More than 100,000 people have recovered from COVID-19

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • More than 102,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 around the world.
  • There have been more than 390,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally.
  • The World Health Organization calls for more aggressive action to stem the spread.

The world has passed another coronavirus milestone, with more than 100,000 patients now successfully recovered from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The actual figure is likely to be higher, with the data only covering confirmed cases.

The overall death rate also remains low at fewer than 5% of those that have been infected.

Global cases are nearly 400,000, as of 16:30 GMT March 24.
China, which bore the brunt of the initial outbreak, is now leading the way with recoveries. Of the more than 390,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, more than 80,000 were in China and the large majority of those people have recovered, the interactive map shows.

 

Although Italy comes after China in terms of confirmed cases, it ranks third, behind Iran, in terms of number of recoveries. It also maintains the highest number of deaths from the virus, almost double the number of people that died in China’s Hubei province.

Across the world, new cases continue to be reported at a rate of more than 40,000 per day, underscoring the importance of following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) advice on combating the virus, including practicing social distancing.

The UK is the latest country to put its citizens in lockdown, banning public gatherings of more than two people and warning citizens to stay indoors and only venture out for essential supplies.

At a briefing on Monday, WHO officials stressed the need for aggressive measures to fight the virus, noting the the disease’s quick acceleration.

