safety concerns, the plant started to generate electricity on 3 November 2020 without fully implementing recommendations made in the 2018 EU peer review and by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), MEPs say, expressing their discontent with the rush to start commercial operation of the plant in March 2021.

They call on the Commission to work closely with the Belarusian authorities to delay launching the plant until all EU stress test recommendations are fully implemented and all the necessary safety improvements are in place.

MEPs also urge Belarus to fully comply with international nuclear and environmental safety standards, and to cooperate with international authorities in a transparent manner.

Background

The Ostrovets nuclear plant, built by the Russian group Rosatom, is located 50km from Vilnius (Lithuania) and in close proximity to other EU countries such as Poland, Latvia and Estonia.

Electricity stopped being traded between Belarus and the EU on 3 November when the Ostrovets plant was connected to the electricity grid. This followed the August 2020 joint decision of the Baltic States to cease commercial exchanges of electricity with Belarus once the Ostrovets plant started operating. However, MEPs note that electricity from Belarus can still enter the EU market via the Russian grid.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

World Health Day: Statement by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Costa Rica has doubled its tropical rainforests in just a few decades. Here’s how

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

MEPs Anti-fraud votes for more votes?

Children as old as 12 can benefit from an afternoon nap

Coronavirus response: Team Europe supports Somalia with three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Adoption of new rules to better protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

Will AI make the gender gap in the workplace harder to close?

Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

From books to bikes: 4 unexpected gender gaps

Why Eurozone’s problems may end in a few months

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Commission disburses €8.5 billion under SURE to five Member States

How leaders can harness the power of finance and technology for social good

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

Why the euro may rise with the dollar even at lower interest rates

‘At risk’ Mediterranean forests make ‘vital contributions’ to development

New poll shows what people think coronavirus will do to their economies

China dazzles the world with her Silk Road plan to connect, Asia, Europe and Africa

These are the countries with the highest inflation

COP21 Paris: The Final Agreement Adopted-full text

Tackle ‘unacceptable inequalities’ in cancer care, saving up to seven million lives, WHO urges

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

2020: a year for the history books, in visuals

Healthcare for refugees: a necessary symbiosis of medicine and politics

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

World’s human rights watchdog spotlights Afghanistan, Yemen and 12 others: Here’s the scoop

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas death toll expected to rise as thousands remain missing

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

This plastic-free bag dissolves in water

Draghi repels Trump’s threats, rejects Schauble’s dictums

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, say MEPs

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Debunked: 5 myths about the future of work

Parliament requests further action to save EU tourism

UK: Customs Union with EU or a longer delay of Brexit

Aluminium can help to build the circular economy. Here’s how

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

UN chief hails Libyan leaders’ agreement to hold general election

Vaccine nationalism – and how it could affect us all

The great reset must place social justice at its centre

Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency

Team Europe: EU provides €100 million to Mozambique for education, health and social protection

EU-US trade agreement talks to be affected by American bugs

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

Why your next car is a bike

Environmentalists have removed nearly 40 tonnes of trash from the Pacific

Medicine in the 4th Industrial Revolution: the third entity of the new doctor-patient relationship

How to build a paradise for women. A lesson from Iceland

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s