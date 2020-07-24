You are here: Home / IFMSA / Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

July 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
refugees 2019

A young refugee from South Sudan at the Numanzi Transit Center where meals and temporary accommodation are provided by UNHCR in Adjumani, northern Uganda. © UNHCR /Will Swanson

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Amany Gonçalves Robaina, a 21 years old and medicine student at Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB), in Blumenau, Santa Catarina – Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Over the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, it began in Europe in the period of the Great Navigations. It was during this period that the Portuguese arrived on the Brazilian coast and began their colonization. Soon, Brazil was born of immigrants and, over the years, gathered a number of initiatives in different periods of history. The current edition has not changed, due to the great flow of immigrants in the country. Thus, an inclusion of health experiences is one of the challenges of the Brazilian government.

According to article 196 of the 1988 Brazilian Constitution, health is everyone’s right and duty of the state, regardless of sex, age, religion, race, color, or national origin. Therefore, the Unified Health System (SUS) – Brazil’s public health system has as one of its principles of universality, related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In this scenario, not always the Basic Health Units meet immigrants, especially in cases of refugees, because they do not present a document of identification for registration or do not yet accept the provisional visa as an official document – regrattable act that hurts the Constitution. In addition, there is a contrast in the application of this law in the national territory. In Chapecó, Santa Catarina, in the south, there were prejudiced actions in health services, including racism and poor inclusion in the public health system. Already in states such as Roraima, in the north region, the Ministry of Health in conjunction with state and local governments, developed an integrated plan of action to meet the increased demand for health services due to the large Venezuelan migration and guiding, expand and qualify assistance in primary and hospital care.

Moreover, the process of integration into a new society, adapting to new customs and culture, often accompanied by marginalization and prejudice may reflect health problems. Considering the relationship between health and the socioeconomic and cultural conditions of the individual, understanding these factors are fundamental to improve the reception and care of these foreigners. Besides, the state government of Sao Paulo has hired community workers health nurse – members of SUS staff who make the exchange of information between medical staff and community – from countries of immigrant groups in order to facilitate the inclusion of such persons in system, allow greater knowledge of their culture and customs, and also improve communication between doctor and patient.

In addition to these measures, changes in the medical team approach, sponsoring a holistic medicine and create empowerment opportunities for the immigrant, as Portuguese classes, brochures in Portuguese and Spanish and allow access to information.

Therefore, the challenges faced by immigrants on a daily basis and their difficulties in accessing the basic health system of the nation are factors that directly influence their health and, therefore, should be taken into account in the anamnesis, as well as the measures taken by the Brazilian government in conjunction with the empathy and respect of the medical staff provide a greater inclusion of these people in the country’s public health.

References

Martin, Denise; Goldberg, Alejandro; Silveira, Cássio. Imigração, refúgio e saúde: perspectivas de análise sociocultural. Saúde e Sociedade, São Paulo, vol 27, n 1: 2018.

Link: http://www.scielo.br/pdf/sausoc/v27n1/1984-0470-sausoc-27-01-26.pdf

CREMESP. Atendimento a imigrantes sem cidadania é obrigatório por diretrizes legais e éticas. JORNAL DO CREMESP, São Paulo, ed 332, pg 15: 2015.

Link: https://www.cremesp.org.br/?siteAcao=Jornal&id=2127

Maciel, Victor; Valadares, Carolina. Roraima tem plano de ações para atendimento aos imigrantes. Ministério da Saúde, 2018.

Link: http://portalms.saude.gov.br/noticias/agencia-saude/42320-roraima-tem-plano-de-acoes-para-atendimento-aos-imigrantes

Mendes, Amanda; Maciel, Victor. Ministério da Saúde visita Roraima e acompanha assistência a venezuelanos. Ministério da Saúde, 2019.

Link: http://portalms.saude.gov.br/noticias/agencia-saude/45128-em-visita-a-roraima-ministro-acompanha-acolhida-a-venezuelanos

FASSI, D. O sentido da saúde: antropologia das políticas da vida. In: SAILANT. F; GENEST, S. Antropologia médica: ancoragens locais, desafios globais. Rio de janeiro: Fiocruz, 2012, p 375-390.

About the author 

Amany Gonçalves Robaina is 21 years old and a medicine student at Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB), in Blumenau, Santa Catarina – Brazil. She is in the second period of college and became a member of IFMSA during her first week there. She has a lot of interest in health and how it is affected. Besides, she really likes politics and social actions. So as a member of the IFMSA she took action in the university and in the community with the goal of improving my skills and learning as much as possible.

 

 

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Coronavirus: EU guidance for a safe return to the workplace

Night owls, rest easy

Trump fines China with $50 billion a year plus some more…

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

UN makes ‘declaration of digital interdependence’, with release of tech report

The need to resume preventive policies for chronic noncommunicable diseases

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

UN space-based tool opens new horizons to track land-use on Earth’s surface

Syria: Ease suffering, save lives, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator tells Security Council

Clean air is good for business

Warmongers ready to chew what is left of social protection spending

Ride-hailing apps are making the developing world’s traffic problems worse

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

European Youth Forum welcomes strong stance on human rights in State of the Union

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

We’re facing a ‘cold crunch,’ and it’s nothing to do with the polar vortex

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

MEPs condemn criminalisation of sex education in Poland

93 million children with disabilities ‘among the most likely to be left behind’: UN rights chief

The link between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths

Commission’s spending totally uncontrolled

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

To keep track of the SDGs, we need a data revolution

Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi

‘Do something’; UN relief chief urges Security Council action to stop the Syrian carnage unfolding ‘in front of your eyes’

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

Reforms in Lithuania are reinforcing economic growth but boosting productivity is still a challenge

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

In Venezuela, Bachelet calls on Government to release prisoners, appeals for ‘bold steps towards compromise’

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

EU Parliament: Deposit guarantee and trading platform transparency sought

Q and A: This is how stakeholder capitalism can help heal the planet

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

A new world that demands new doctors in the fourth industrial revolution

A Sting Exclusive: “Digital iron curtain makes no sense in 5G era”, by China’s Ambassador to EU Mr. Zhang Ming

How technology can help India breathe more easily

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

Banks get trillions and the unemployed ECB’s love…

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: MEPs demand action to protect citizens’ privacy

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

1.1 billion people still lack electricity. This could be the solution

Leaders need hard data to make the hard decisions about sustainability

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

THE ROAD TO GANESHA

EU trade agreements: delivering new opportunities in time of global economic uncertainties

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA, Refugee Crisis Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s