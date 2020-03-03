You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Coronavirus – here’s the public health advice on how to protect yourself

Coronavirus – here’s the public health advice on how to protect yourself

March 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus___

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • More than 87,000 people worldwide have been infected.
  • The vast majority of cases have occurred in China.
  • For most people the impact is mild but vulnerable people are more at risk.
  • Effective hygiene and awareness of how the disease spreads can help.

Most people who have caught the COVID-19 coronavirus suffer little more than mild illness from which they soon recover. But for some – particularly the elderly and patients with existing health conditions – the consequences can be more severe.

Media headlines are abuzz with the story and there is a lot of information, and a good deal of misinformation, about the disease and what can be done to prevent it spreading.

 

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk
Number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases worldwide.
Image: World Health Organization/Statista

The vast majority of the more than 87,000 cases recorded so far have been in China, where the virus started, although the outbreak has spread to almost 60 countries around the globe.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by people with the virus coughing or sneezing, releasing tiny contaminated droplets into the air, putting anyone within range in danger of inhaling them. These droplets can travel more than a metre from the infected person, allowing them to settle on any surfaces ready to be transferred to anyone that touches the surface.

The virus can live on some surfaces for several days. Data from the 2003 SARS outbreak, which was a similar illness to the latest coronavirus, showed the virus could contaminate plastered walls for up to a day and a half, plastic and stainless steel for 72 hours, and glass for 96 hours. So it’s likely the mobile phone, tablet or computer screen you are reading this on could harbour COVID-19 for up to four days, and be transferred to anyone touching the screen.

Effective hygiene is one of the most effective weapons to slow or prevent the virus spreading. Here are five things you can do to protect yourself and others.

1. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Our hands touch door handles, keyboards, taps and numerous other surfaces, so the virus could easily be picked up this way. Rubbing tired eyes or touching your nose or mouth could transfer the virus from your hands into your body.

2. Wash your hands regularly

Clean your hands thoroughly and often, using plenty of soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub to kill any virus on your hands. Scrub for at least 20 seconds, making sure you clean fingers, thumbs and palms.

3. Practise respiratory hygiene

If you cough or sneeze, use a tissue and throw it in the trash afterwards. If you don’t have a tissue, cough into the crook of your arm instead of using your hand. If possible, avoid coughing or sneezing near other people.

4. Maintain social distancing

Be aware of people around you and keep your distance from anyone coughing or sneezing. Stay at least 1 metre away to prevent inhaling the small liquid droplets sprayed by coughs and sneezes.

5. If any symptoms develop, seek medical care early

Stay at home if you feel unwell, and if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing seek medical attention. Call in advance of your visit, and follow the advice of your local health provider – they will have the most up-to-date information on the situation in your area.

And here are a couple of other important things to be aware of that can help efforts to contain the virus.

Stop buying face masks

Unless you are a healthcare professional, you probably don’t need to wear a face mask because of COVID-19. While masks may prevent a wearer with the disease coughing over others, it is unlikely to prevent the disease being transferred to someone healthy who is wearing a mask.

Panic buying has caused a huge spike in demand for masks, leaving many businesses sold out.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises only wearing a face mask if you are sick or caring for someone with the disease, as there is a risk that mask supplies will run out for health professionals who need them.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the Coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has launched a new community, bringing together experts from the World Health Organization with business leaders around the world, which will hold regular virtual meetings to boost collaboration.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the Coronavirus.

Stay informed

Accurate information about COVID-19 and its spread is essential. But beware, because there is a lot of misinformation, scaremongering and fake news floating around on social media that can hamper efforts to contain the virus.

The latest information is available by visiting trusted sources like the World Health Organization’s information page.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN Chief says ending poverty ‘a question of justice’ on International Day

Commission’s spending totally uncontrolled

Libya: €2 million in humanitarian assistance to cover basic needs

Pride in health care during Pride Month: Are we ready for a dignified health care for LGBTQI+ patients?

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas death toll expected to rise as thousands remain missing

4 steps to developing responsible AI

At last some rules on banks

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

European Labour Authority starts its work

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, say MEPs

Journey of my life

Digital development: technology-enabled, but human-centric

Civilians ‘must never be a target,’ says UN in Afghanistan, amid troubling number of casualties during Ramadan

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

The global economy isn’t working for women. Here’s what world leaders must do

How fungi could save the world

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

Guatemala: UN anti-corruption body will continue working, as Constitutional Court blocks Government expulsion

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Germany hides its own banks’ problems

World must do more to tackle ‘shadowy’ mercenary activities undermining stability in Africa, says UN chief

3 ways to fix the way we fund humanitarian relief

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers agreed between MEPs and Council

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

UN honours peacekeepers who ‘paid the ultimate price’, for the sake of others

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

Sherpa climbers carried out the highest-ever spring clean. This is what they found

Air quality: Commission takes action to protect citizens from air pollution

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

Energy: new target of 32% from renewables by 2030 agreed by MEPs and ministers

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

Human rights are ‘key’ for economic policymaking says UN expert

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

Eurogroup asked to reduce public debts of its member states

Did young people just kill television?

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

Eurozone at risk of home-made deflation and recession

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

My unlimited China

Poverty and social exclusion skyrocket with austerity

At last Britain considers a super-soft Brexit

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

North Koreans trapped in ‘vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption, repression’ and endemic bribery: UN human rights office

2019 ‘a critical year’ for Somali politics and development says Security Council

UN panel to rally global political will to tackle internal displacement crisis

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s