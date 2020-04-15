You are here: Home / EUGlobe / Japan / This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

April 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid japan

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Microdroplets less than 100th of millimetre in size may spread the coronavirus.
  • Research in Japan shows microdroplets can remain in the air for 20 minutes in enclosed spaces.
  • Opening a window or a door can eliminate the droplets.

We’ve all heard the advice about catching sneezes and coughs in a tissue to avoid spreading coronavirus. But new research from Japan suggests that infection could be spread by simply holding a conversation with another person.

 

Using high-definition cameras and laser lighting, NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, conducted an experiment with a group of researchers to capture the movement of microdroplets – particles that are less than 100th of a millimetre in size.

They found these microdroplets are emitted every time we speak – and the louder we talk, the more are emitted. So, two people holding a conversation at a normal distance apart could easily lead to infection.

The findings underline the social distancing message from the World Health Organization, which advises people to keep at least 1 metre apart at all times. It also reinforces the need to keep rooms well-ventilated.

A floating threat

The research sheds new light on the rapid spread of coronavirus. Previous studies focused on sneezes and coughs, which emit larger 1 millimetre droplets that can be seen using a normal camera.

NHK found that droplets from a sneeze fall quickly to the ground and do not travel very far, even in still air. But their cameras also picked up microdroplets, less than 100th of a millimetre across.

Rather than falling to the ground, the microdroplets float in the air and drift about. The researchers estimate that a single cough or sneeze can produce 100,000 microdroplets.

“Microdroplets carry many viruses,” says Kazuhiro Tateda, head of the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases. “We produce them when we talk loudly or breathe heavily. People around us inhale them and that’s how the virus spreads. We’re beginning to see this risk now.”

Invisible risk

The researchers simulated a situation with 10 people in an enclosed space – the size of an average school classroom. When someone coughed, as expected, the larger droplets fell to the ground within one minute.

Microdroplets stay in the air for longer in closed spaces.
How far can microdroplets spread in 10 minutes?
Image: NHK

But 20 minutes after the cough, the microdroplets were still floating in the air – and had spread through the entire room.

However, when a window was opened, the microdroplets were quickly swept away in the breeze. Any airflow, it seems, will get rid of the super-light particles.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

“What’s important is to create two openings,” says Tateda. “Do this at least once an hour. That lowers the risk of infection considerably.”

The researchers also say wearing a mask can greatly reduce the spread of microdroplets, helping to protect both the speaker and their listeners from the risk of catching coronavirus.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Taxation: Commission refers Germany to the Court for its failure to apply EU rules on VAT for farmers

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

End ‘shame, isolation and segregation’ of fistula sufferers, urges UN reproductive health chief

One Day in Beijing

Dreaming of China

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

Workplace bullies could now go to jail in South Korea

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

How digital infrastructure can help us through the COVID-19 crisis

A Sting Exclusive: “Change is challenge, change is opportunity”, Commissioner Bienkowska cries out live from European Business Summit 2015

What do the economic woes of Turkey, Argentina and Indonesia have in common?

Here are three ways organizations can prepare for tomorrow’s world

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

A climate scientist explains what the melting Arctic means for the world

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

AIESEC Vlog

Climate finance for developing countries reached USD 71 billion in 2017

Parliament wants to suspend EU accession negotiations with Turkey

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

IMF asks Europe to decide on bank resolutions and the Greek Gordian knot

DR Congo elections: ‘Excessive use of force’ in campaign must be avoided, says Bachelet

Why we need different generations in the workplace

5G in Russia: a local and global view on the way forward, in association with The European Sting

Appalling overall unemployment in Eurozone at 20.6%

Central Africa: Security Council concerned by ‘grave security situation’, calls for better agency cooperation

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is bad for US business. Here’s why.

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

Where is Egypt leading the Middle East and the Mediterranean economy?

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

Financial services: Commission sets out its equivalence policy with non-EU countries

Brexit: new European Parliament reaffirms wholehearted support for EU position

The best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

Link between conflict and hunger worldwide, ‘all too persistent and deadly’, says new UN report

Yemen: ‘No justification for this carnage,’ says UNICEF chief, as children in need now outnumber population of Switzerland

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Here’s why leaders need to care about mental health

Adoption of new rules to better protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Syria: Why did the US-Russia brokered ceasefire collapse? What does the duo care for?

Trust in OECD governments back at pre-crisis levels as governments seek to be more open and engaged

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

This forgotten chemical element could be the key to our green energy future

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

These are the world’s best universities

Air Pollution Control: Does Your Action Matter?

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

Coronavirus could worsen hunger in the developing world

Eurozone’s bank resolution mechanism takes a blow

‘Nothing left to go back for’: UN News hears extraordinary stories of loss, and survival as Mozambique rebuilds from deadly cyclones

More Stings?

Filed Under: Japan, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s