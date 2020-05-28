You are here: Home / European Union News / EU future at stake: MEPs broadly welcome Commission’s recovery package proposals

EU future at stake: MEPs broadly welcome Commission’s recovery package proposals

May 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
european union

(Christian Wiediger, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Focussing on future generations, Commission President von der Leyen discussed the €750 billion recovery instrument within a revamped long-term EU budget in plenary.

Following the presentation by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the pledge by the Croatian Council representative Nikolina Brnjac to work with member states to swiftly conclude negotiations with Parliament on the new package, political group leaders took the floor to outline their initial reactions. Click on names to view the individual statements.

“European solidarity is back and we are opening a new chapter for the EU”, Manfred Weber (EPP, DE) said. The new money needs to be spent on fresh ideas and not on Europe’s old problems. “Solidarity goes hand in hand with responsibility”, therefore it must be clear how the money will be paid back, he said, calling for new own resources and for digital giants to pay their part.

Iratxe García Perez (S&D, ES) thanked von der Leyen for an ambitious proposal and for giving the EP “the role it deserves” in the design of the recovery package. Warning that the survival of the European project is at stake, she urged the Council to adopt the new MFF by qualified majority to avoid keeping the EU “hostage by four member states that prefer a national response to a European one”.

“It is a game changer, unprecedented in the history of Europe”, said Dacian Ciolos (Renew, RO). “The MFF and the recovery plan must focus on the future”, with the Green deal and digital agenda as building blocks, he said. “We may differ on some details, but I really welcome the approach”, he said, reminding member states that “the EU is not a cash machine. Solidarity comes with values”.

Jörg Meuthen (ID, DE) rejected the package proposal as “completely wrong and nonsense”, without a proper legal basis and lacking responsibility or economic sense. The Commission wants to spend money “as if there was no tomorrow”. It is a huge price for European taxpayers, he concluded.

Ska Keller (Greens/EFA, DE) urged: “We must not repeat the big mistakes of the past and force countries into austerity and blind market ideologies. Instead, we need to make sure that the money is well invested into projects that will help in the long term, create jobs and save the one planet that we have.”

Johan van Overtveldt (ECR, BE) said: “If we are going to allow loans and grants, there must be clear conditions. The money needs to go to where it is most needed, and there must be safety mechanisms in place for our businesses. People working and saving should not have to “fork out” for these programmes”.

“Instead of making a clean break with past dogmas”, the Recovery Plan stops “midstream” said Manon Aubry (GUE/NGL, FR). Welcoming the new proposals on Own Resources, she called for the crisis debt to be cancelled, for direct perpetual loans to member states, and for public support to be conditional on social considerations.

The Commission has also unveiled its adjusted Work Programme for 2020, which will prioritise the actions needed to propel Europe’s recovery and resilience.

Next steps

Parliament and Council will discuss the new proposals and decide on their final shape in upcoming negotiations.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Commission calls for a climate neutral Europe by 2050*

Heat stress spike predicted to cost global economy $2,400 billion a year

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Youth unemployment: think out of the box

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

At global health forum, UN officials call for strong, people-focused health systems

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

A Europe that protects: Continued efforts needed on security priorities

ECB indicates south Europeans can endure more austerity

It’s a week dedicated to all EU budgets; seven days that can make or break the Union

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

ECB tied in the anti-monetary German ideology

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Security: better access to data for border control and migration management

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

Trump to subject the Fed, challenge the ECB and make Wall St. bankers even richer

Global aid appeal targets more than 93 million most in need next year

Libya: Thousands seek shelter in health clinics from Tripoli fighting, UN warns

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

Breaking news: Juncker’s Commission mutant trojan horse is on the loose in Strasbourg

Move over G7. The future belongs to a more inclusive G20

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

European Commission Joint Research Centre opens world-class laboratories to researchers

Do not take the EP’s consent on MFF for granted, says Budget Committee Chair

Global leaders must take responsibility for cybersecurity. Here’s why – and how

The Catcher in the Rice

‘Jerusalem is not for sale’ Palestinian President Abbas tells world leaders at UN Assembly

Ecocraft: take gaming to another level by greening Minecraft

Parliament votes for €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

What did we learn from COP25?

Illegal fishing plagues the Pacific Ocean. Here’s how to end it

Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

‘Harmonized’ plan launched to support millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

The space internet race is dawning. Here’s what to expect

EU and India re-open talks over strategic partnership while prepare for a Free Trade Agreement

UN chief welcomes resolution to 27-year-old disagreement over renaming the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Facebook/Cambridge Analytica: MEPs pursue personal data breaches probe

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

South Eurozone countries threatened by rising borrowing cost and expensive euro

Uzbekistan wins its long fight against malaria, as global rates continue to rise

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

Every year, South Korea comes to a standstill for an exam marathon

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

Hardware is a cybersecurity risk. Here’s what we need to know

Failing to see reality or deceiving the masses? The EU about poverty and social exclusion

First-ever UN report on disability and development, illustrates inclusion gaps

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

UN sees progress in fight against tobacco, warns more action needed to help people quit deadly product

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK paper on EU citizens in the UK

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s