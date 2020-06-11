You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How face masks, gloves and other coronavirus waste is polluting our ocean

How face masks, gloves and other coronavirus waste is polluting our ocean

June 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
glove

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Charlotte Edmond, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Coronavirus waste has become a new form of pollution as single-use personal protective equipment (PPE) floods our ocean.
  • COVID-19 has had a number of unexpected impacts on the environment, curtailing recycling and increasing the use of plastic around the world.
  • Governments need to act now to ensure a green recovery that incentivizes sustainability.

Between the end of February and mid-April this year more than a billion items of personal protective equipment were given out in the UK alone.

 

That’s millions of gloves and masks being used then thrown away every single day – just in UK healthcare settings. So it’s not difficult to see why conservationists around the world are sounding the alarm over where all these single-use products are ending up.

Waterlogged masks, gloves, hand sanitizer bottles and other coronavirus waste are already being found on our seabeds and washed up on our beaches, joining the day-to-day detritus in our ocean ecosystems.

oceans plastic health masks medical pollution Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Divers on a clean-up mission around the Côte d’Azur are finding increasing amounts of COVID-19 waste
Image: Opération Mer Propre

Along with photos and videos giving disturbing evidence of this new form of pollution, French clean-up charity Opération Mer Propre is among those calling for action. “There risks being more masks than jellyfish,” Laurent Lombard from the organization said in one Facebook post.

It’s just as much of a problem on the other side of the world. Back in February, OceansAsia flagged the growing number of masks being discovered during its plastic pollution research. Masses of masks were found on the Soko Islands, a small cluster off the coast of Hong Kong.

oceans plastic health masks medical pollution Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Masks are an increasingly common sight, even on the beaches of remote islands.
Image: OceansAsia

Adding to the problem

Already, some 8 million tonnes of plastics enter our ocean every year, adding to the estimated 150 million tonnes already circulating in marine environments.

One study estimates that in the UK alone, if every person used a single-use face mask a day for a year, it would create an additional 66,000 tonnes of contaminated waste and 57,000 tonnes of plastic packaging.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

Since its launch on 11 March, the Forum’s COVID Action Platform has brought together 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses and organizations to mitigate the risk and impact of the unprecedented global health emergency that is COVID-19.

The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

World leaders and politicians are aware of the problem – and that it needs to be addressed.

“Maritime nations know far better than anyone how our ocean economies are dependent on ocean health,” said Zac Goldsmith, Minister, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the UK in a recent World Economic Forum webinar about ensuring a green recovery.

“But we all ultimately depend on our shared oceans and changing the role that plastic plays in every part of our economy.

“Efforts to tackle plastic pollution can help us improve ocean health, tackle climate change, support biodiversity and build sustainable livelihoods.”

COVID-19’s cost to the environment

Single-used plastic waste is not the only impact COVID-19 is having on the environment.

Despite a temporary crash in carbon emissions as lockdowns have meant fewer people travelling and less industrial activity, there are concerns the pandemic will divert governments’ attention away from green issues.

The UN’s COP26 climate change conference, set to be held in November 2020, has already been postponed.

In some US cities, recycling programmes have been paused, while parts of virus-hit Italy and Spain also put a hold on recycling.

The quarantine economy has driven more people online, resulting in greater packaging waste from deliveries. Medical waste has rocketed.

Import and export restrictions, as well as declines in the availability of cargo transportation, mean that large amounts of food have also gone to waste. And as this organic waste decays it will release greenhouse gases.

And unless economic stimuli focus on green initiatives, there is a risk of a sudden upsurge in polluting activity as construction and manufacturing are used to drive recovery from the global downturn the virus has created.

“Let this moment be a wake-up call for all of us,” Goldsmith says. “As countries emerge from the pandemic, we will all have to find ways to rebuild and to renew.

“And I think that gives us a one-off huge opportunity to choose a different path – one that ensures environmental sustainability and resilience are the lens through which we make decisions and map out our recovery.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN mourns death of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ‘a guiding force for good’

Here are 4 ways investors can influence more secure and responsible innovation

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

The Parliament sets the way for the European Banking Union

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

Trade wars won’t fix globalization. Here’s why

Maduro ‘brings the truth’ about Venezuela to UN Assembly; says he is ready to meet US President Trump

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets in the EU

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

Switzerland to introduce strict restrictions on executive pay

Fighting against the Public Health System dismantling means guaranteeing assistance to all

After Brexit and Grexit, Brussels to deal with Poloust

OECD welcomes foreign bribery enforcement efforts and urges Colombia to mobilise key government and law enforcement agencies in the fight against foreign bribery

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon

The planet’s health is our health: why healthcare must go green

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

ECB’s new money bonanza handed out to help the real economy or create new bubbles?

Unemployment and exclusion brings EU cities to boiling point

Cultural diversity can drive economies. Here are lessons from India and South Asia

The US will impose tariffs on Mexico, says President Trump

These are the most desirable cities for overseas workers

Populist Eurosceptics helped by Trumpists seriously threaten the EU edifice

Poverty data never tells the whole story

International community renews commitment to multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

The ‘ASEAN way’: what it is, how it must change for the future

Employers’ organizations work towards improving the enabling environment for sustainable enterprises

Criminals thrive on data abundance – here’s how we’ll catch them

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

VAT: EU Member States still losing almost €150 billion in revenues according to new figures

1 in 13 young British people have PTSD. Here’s why

rescEU: EU establishes initial firefighting fleet for next forest fire season

Restoring prospect of peace in Middle East is ‘our shared responsibility’ UN envoy tells Security Council

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

EU elections 2019: Rise of nationalist trends and populism in Europe challenges the EU edifice

Security Council renews Central African Republic arms embargo

Closing VAT loopholes for sales through online platforms

Google’s bare truth: Europe’s Chief denies EU accusations but admits they “don’t always get it right”

Why it’s time to celebrate migrants

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

3 things to know about women in STEM

Markets are more sensitive to Greece’s woes than Merkel

Paris is building the world’s greenest business district. What can other cities learn from it?

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

How can education empower youth to become tomorrow’s leaders

Here are 3 lessons Europe can learn from China’s flourishing start-ups

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s