You are here: Home / European Union News / European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

June 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
industry

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission announced today 16 pan-European defence industrial projects and three disruptive technology projects that will benefit from €205 million financing through the two precursor programmes of a fully-fledged European Defence Fund: the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR) and the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP).

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said: “The European Defence Fund will enable spending better by spending together, thereby reducing fragmentation and inefficiencies. The successful results of its precursor programmes, announced today, show the great potential that exists in cooperation between defence industries large and small, and from across the EU.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “These promising projects demonstrate the EU’s ability to promote and support cooperation between European defence industries and Member States. By developing high-end technologies and defence capabilities, we are strengthening the EU’s resilience and strategic autonomy. All participants in the defence value chain, regardless of their size and their origin within the EU, can benefit. The European Defence Fund, with the right level of financing, will enable to significantly scale up these first successes.”

The results announced today are a very positive outcome and confirm the fit for purpose model of the European Defence Fund. The main elements to note are:

  • A highly attractive programme: in total, 441 entities applied to EDIDP calls, contributing to 40 proposals. 223 entities from 16 proposals will be supported by EDIDP;
  • Wide geographical coverage: the EDIDP projects cover participants from 24 Member States;
  • Large SMEs participation: SMEs represent 37% of the total number of entities receiving funding (83 SMEs) from EDIDP, confirming the importance of specific SMEs calls and dedicated SMEs bonuses;
  • Positive effect on cooperation: the EDIDP selected proposals entail on average 14 entities from seven Member States;
  • Full coherence with other EU defence initiatives, notably the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO):nine proposals financed under EDIDP are PESCO projects;
  • Contribution to the EU’s strategic autonomy: the EDIDP proposals are consistent with the key capability priorities agreed by Member States at European level through the Capability Development Plan;
  • Open to third country-controlled subsidiaries: the EDIDP results demonstrate the possibility to involve EU-based subsidiaries controlled by third countries or third country entities provided they fulfil appropriate security-based guarantees approved by Member States. This is namely the case with four participants controlled by entities from Canada, Japan and the United States;
  • Support to disruptive technologies: the PADR for the first time is supporting three projects dedicated to disruptive technologies through dedicated calls, designed to prepare the future EDF, which allocates up to 8% of its budget to disruptive actions. These are important to make sure Europe remains at the forefront of technological development.

The projects announced today will support the development of European defence capabilities such as drones and related technologies (low-observable and tactical drones, detect and avoid system for military drones, edge computing platforms for drones), space technologies (Galileo military-grade encrypted receivers, military grade optical payload for small satellites, big data system for satellite surveillance), unmanned ground vehicles, high precision missile systems (BLOS – anti-tank missiles), future naval platforms, airborne electronic attack capability, tactical and highly secured networks, cyber situational awareness platforms, or next generation of active stealth technologies.

These projects come on top of the 15 others research projects already financed since 2017 through the PADR and the upcoming direct support to two large-scale projects (MALE drone and ESSOR).

Background

The European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), worth €500 million for 2019-2020, and the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR), which has a budget of €90 million for 2017-2019, are pilot programmes of the upcoming European Defence Fund, which will foster an innovative and competitive defence industrial base and contribute to the EU’s strategic autonomy.The PADR covers the research phase of defence products, including disruptive technologies, while EDIDP supports collaborative projects related to development, from design up to prototypes.

With a total budget of more than €160 million, another 12 calls for proposals under the EDIDP reflecting critical capability needs were published in April 2020. Proposals for this 2020 edition have to be submitted by the 1st of December 2020. More information on the 2020 EDIDP calls is available on the Funding & Tender Portal.

Launched in 2017 for three years, PADR will allocate funding to a total of 18 collaborative research projects. The overall response rate to the PADR calls was high and showed a large interest of industry, smaller companies and the European research community to get involved in European collaborative research projects. SMEs participation in the PADR calls was significant, representing 22% of the proposals. Around 900 entities established in 27 Member States applied for PADR funding over the period 2017-2019, and 202 were financed.

EU defence industry represents 440.000 employees highly qualified, had many positive spill-over effects on civilian application and is increasingly a dual-use industry that benefits the economy at large. It will be severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. The unlocking of more than €200 million will contribute to support its competitiveness and innovation potential, including in incentivising Member States investment in R&D through a more than €113 million leverage effect.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How tiny countries top social and economic league tables (and win at football, too)

Stop wars disguised as peace missions

Guterres in Davos: ‘Dysfunctional’ response to common problems, shows need for effective multilateralism

Mental health in midst of a pandemic: can we help?

UNESCO lists wrestling, reggae and raiho-shin rituals as global treasures to be preserved

Climate change is speeding up. Our response needs to be even faster

We must stop a devastating ‘battle to the end’ in southwest Syria, declares UN envoy

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Violence will not deter Somali people in their pursuit of peace, says UN chief, in wake of lethal attacks

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

From Shadows to Sunlight, Paraguay’s Road to Transparency

3+1 issues to haunt tomorrow’s EU Summit

Merkel refuses to consider the North-South schism of Eurozone

Workplace bullies could now go to jail in South Korea

What the COVID-19 pandemic teaches us about cybersecurity – and how to prepare for the inevitable global cyberattack

Claude Akpokavie, Senior ILO Adviser:“Engaging in policy debates and organizing workers, are two key challenges faced by unions in Export processing zones”

Yemen: UN envoy asks Security Council for more support ‘to move back’ to the negotiating table

“We need to accelerate our negotiation on the China-EU Investment Treaty”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights from the 21st EU-China summit in Brussels

How cultural understanding can help in the cultural shock

Oil prices could remain depressed for at least a year. Here’s why

‘Countless opportunities’ for new people-centred workplace, but ‘decisive action’ critical

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

“InvestEU”: MEPs support new programme to boost financing for jobs and growth

G20 LIVE: “This was not an attack against France, this was an attack against the universal human values!”, EU President Juncker cries out from G20 in Antalya Turkey

“Financial crisis will not happen in China!”, the Chinese Premier underlines from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Government internet ban leaves parts of Myanmar ‘in a blackout’, UN expert calls for immediate lifting

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

Why we need a blockchain bill of rights

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

Researchers have invented a brick that can build itself

5 droughts that changed human history

Gender equality, justice in law and practice: Essential for sustainable development

UN agency hails Brazil ‘milestone’ decision over Venezuelan refugees

The EU threatens to impose extra import duties on Chinese products

European Commission presents comprehensive approach for the modernisation of the World Trade Organisation

TTIP fight round 6: last chance for the negotiators to finally open up as they touch the Brussels ring

COVID-19: lessons from Italy on public-private healthcare procurement

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

Improved access to financial information to curb serious crime

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

“TTIP can boost the European project”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015 on TTIP

Can Pakistan make its energy sector greener, cheaper and more reliable? The government thinks so

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

World-famous cultural institutions closed due to coronavirus are welcoming virtual visitors

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

New Zealand will have a new ‘well-being budget,’ says Jacinda Ardern

Greece returns to markets at a high cost to taxpayers, after four years out in the cold

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

To meet development goals, UN agriculture agency ‘cannot only focus on tackling hunger anymore’

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

Ecocraft: take gaming to another level by greening Minecraft

Statement by Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, on the announcement to postpone the COP26

EntEx Organises 5 Summer Schools for Young Entrepreneurs across Europe in June/July 2014

EU Parliament: No EU-US trade agreement without safe data

Eurozone has practically entered a deflation trap

Central African Republic: Guterres says UN mission committed to protecting civilians, helping stabilize country, as violence flares

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s