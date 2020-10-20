You are here: Home / European Union News / EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

(Credit: Unsplash)

Former shipbuilding workers from Galicia will receive €2,054,400 in EU aid to help them re-integrate into the labour market, following a plenary vote on Monday.

Spain requested support from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) after 960 workers were laid off in 38 small and medium-sized companies in the shipbuilding ancillary sectors in Galicia between May 2019 and February 2020. Around 500 redundant workers are expected to participate in the support measures co-financed by the EGF.

The EU’s declining market share in global ship production and increased external

competition in the sector have had dire consequences on the ancillary shipbuilding industry in Galicia, according to the Commission’s proposal.

This is the first application to be examined under the 2020 EU budget and the seventh in the shipbuilding sector. The EGF aid will cover 60% of the total cost, which amounts to €3.4 million. The package aims to provide the former workers with career guidance, support in their job search, opportunities to learn new skills through vocational training, and tutoring and guidance after finding another job.

The report by rapporteur Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR) recommending that Parliament approve the aid was passed by 645 votes to 33, with 9 abstentions (roll call vote results here).

Background

The European Globalisation Adjustment Fund was set up to help workers made redundant due to major changes in world trade patterns or as a result of unexpected financial and economic crises. Since its conception in 2007, the Fund has received 161 applications. Some €636 million has been requested to offer help to more than 151,000 workers and 4,429 young people who are not in employment, education or training.

