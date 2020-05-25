These 5 charts show our shifting behaviour around coronavirus

by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content A new YouGov survey examines how our behaviour has changed as the pandemic unfolds.

Between March and May, there were significant changes in the way people led their lives.

British people have become less concerned with washing their hands as time has gone on.

People in many Asian countries prefer to wear face masks.

Has the coronavirus pandemic changed people’s behaviour? Of course it has. But now a survey from YouGov has attempted to quantify the extent and nature of that change.

Keep your distance

Are you making an effort to avoid public places? Image: YouGov

By late February, coronavirus had already influenced people’s desire to stay away from crowds, especially in China and Italy.

But in countries including the UK, the US, Indonesia, Thailand and Spain, steep curves show people’s increasing avoidance of crowds from February to mid-March.

Wash your hands

Do you find yourself constantly washing your hands? Image: YouGov

The importance of personal hygiene was one of the earliest and clearest pieces of public health advice given as coronavirus took hold. Posters, infographics and videos circulated explaining how to wash your hands.

The UK shows an interesting curve. There was a profound uptake of handwashing, up from 35% at the beginning of March to 77% by early April. But by mid-May, British interest in clean hands was definitely falling, down to 63%. It’s worth noting that in both the above charts, the curve for Sweden shows multiple rises and dips, reflecting, perhaps, that country’s divergent approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Maintain personal space

Are you trying to avoid physical contact? Image: YouGov

Cover your face

Do you wear a face mask? Image: YouGov

Working remotely

Are you avoiding going to work? Image: YouGov