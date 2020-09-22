You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

September 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Thom Holmes, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Lorena Batista Boeing and Natalie Sbalqueiro Fogaça, both second year medical students at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná in Curitiba, Brasil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Smartphones: from speed dial to clinical examination.

The increase in the use of technological products impacted, proportionally, the quality of life of the population. Furthermore, in the end of the 20th century, the first mobile phone was created, making it possible for users to communicate everywhere around the world, regardless of the distance between them. Currently, the phone has acquired numerous functions, other than communication, providing the use of apps and video calls, for example. Thereby, these discoveries are helping the healthcare industry, as they guarantee a more efficient and faster information sharing, allowing quick diagnoses and access to health professionals.

Smartphones have their importance growing in the medical field since their creation. Initially, they assist in medicine with speed dial – a resource that allows emergency calls using few buttons. This type of assistance enables ambulances to be activated more quickly, increasing the patient’s chance of survival. Nevertheless, smartphones combined with its evolution with medicine, are currently guaranteeing teleconsultation, which utilizes authorized health apps, ensuring the realization of a virtual consultation. This technology mainly assists in patient anamnesis, but also makes possible, for the doctor, to check for some vital signs and conduct small clinical examinations, using smartphones equipped with specific medical devices for testing. These exams can be, for example, electrocardiogram, ophthalmological exams and perform an ultrasound scan in the hearts of individuals.

Moreover, the app “Healthy.io” is design to improve health care by allowing regular people to make a home-based urine test equivalent to laboratory-based device. This means the app software can diagnose whether someone has a condition – like diabetes, urinary tract infection or kidney disease – using computer imaging technology to analyze a dipstick and color-coded slide. As the test can be performed very easily at home, it is believed that it has the potential to help health systems with the early diagnosis of some diseases. 

In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brazilian Ministry of Health, through the country’s public universal health system (SUS), created the “CORONAVÍRUS – SUS” app, in order to delay and interrupt the disease transmission chain. The app aims to make the population aware of the Coronavírus (Covid-19), so, at the beginning the platform simulates an anamnesis, to analyze if the patient is contaminated or not. Therefore, depending on responses, the platform provides guidelines for the patients to protect themselves and other people. In addition, the app gives information on symptoms, prevention, show maps of registered health units nearby and even have a fake news support page. This instructs the population about appropriate preventive and behavioral measures, further promoting the importance and relevant role of mobile devices, such as smartphones.

In conclusion, it is clear that the benefits from mobile devices, provided for the population, have grown within the years. These technologies, when directed to the health system, help to carry out tests and diagnostics, whether in times of pandemics or not. In brief, they enable the sharing of information, in real time, between professionals and patients.

References:

  1. Weinstein RS, Krupinski EA, Doarn CR. Clinical Examination Component of Telemedicine, Telehealth, mHealth, and Connected Health Medical Practices. Med Clin North Am. 2018;102(3):533-544. doi:10.1016/j.mcna.2018.01.002  https://sci-hub.tw/https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0025712518300026?via%3Dihub
  1.  GALINDO NETO, Nelson Miguel et al. COVID-19 AND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY: mobile applications available for download in smartphones. Texto & Contexto – Enfermagem, Florianópolis, v. 29, n. [], p. 1-11, jul. 2020. FapUNIFESP (SciELO). http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/1980-265x-tce-2020-0150. (https://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?pid=S0104-07072020000100203&script=sci_arttext&tlng=pt)
  1. WALL, Matthew. How a smartphone saved my mother’s life. 2019. Elaborada por BBC. Disponível em: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47156077. Acesso em: 08 fev. 2019.
  1. http://www.aen.pr.gov.br/modules/noticias/article.php?storyid=88207&tit=Em-caso-de-emergencia-saiba-para-onde-ligar-para-pedir-ajuda
  1. https://coronavirus.saude.gov.br/

About the author

Lorena Batista Boeing and Natalie Sbalqueiro Fogaça are both second year medical students at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná in Curitiba, Brasil. Natalie Fogaça is a member of the International Federation of Medical Student’s Associations (IFMSA). They are interested in the scientific world by doing researches and getting more knowledge. Also, they have done extension programs during their first year of medical school, like “Operação Vagalume”, which is a volunteer program based on the movie ‘’Patch-Adams”, so medical students, dressed as clowns, go to the university hospital trying to entertain patients and staff while they are there.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Ebola: EU announces new funds to strengthen preparedness in Burundi

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

Force used against protestors in Gaza ‘wholly disproportionate’ says UN human rights chief

Does the West reserve the fate of Libya and Syria for others? How does this relate to the EU’s Neighborhood Policy?

Three ways the world must tackle mental health

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

These European countries produce the most plastic waste per person

How is the global economy fairing 11 years after the financial crisis?

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

This South Korean city once had the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. Now it’s reported zero new cases

Turn toxic e-waste into a source of ‘decent work’, UN labour agency urges

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Canada has high levels of well-being and solid growth but trade tensions and housing market pose risks while inclusiveness could be improved

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

Africa cannot afford to lose doctors to COVID-19

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

Internet of Things: a Force for Good or Evil?

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

More children killed by unsafe water, than bullets, says UNICEF chief

How start-ups will lead India through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Steps taken to end Saudi ‘guardianship’ system for women, ‘encouraging’ start

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Can elections in Italy and Germany derail Eurozone?

Three tips for breaking through bias and seeing evidence more clearly

Sri Lankan authorities must work ‘vigorously’ to ease simmering ethno-religious tensions, urges UN rights expert

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

3 autonomous vehicle trends to follow in 2019

Netherlands: Budget MEPs back €1.2m in job-search aid for 450 redundant workers

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

Following week of bloodshed, ‘suffering of the Afghan people must end’: UN mission chief

Gaza blockade causes ‘near ten-fold increase’ in food dependency, says UN agency

Europe is progressing most towards these UN Sustainability Goals: A report card for Europe

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support the self-employed affected by coronavirus outbreak

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

On Brexit: the outcome of UK elections next May to be based on false promises?

Europe to turn the Hamburg G20 Summit into a battlefield

Countries must make teaching profession more financially and intellectually attractive

‘The time for action is now’ senior UN peacekeeping official says, urging support for regional force combating Sahel terrorism

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

COVID-19 is likely to increase youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage

On technology and medical ethics

Afghanistan: UN condemns blasts that leave 8 dead at cricket stadium

Why David Cameron’s large victory in UK elections will not pursue a ‘Brexit’

COVID-19 pandemic: The war inside our heads

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

The EU and North Korea: A Story of Underestimation

Disease slashing global meat output, cereals boom, bananas under watch: FAO

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Health, IFMSA, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s