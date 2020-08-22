You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Technology is a means, not an end

Technology is a means, not an end

August 22, 2020 by 1 Comment
technology

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ana Paula Weber and Mr. Lucas Gheller Machado, medical students in their third year of studies at Unicesumar, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Over time, humanity has gone through several stages of development, so that each society has a share in the contribution for social environment’s evolution. In the 18th century, for example, the Industrial Revolution took place, a milestone in development that forever changed humanity’s way of life and consequently health conditions in general. Technology advanced more quickly than humans were able to withstand without any damage. This triggered a series of diseases that culminated in the involvement of a wide spectrum of individuals. Thus, it was observed that technology and health should not to progress isolated, but together, in order to obtain mutual benefit to society. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for the development of mobile technologies to save lives nowadays, once there is an increase in population demand and in the cost of acquisition, and in contrast a reduced amount of resources available to serve the entire world in a short time. 1,2

Even before emphasizing the importance of technology to save lives, it is necessary to reassess that there are fundamental precepts for the establishment of that in health. Edward Teller, for example, even though having  the technology to discover the hydrogen bomb, said that ‘‘today’s science is tomorrow’s technology’’, revealing the far too much importance of what preceded technology. Similarly, it is possible to infer that humanity was responsible for discovering technology and not the other way around, and therefore following Socrates deductive syllogism, has the capacity to develop simple technological measures appropriate to current and future health systems. 1,2

In addition, technological innovations in healthcare typically emerge in line with emerging demands. In this sense, examples such as artificial intelligence algorithms for image analysis and electronic medical records were crucial innovations in advancing health, and currently are simple and quick to be performed, helping immensely in health systems. 3 Furthermore there are the wearables and smart watches, devices created to monitor the health of individuals, which can detect possible adversities conditions and monitor comorbidities that offer health risks, facilitating continuous monitoring and increasing patient’s autonomy. However, nanotechnology, biotechnology, 3D printing, bioabsorbable stents, among others, are highly effective and necessary technological solutions for the improvement of the technique in health as a whole. 4 The big problem, however, is making these alternatives simple, low cost and accessible to the point of standardizing in the national territory and perhaps on a global scale.

That said, it is concluded that mobile technology is a potential ally to health systems in order to save lives. However, there is a notable problem in health systems: the difficulties in making simple what was originally simple, although shielded from bureaucracy. By eliminating the complexity of the determinants, the simplicity of technology becomes explicit. Besides that it appears that there is a lack of incentive, support and mass implementation processes, that is, the validation is simple and many times, it has already been done, leaving to optimize the execution and reach to the healthcare systems. 5

References

  1. Steinhubl SR, Muse ED, Topol EJ. The emerging field of mobile health. Sci Transl Med. 2015;7(283):283rv3. doi:10.1126/scitranslmed.aaa3487.
  2. Bhavnani SP, Narula J, Sengupta PP. Mobile technology and the digitization of healthcare. Eur Heart J. 2016;37(18):1428-1438. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehv770.
  3. Zhu W, Shen Y, Zhen H, Yang X, Hu K. Study of the Application of Mobile Medical Technology in Construction of Grading Diagnosis and Treatment System. Zhongguo Yi Liao Qi Xie Za Zhi. 2018;42(2):95-98. doi:10.3969/j.issn.1671-7104.2018.02.005.
  4. Cox SM, Lane A, Volchenboum SL. Use of Wearable, Mobile, and Sensor Technology in Cancer Clinical Trials. JCO Clin Cancer Inform. 2018;2:1-11. doi:10.1200/CCI.17.00147.
  5. Mather C, Jensen S, Cummings E. Clinical Simulation: A Protocol for Evaluation of Mobile Technology. Stud Health Technol Inform. 2017;241:179-184.

About the authors

Ana Paula Weber is 20 years old and is studying the 3rd year of Medicine in Brazil, at Unicesumar (Maringá-PR). She is currently vice president of the Academic League of Intensive Care Medicine of Maringá (LAMIM), treasurer of the Miguel Nicolelis Academic Center (CAMN), member of the Academic League of Clinical Medicine of Maringá (LACMMA) and member of the Academic League of Plastic Surgery of Unicesumar (LACPU). In addition, she has part of Humanizart, a project of clowns aimed at social actions of empathy and joy to patients. She seeks to build her trajectory with academic activities and extracurricular activities.

Lucas Gheller Machado is 19 years old and he courses the third year of medicine. Currently, he is local coordinator of IFMSA Brasil UniCesumar, president of the Miguel Nicolelis Academic Center (CAMN), president of the Academic League of Intensive Medicine in Maringá (LAMIM) and member of the Academic League of Medical Genetics (LAGeM). In addition, he constantly participates in Humanizart social actions, aimed at serving vulnerable populations and collaborating with humanization in the streets and hospitals. His objective is to combine graduation with scientific and artistic development, constituting a formation of solid and essential pillars.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Germany takes cover from Trump in Eurozone and decides to pay for it

These 4 skills can make the world better after COVID-19

Reality Shock

South Africa’s SMEs should be first in line for a digital upgrade

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Quality Education on the table at the European Parliament

80,000 youngsters at risk in DRC after forcible expulsion from Angola: UNICEF

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

Scotland and First Minister Salmond enter the most challenging battlefield for independence: Europe

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

DR Congo elections: ‘Excessive use of force’ in campaign must be avoided, says Bachelet

EU-UK: A deal synonymous to ‘remain’, England pays the Irish price

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

E-Governance: A powerful tool to combat, mitigate and sustainably manage disaster risks

Fair and Simple Taxation: Commission proposes new package of measures to contribute to Europe’s recovery and growth

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

The Commission breathless behind the horsemeat scandal

Sea urchins are overwhelming parts of the ocean. Could turning them into sushi be the solution?

Why is the EU launching a doomed policy in stopping immigrant waves? What are the real targets?

International community makes important progress on the tax challenges of digitalisation

Britain’s poet laureate has created a prize to highlight poetry about the climate crisis

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by US border detention conditions, says holding migrant children may violate international law

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

How Bangladesh’s leaders should respond to the economic threats of COVID-19

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

How dearly will Germany pay for the Volkswagen emissions rigging scandal

Confirmed ‘Blue Line’ tunnels ‘do not appear’ to surface in Israel – UN peacekeeping chief

Vegetarianism is good for the economy too

Ebola: EU provides an additional €30 million to tackle the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa-Europe Alliance: EU boosts pan-African Internet connectivity with €30 million

Trade surplus up production down in Eurozone

Wages are flatlining around the world – is automation to blame?

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

Four million have now fled Venezuela, UN ramps up aid to children who remain

Von der Leyen announces Global Response and calls for united world front against coronavirus

Teaching medical ethics and technology: Are our future doctors prepared for this merger?

US and Mexico child deportations drive extreme violence and trauma: UNICEF

Making the move to more sustainable mobility – three steps for companies

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

EuroLat plenary in Panama: control of trade talks and fight against crime

Coronavirus Global Response: EIB and Commission pledge additional €4.9 billion

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

MEPs back plans to halt spread of drug resistance from animals to humans

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

Water reuse: Commission proposes measures to make it easier and safer for agricultural irrigation

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy, Technology Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. Technology is a means, not an end – IAM Network says:
    August 22, 2020 at 09:04

    […] READ MORE FROM SOURCE ARTICLE […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s