You are here: Home / European Union News / Sassoli to EU institutions: “Be brave on EU recovery plan”

Sassoli to EU institutions: “Be brave on EU recovery plan”

May 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
sassoli greece

Co-operators:
Photographer: Sakis Mitrolidis
European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Statement by President Sassoli on the EU recovery plan, which will be anchored to the next Multiannual EU budget.

“Now is the time to be courageous and ambitious with the actions backed by the EU budget. Parliament must be a key player in this process together with other institutions, so it can contribute to making it the best possible tool to help the European economy and its citizens. It is urgent to find an agreement on the recovery plan and the next multiannual budget.

Members had set very ambitious targets before the current crisis. Now is not the time to lower our ambitions and settle for a plan and a budget that would not be up to the challenges ahead.

The recovery package must be sizeable and add value, and must be embedded in a strong MFF. We must not lose sight of our long-term investments and strategic objectives. The crisis increased the imbalance between European regions and the recovery plan should help fill this gap.

Means have to be available now for our Members States, companies and affected workers. Time is of the essence.

As budgetary authority, the Parliament must be associated to the design of the recovery plan. We will also have a critical look at the MFF revised proposal and we reiterate the request for a contingency plan.

Parliamentarians need to have full say on where the money is invested since they represent citizens and the common good. As it has demonstrated since the beginning of its mandate, the Parliament is not a mailbox.

The increase of the own resources, announced by the Commission, is positive, but it should be permanent and be accompanied by new types of own resources, which remains a prerequisite to any agreement on the MFF.

All of Europe is affected by the current crisis. We, as European leaders, must rise to the challenge. We must protect the most vulnerable among us. More than ever, Europe needs to be strong and work for all Europeans, who look to us now in this moment of crisis.”

Note to editors

The European Parliament will adopt next week in plenary a resolution on the Recovery Plan.

The Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the years 2021-2027 will be at the core of this resolution and the EP will insist on safeguarding Parliament’s role. This is to provide democratic scrutiny, transparency, and accountability.

The Parliament will vote next week on a legislative initiative report proposing a Contingency Plan.

Once the Commission presents its new proposals, the Parliament will be ready to react quickly and define Parliament’s negotiation mandate in the June plenary.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile Connect availability hits 2B

From sun-powered trikes to mind-controlled TV – 10 top gadgets unveiled at CES 2020

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

Using CO2 as an industrial feedstock could change the world. Here’s how

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

Commission launches debate on more efficient decision-making in EU social policy

European Youth Forum demands immediate action & binding agreement on climate change

Yemen: ‘No justification for this carnage,’ says UNICEF chief, as children in need now outnumber population of Switzerland

Global growth is slowing amid rising trade and financial risks

Car bomb attack on National Police Academy in Colombia, ‘strongly condemned’ by UN

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

5 reasons why CEOs must care about safeguarding nature

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: “Am I a real Boy?”

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

EU is not only obsessed with Facebook but also blaims now innocent websites using social plugins to serve democratic dialogues?

Parliament elects the von der Leyen Commission

OECD survey reveals many people unhappy with public services and benefits

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

European Commission adopts new list of third countries with weak anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regimes

EU to finance new investment projects with extra borrowing; French and Italian deficits to be tolerated

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

What does artificial intelligence do in medicine?

How to promote Primary Healthcare to the Young Healthcare Workforce?

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

COVID-19: A new drug is tested, and other top science stories of the week

Taliban-led violence during recent Afghan polls leaves record high numbers of civilians dead – UN

These are the countries best prepared for health emergencies

UN rights experts ‘gravely’ concerned at spike in civilian casualties in north-west Myanmar following internet shutdown

Judicial independence under threat in Nigeria, warns UN rights expert

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

This is what the world’s youngest prime minister said at Davos 2020

Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable’, urges Grandi

David Attenborough: The planet can’t cope with overpopulation

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

What’s needed now to fight COVID-19 – Updates from today’s WHO briefing

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Avocado: the ‘green gold’ causing environment havoc

‘Complacency’ a factor in stagnating global vaccination rates, warn UN health chiefs

Except Poland, can climate change also wait until 2021 for the EU Market Stability Reserve to be launched?

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

The West and Russia impose a new order on the world

Global immunization is having its annual check-up. What can we learn?

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

World ‘not yet on track’ to ensure children a better future: UN rights chief

Cyprus President urges collective leadership to address ‘root causes’ of world’s crises

Why Eurozone can afford spending for growth

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

Support ‘winds of change’ in DR Congo to consolidate positive developments, urges UN mission chief

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Are you breathing plastic air at home? Here’s how microplastics are polluting our lungs

Draghi, Letta: All Eurozone countries must be able to borrow like Germany

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

Threat to biodiversity risks a flood of economic ruin

Health equity and accessibility for migrants is a peremptory demand

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s