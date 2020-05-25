You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These 5 charts show our shifting behaviour around coronavirus

These 5 charts show our shifting behaviour around coronavirus

May 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_coronavirus 2020_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • A new YouGov survey examines how our behaviour has changed as the pandemic unfolds.
  • Between March and May, there were significant changes in the way people led their lives.
  • British people have become less concerned with washing their hands as time has gone on.
  • People in many Asian countries prefer to wear face masks.

Has the coronavirus pandemic changed people’s behaviour? Of course it has. But now a survey from YouGov has attempted to quantify the extent and nature of that change.

Keep your distance

COVID-19 behaviour changes tracker.
Are you making an effort to avoid public places?
Image: YouGov

By late February, coronavirus had already influenced people’s desire to stay away from crowds, especially in China and Italy.

But in countries including the UK, the US, Indonesia, Thailand and Spain, steep curves show people’s increasing avoidance of crowds from February to mid-March.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

Since its launch on 11 March, the Forum’s COVID Action Platform has brought together 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses and organizations to mitigate the risk and impact of the unprecedented global health emergency that is COVID-19.

The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Wash your hands

COVID-19 behaviour changes tracker.
Do you find yourself constantly washing your hands?
Image: YouGov

The importance of personal hygiene was one of the earliest and clearest pieces of public health advice given as coronavirus took hold. Posters, infographics and videos circulated explaining how to wash your hands.

The UK shows an interesting curve. There was a profound uptake of handwashing, up from 35% at the beginning of March to 77% by early April. But by mid-May, British interest in clean hands was definitely falling, down to 63%. It’s worth noting that in both the above charts, the curve for Sweden shows multiple rises and dips, reflecting, perhaps, that country’s divergent approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Maintain personal space

COVID-19 behaviour changes tracker.
Are you trying to avoid physical contact?
Image: YouGov

Cover your face

COVID-19 behaviour changes tracker.
Do you wear a face mask?
Image: YouGov

Working remotely

COVID-19 behaviour changes tracker.
Are you avoiding going to work?
Image: YouGov

March was the month that working patterns changed across the world, as can be seen in this chart. Of course, some jobs can’t be done remotely. Front-line and key workers – from couriers to clinicians, delivery drivers to doctors – have been keeping people safe and keeping economies moving.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We must treat cybersecurity as a public good. Here’s why

The benefits of a cashless society

UN chief welcomes possibility of resumed talks between US and North Korea

UN cultural agency removes birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites in danger

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

Donor countries set international standard for preventing sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment in development sector

UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 Nigerian children from anti-Boko Haram force

Impact of high debt levels on least developed countries ‘cannot be overstated’, says UN

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Indigenous peoples ‘lag behind on all social and economic indicators’: UN deputy human rights chief

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Here’s what travelling could be like after COVID-19

Starbucks and FIAT again under Commission’s microscope: is Europe ready to kick multinationals out of the house?

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

Humanitarian Aid 2016: The needs, the highlights, the crisis and the relief

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

Kazakhstan continues to push for a nuclear-free world

How tomorrow’s buildings will make you – and the planet – healthier

Rare diseases are more common than you might think

The Catcher in the Rice

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

EU: Divided they stand on immigration and Trump hurricanes

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

Scientists are growing meat on blades of grass

10 ways central banks are experimenting with blockchain

ISIS fighters fleeing Mosul for Syria can topple Assad. Why did the US now decide to uproot them from Iraq?

The US repelled EU proposals on common rules for banks

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

This is how we make basic income a reality

Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons marks first anniversary, but still lacks sufficient numbers to become law

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK paper on EU citizens in the UK

This disease once wiped out 60% of Europe’s population – and now it’s back

China in My Suburbs

There is no greater sorrow on earth than the loss of one’s native land

Youth and children in Europe set the new perspectives for the decades to come

UN chief commends Algerians for ‘mature and calm’ demonstrations for change, leading up to presidential resignation

UNICEF welcomes Bangladesh statement that Rohingya will not be forced to leave

Europe enters uncharted waters with Kiev-Moscow standoff

How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

COVID-19 is threatening the lives of migrant children held in US custody

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

After the European Parliament elections – what happens next?

Strengthening security through an EU-wide information system

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

How to look after someone with coronavirus

5 reasons why CEOs must care about safeguarding nature

JADE Handover Ceremony at the European Parliement

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Respect people’s peaceful assembly and fair trail rights, UN human rights wing urges Nicaragua

How a trade war would impact global growth

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

Europe might not avoid new partitioning on Ukrainian crisis

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

AI-assisted recruitment is biased. Here’s how to make it more fair

The Novel Coronavirus: The Truth against the Myths

DiscoverEU: 15,000 travel passes up for grabs to explore the EU this summer

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s