You are here: Home / United Nations News / As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

February 18, 2020 by Leave a Comment

© UNICEF/Forat Abdoullah Women and children ride in the back of a truck as families flee from Saraqeb and Ariha in Syria’s south rural Idlib Governate to escape escalated conflict.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The crisis in north-west Syria has reached a “horrifying new level”, the UN Humanitarian Affairs chief warned on Monday.

Mark Lowcock also said that since 1 December, some 900,000 people have been uprooted by violence, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

“They are traumatized and forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures because camps are full”, he stated.

“Mothers are burning plastic to keep children warm” and “babies and small children are dying because of the cold”, said Mr. Lowcock, who is also the UN Emegerncy Relief Coordinator.

A deadly vortex of proxy wars could lead to “the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century” unless “Security Council members, and those with influence, overcome individual interests and put a collective stake in humanity first”, he underscored.

Nine-year downward spiral

Since March 2011, Syria has been in the throes of a conflict that has forced more than half of the population to leave their homes.

The Idlib region – along with parts of neighbouring Aleppo province and the Latakia governate – is the last stronghold of the rebel and jihadist groups that have been trying to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The region is home to some three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.

The latest aggression

The offensive that began late last year has caused the biggest single displacement of people since the conflict erupted following the repression of demonstrations demanding regime change.

“The violence in north-west Syria is indiscriminate”, Mr. Lowcock said, painting a dire picture of aid workers’ equipment and facilities being damaged as the humanitarian workers themselves are being displaced and killed.

Apart from health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets being hit, he said, schools have been suspended and many health facilities closed.

Moreover, there is a serious risk of disease outbreaks as basic infrastructure falls apart.

“We are now receiving reports that settlements for displaced people are being hit, resulting in deaths, injuries and further displacement”, the Humanitarian Affairs chief explained.

Although a huge relief operation, across the border from Turkey, is underway, he lamented that “it is overwhelmed”.

“The only option is a ceasefire”, concluded Mr. Lowcock.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

What cryptocurrencies will do to the integrity of politics

MEPs call for EU rules to better protect minorities’ rights

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

Parliament supports European Green Deal and pushes for even higher ambitions

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

These cities have the best quality of life

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Yemen consultations have started, insists top UN negotiator

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

#UNGA NEWS ROUNDUP: Funding plea for UNRWA, Burkina Faso and CAR updates, Guterres praises climate change ‘pioneer’ Chirac

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Commission imposes a fine of €561 million on Microsoft

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, say MEPs

Would you let an AI vote for you?

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

To realise the full potential of AI, we must regulate it differently

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

FROM THE FIELD: Restoring life to Ghana’s land

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

These 5 countries plan to slash their CO2 emissions. But how will they do it?

UN welcomes ‘most comprehensive agreement ever’ on global health

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Why the agtech boom isn’t your typical tech disruption

UN agency warns conditions around Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah still ‘very bad’, as staff rush to deliver aid

MWC 2016 LIVE: Freemium MVNO model a success, claims FreedomPop head

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

Eurozone 2013: Where to?

Would a digital border tax slow down adoption of 3D printing?

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

Switzerland has the most highly skilled workers in the world. This is why

Acute food insecurity ‘far too high’ UN agency warns, as 113 million go hungry

EU fundamental rights under threat in several member states

2019 European Elections gets backing from professional footballers

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

YO!Fest back in Strasbourg for the 2nd edition of the European Youth Event – 20-21 May 2016

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Commission concludes that an Excessive Deficit Procedure is no longer warranted for Italy at this stage

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s