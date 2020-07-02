Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

by

The Commission is referring the Czech Republic and Poland to the Court for not remedying breaches of EU law on professional qualifications following reasoned opinions sent by the Commission in November 2019. The Commission considers that their national rules breach EU legislation, specifically linked to rules on establishment, temporary provision of services and specific requirements for certain healthcare professions (Czech Republic and Poland); the status of professionals (Czech Republic); and the scope of application of EU rules (Poland).

BACKGROUND

With the EU rules on the recognition of professional qualification (Directive 2005/36/EC as amended by Directive 2013/55/EU) the EU has put in place a modern system for the recognition of professional qualifications and experience across the EU. It promotes automatic recognition of professional qualifications in EU countries, making it easier for professionals to provide their services around Europe, whilst guaranteeing an improved level of protection for consumers and citizens. The Directive applies in general to regulated professions such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists or architects. Exceptions are professions governed by specific EU directives such as auditors, insurance intermediaries, air traffic controllers, lawyers and commercial agents. The Directive also sets rules for temporary mobility, establishment in another EU country, various systems of recognition of qualifications, and checks for knowledge of languages and professional academic titles.