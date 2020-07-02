You are here: Home / European Union News / Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

July 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
European Union professionals

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission is referring the Czech Republic and Poland to the Court for not remedying breaches of EU law on professional qualifications following reasoned opinions sent by the Commission in November 2019. The Commission considers that their national rules breach EU legislation, specifically linked to rules on establishment, temporary provision of services and specific requirements for certain healthcare professions (Czech Republic and Poland); the status of professionals (Czech Republic); and the scope of application of EU rules (Poland).

BACKGROUND

With the EU rules on the recognition of professional qualification (Directive 2005/36/EC as amended by Directive 2013/55/EU) the EU has put in place a modern system for the recognition of professional qualifications and experience across the EU. It promotes automatic recognition of professional qualifications in EU countries, making it easier for professionals to provide their services around Europe, whilst guaranteeing an improved level of protection for consumers and citizens. The Directive applies in general to regulated professions such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists or architects. Exceptions are professions governed by specific EU directives such as auditors, insurance intermediaries, air traffic controllers, lawyers and commercial agents. The Directive also sets rules for temporary mobility, establishment in another EU country, various   systems of recognition of qualifications, and checks for knowledge of languages and professional academic titles.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

Not faith, ‘but those who manipulate the faithful’ driving wedge between religions, UN-backed forum in Baku told

Iran: UN rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by continuing executions of juvenile offenders

Public Health equality in a trench

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Hunger crisis in DR Congo, Swine Fever in Asia, Venezuela death investigation call, updates on Eritrea and Syria

Electronic cigarettes, a better alternative or a well-advertised product

Can elections in Italy and Germany derail Eurozone?

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Ebola cases rising in DR Congo, but UN health agency cites progress in community trust-building

Progress made at COP25, despite lack of agreement to increase climate ambition

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Bugged Europe accepts US demands and blocks Morales plane

Parliaments can be pillars of democracy and defenders of human rights, says UN chief on International Day

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

Work Together to Build a New Type of International Relations and a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity

First Western Sahara talks at UN in six years, begin in Geneva

Australia wants to build a giant underground ‘battery’ to help power the nation

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Migration crisis update: mutual actions and solidarity needed as anti-migrant policies thrive

These are the world’s best cities to be a cyclist

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Draghi rehabs ECB into a tool to support growth and employment; a departure from Teutonic orthodoxy

‘Maintain calm’ and ‘exercise patience’ UN envoy urges, as Nigeria heads to polls

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Seaweed straws and loose-leaf tea: 6 ways to reduce plastic waste

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

Bundestag kick starts the next episode of the Greek tragedy

Gender parity can boost economic growth. Here’s how

EU and China seize momentum to enhance trade agreements in response to Trump’s administration

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

UN agencies launch emergency plan for millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

Ship Recycling is the Commission’s Titanic

New rules make household appliances more sustainable

Iraq: Education access still a challenge in former ISIL-controlled areas

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

EU-China Light Bridge in Brussels signals the bright coming of the Year of The Dog

New roadmap toward healthier and cleaner oceans adopted by UN Environment and European Commission

MEPs urge EU states to ensure better care of transported animals

‘No justification’ for attacks against civilians, UN envoy says on mounting cross-border violence in Gaza

Everybody for himself in G20 and IMF

Why the ocean holds the key to sustainable development

Multilateralism’s ‘proven record of service’ is focus of first-ever International Day

2013, a Political Odyssey: What future for Italy?

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

Social Committee slams the 28 EU leaders for false promises

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

EU budget for 2019: do more for the young, SMEs and the climate, urge MEPs

Climate Change : An Already Health Emergency

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s