You are here: Home / IFMSA / Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s right: the role of medical students

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s right: the role of medical students

December 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Meeshan Singhal, a 23 year-old 3rd year medical student at Rural medical college from Maharashtra, India. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

    Closing the gender gaps and empowering women, a topic addressed a lot but never satisfactorily acted upon. Legal, social, ethical principles of freedom or entitlement, fundamental rules according to some legal system, social convention or ethical theory describes a ‘right’.[1] These are considered fundamental pillars of society and culture [2] and the history of social conflicts can be found in the history of each right and its development. Theoretically, each human should enjoy these privileges equally but a gender gap prevails in our society, majorly faced by women in terms of social, political, intellectual, cultural or economic attainments or attitudes since the dawn of civilisation. According to Global Gender Gap report by World Economic Forum (December 2018), it will take 108 years to close gender gap and 202 years to achieve economic gender parity.[3] People from Raja Ram Mohan Roy to Malala Yousafzai have been fighting for the rights of women.

    Students are considered the building blocks of society. So, if we treat this cause at our level, a definite change will be seen later. Medical aid is approached by mass population and is easily accessible to the common people. We, the medical students, can try numerous things to tell people about this existing gender parity which needs to be overcome for a powerful world.

    Plays can be performed by us at village level where participation of the local females can also be encouraged. These females can later be awarded to inspire them for their future participation. Also, organisation of fair can be done where women should be motivated to put their own stalls, boosting their confidence. Females, especially of reproductive age, can be provided with free check-up camps at all levels. By the help of local administration, a platform or an annual talk show can be provided to women where they can tell people about their struggle and story. Eminent personalities can be invited to the show for sowing the seed of interest and encouragement. Newspaper, pamphlets, hoardings can be used to promote the rights of women. Students can volunteer in organisations such as SEWA, WEDO, IFMSA, AMSA for spreading awareness about topics like violence, equality, discrimination, etc faced by women.

    Studies have shown that the promise of Fourth Industrial Revolution for all, growth of economy and the 5th UN Sustainable Development Goal cannot be achieved without women empowerment and gender equality.[4]

    Think of a society with no rules and rights, nothing less than animals, right? A human is called civilised when one follows a set of rules. So why not share equal rights with women? Why not make them as powerful as we assume they are? Let’s not forget that the first teacher a child has is a mother and to raise a prosperous and harmonious society, her rights should be preserved.

References

  1.  Stanford University. July 9, 2007. Retrieved 2009-12-21. Rights dominate most modern understandings of what actions are proper and which institutions are just. Rights structure the forms of our governments, the contents of our laws, and the shape of morality as we perceive it. To accept a set of rights is to approve a distribution of freedom and authority, and so to endorse a certain view of what may, must, and must not be done.
  2. UN UDHR Preamble: “Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world…”
  3. Copyright 2020 University World News (15 march 2019) The gender gap will take 108 years to close, says WEF, Available at: https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story=20190315083305277
  4. © 2020 United Nations Development Programme () Goal 5: Gender equality, Available at: https://www.undp.org/content/undp/en/home/sustainable-development-goals/goal-5-gender-equality.html

About the author

Meeshan Singhal is 23 years old 3rd year medical student at Rural medical college from Maharashtra, India. He is a member of Medical Students Association India (MSAI) which is a part of IFMSA.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Global sisterhood’ tells perpetrators ‘time is up’ for pandemic of violence

How the EU crisis hit countries saved the German and French mega-banks from bankruptcy and still pay the costs

Over 40 million people still victims of slavery

5 ways to net a sustainable future for aquaculture

Is the English language too powerful?

Satellites and data are going to help us phase out fossil fuels. Here’s how

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

Superbugs: MEPs advocate further measures to curb use of antibiotics

Algorithms could give the world its first ‘born digital’ free trade agreement in Africa

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

How unity and common purpose can help us defeat this virus

Worldwide consumer confidence has shot up to its highest level for four years according to a survey of 130 Global Retail leaders

The remote doctor, can it ever work?

Ambassador Zhang wishes from Brussels great success and prosperity for the China-EU relations in the Year of the Dog

UN expert ‘shocked’ by Egyptian reprisals against human rights defenders she met

How to build healthy cities and communities in the post-COVID world

Migration: Commission takes action to find solutions for unaccompanied migrant children on Greek islands

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

Inspiring medical students to choose primary health care

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

How Kolkata is tackling its air pollution with public transportation

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

Europe is ready to engage, von der Leyen tells annual EU Ambassadors’ Conference

Venezuela: ‘A worrying destabilizing factor in the region’, Bachelet tells Human Rights Council

Consumers and businesses to save money thanks to new EU cross-border payments rules

Cameroon: Clear ‘window of opportunity’ to solve crises rooted in violence – Bachelet

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

This Hungarian man quit his job to clean up his favourite river

Built by a woman: supporting the dreams of mum entrepreneurs

End fossil fuel subsidies, and stop using taxpayers’ money to destroy the world: Guterres

Is technology key to improving global health and education, or just an expensive distraction?

These are the world’s best universities

As India’s lockdown ends, a mental health crisis is just beginning

Italy should boost investment in training for the future of work

Coronavirus: EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated for the repatriation of EU citizens

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

5 leadership lessons I learned from doing my own ‘undercover boss’

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

What are the real targets of EU’s efforts to fight tax evasion?

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

Commission launches debate on more efficient decision-making in EU social policy

2020 feels like dark fiction. Here’s how science can inspire a better future

7 ways business can be agents for peace

The hidden risk of virtual reality – and what to do about it

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by military escalation in northwest Syria

Groundbreaking cancer-fighting drugs now included in updated UN list of essential medicines

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

FEATURE: Niger’s girls find sanctuary in fistula treatment centres

How blockchain can manage the future electricity grid

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Coronavirus: Commission boosts budget for repatriation flights and rescEU stockpile

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s