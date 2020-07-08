You are here: Home / European Union News / EU allocates over €22 million to help Palestinians in need

EU allocates over €22 million to help Palestinians in need

July 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
palestine

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the EU has announced €22.7 million in humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable people in Palestine[1], who are increasingly threatened by violence, hardship and a lack of essential services. Already affected by movement restrictions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The demolition of Palestinian housing and infrastructure has continued since the start of the global pandemic in the occupied West Bank.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: In these very difficult times, the EU is committed to helping vulnerable Palestinians ward off the threats to their lives and livelihoods. As a long-standing humanitarian donor committed to support the most vulnerable people of Palestine, the EU continues to provide assistance in critical sectors such as health care, education and safe water. Violations of international humanitarian law resulting in the forced displacement of civilians, often preventing them from accessing basic services and livelihoods, need to stop.”

Of the 2.4 million Palestinians in need of humanitarian aid, 1.5 million live under a closure in the Gaza Strip, where living conditions are steadily deteriorating. With these additional funds, the EU provides financial assistance to vulnerable families, offering safe education for children and trauma care to the injured who cannot leave Gaza for specialised care.

In the West Bank, the EU and several Member States continue to support a consortium of humanitarian partners that protects communities threatened by demolitions, evictions and settler violence, through legal and material assistance. Funding also goes to improving students’ access to quality schooling in a context of ongoing violations against education.

EU humanitarian partners have been quick to adapt their assistance to the coronavirus outbreak, putting in place measures to keep Palestinians safe. The EU has supported screening tents for healthcare facilities, hygiene materials for examination centres, cash transfers for vulnerable communities, and improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

Background

Out of 5.2 million Palestinians, 2.4 million need humanitarian assistance. In 2019, tensions reached a new peak, leaving 135 Palestinians killed and 15,369 injured in both Gaza and the West Bank. More than a third of them were minors.

In the West Bank, 900,000 Palestinians have limited access to water, food, health care, education and other essential services. The population is subject to forced evictions and the demolition of their houses and vital infrastructures. These are triggered by building restrictions, lack of building permits and settler violence. As a result, many Palestinians are separated from their land, families, schools, hospitals, workplaces and places of worship. Palestinian children’s and young people’s access to education is hampered due to the demolition of schools and because of frequent obstacles students suffer from when they commute to and from school.

[1] This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Preparing the future today: World Health Organisation and young doctors

London is planting a giant bee corridor to boost insect numbers

The 27 EU leaders did nothing to help May unlock the Brexit talks

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

Don’t understand the US-China trade war? This metaphor could help

Brunei’s new penal code would enshrine ‘cruel and inhuman punishments’ UN rights chief warns

Governments adopt UN global migration pact to help ‘prevent suffering and chaos’

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

Mindfulness: a freedom we can still have in the pandemic

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

The world is too complacent about epidemics. Here’s how to change

American negotiators can’t pay for their trip to Brussels, EU-US trade agreement freezes

The US-Mexico trade deal a threat for others, Trump to single out China, Europe

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

Brexit negotiations: back to square one, tougher words, no good faith

These charts show where the world’s refugees came from in 2017 – and where they’re heading

Natural hazards don’t always spell disaster: UN risk reduction chief

EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

A Sting Exclusive: “Infrastructure can lay the groundwork for the Sustainable Development Goals” by Mr Fulai Sheng, UN Environment Senior Economist

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

‘Unlock opportunities’ and pave the way for sustainable development, UN chief urges on World Population Day

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

Global growth is slowing amid rising trade and financial risks

ECB policy is working, but new challenges need new responses

‘Do something’; UN relief chief urges Security Council action to stop the Syrian carnage unfolding ‘in front of your eyes’

The global economy is woefully unprepared for biological threats. This is what we need to do

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

It will take a lot more than free menstrual pads to end period poverty

Behind the firewall: a discussion on the evolution of cybersecurity in the utility industry

COP21 Paris: The Final Agreement Adopted-full text

How to bring precision medicine into the doctor’s office

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

Inegalitarian taxation on labour haunts Europe’s social model

5 things you need to know about water

Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge, says head of UN investigation team

How to get ageing populations to invest in their health

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

5 ways COVID-19 has disrupted our sleep

German heavy artillery against Brussels and Paris

This new solar technology can be printed or woven into fabric

The EU launches € 1 billion plan on supercomputers and tries to catch-up with competitors

Northern Ireland: Parliament wants to secure post-Brexit regional funding

Releasing trapped value is key to success in the digital world

Funding boost for sustainable development data agreed at UN conference

Amazon fires: Health Effects, Near and Far

Parliament compromises on Banking Union but sends market abusers to jail

Why Sub-Saharan Africa needs a unique response to COVID-19

German egotistic inward turn to badly hurt Europe after Merkel’s exit

Attack on UN compound in Somalia may be ‘violation of international humanitarian law’

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

South Sudan’s women caught up in ‘futile man’s war’ UN gender equality chief

OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

Brexit: the time has come to back the withdrawal deal

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s