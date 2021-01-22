You are here: Home / European Union News / ‘Right to disconnect’ should be an EU-wide fundamental right, MEPs say

‘Right to disconnect’ should be an EU-wide fundamental right, MEPs say

January 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament calls for an EU law that grants workers the right to digitally disconnect from work without facing negative repercussions.

In their legislative initiative that passed with 472 votes in favour, 126 against and 83 abstentions, MEPs call on the Commission to propose a law that enables those who work digitally to disconnect outside their working hours. It should also establish minimum requirements for remote working and clarify working conditions, hours and rest periods.

The increase in digital resources being used for work purposes has resulted in an ‘always on’ culture, which has a negative impact on the work-life balance of employees, MEPs say. Although working from home has been instrumental in helping safeguard employment and business during the COVID-19 crisis, the combination of long working hours and higher demands also leads to more cases of anxiety, depression, burnout and other mental and physical health issues.

MEPs consider the right to disconnect a fundamental right that allows workers to refrain from engaging in work-related tasks – such as phone calls, emails and other digital communication – outside working hours. This includes holidays and other forms of leave. Member states are encouraged to take all necessary measures to allow workers to exercise this right, including via collective agreements between social partners. They should ensure that workers will not be subjected to discrimination, criticism, dismissal, or other adverse actions by employers.

“We cannot abandon millions of European workers who are exhausted by the pressure to be always ‘on’ and overly long working hours. Now is the moment to stand by their side and give them what they deserve: the right to disconnect. This is vital for our mental and physical health. It is time to update worker’s rights so that they correspond to the new realities of the digital age”, rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba (S&D, MT) said after the vote.

Background

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has increased by almost 30%. This figure is expected to remain high or even increase. Research by Eurofound shows that people who work regularly from home are more than twice as likely to surpass the maximum of 48 working hours per week, compared to those working on their employer’s premises. Almost 30% of those working from home report working in their free time every day or several times a week, compared to less than 5% of office workers.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

Bankruptcy or referendum: which one is going to be first?

These 4 scenarios show how we might be working in the future

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

Why the internet is yesterday’s news in China’s digital leap forward

Turkey needs to step up investment in renewables to curb emissions

Women in video games: ‘Accept it, or don’t buy the game’

How to put people at the heart of your company’s COVID-19 response

A common fight against Antimicrobial Resistance: how can we react and what should we do

Every year, South Korea comes to a standstill for an exam marathon

Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

An expert explains: how to help older people through the COVID-19 pandemic

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

How AI can accelerate the search for treatments for emerging and intractable diseases

Is Germany yielding to pressures for more relaxed economic policies?

ITU Telecom World Awards launches 2018 edition

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

First Western Sahara talks at UN in six years, begin in Geneva

Families deserve answers when loved ones go missing in conflict: Security Council adopts historic resolution

A new report outlines the shipping industry’s plans for decarbonization

Prosecution of Paraguay judges over peasant ‘massacre’ ruling could undermine rule of law: UN expert

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

Nearly two-thirds of children lack access to welfare safety net, risking ‘vicious cycle of poverty’

4 lessons on human cooperation from the fight against Ebola

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

Pandemic versus fear

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Venezuela: Competing US, Russia resolutions fail to pass in Security Council

ESCALAR: up to €1.2 billion to help high potential companies grow and expand in Europe

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

Evidence shows ‘brutal’ killing of Saudi journalist ‘planned and perpetrated’ by State officials: UN independent expert

‘Continuing deterioration’ leaves Mali facing critical security level: UN expert

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Walk, cycle, dance and play – UN health agency recommends new action plan for good health

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

3 ways to keep ourselves cool more sustainably

EU summit: Are the London Tories planning an exit from the EU?

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

More than nine in ten children exposed to deadly air pollution

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

Colombia offers nationality rights to Venezuelan children born there: UN hails ‘very important step’

Entrepreneur India Convention 2016: Bringing together Entrepreneurs, Investors, Startups and SMEs

OECD presents revised Codes on capital flows to G20

Ebola: EU releases additional €3.5 million to tackle epidemic

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

The 28 EU leaders don’t touch the thorny issues

Inflation down to 0.7%, unemployment up at 12.2%: Bad omens for Eurozone

The EU Parliament blasts the Council about the tax dealings of the wealthy

“Who do I call if I want to call Europe?” Finally a name and a number to answer Henry Kissinger’s question

Newly licensed vaccine, ‘milestone in the fight’ against Ebola in Africa, UN health agency

The opportunity of studying Medicine abroad

Eurozone plans return to growth

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s