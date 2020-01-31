You are here: Home / United Nations News / Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

January 31, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe Ghassan Salamé of Lebanon, newly appointed Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The top UN official in Libya on Thursday expressed his “deep anger and disappointment” over intensifying conflict in Libya despite a high-level summit held in the German capital of Berlin earlier this month, that set out measures to de-escalate fighting and put the divided country back on a path towards peace.

“There are unscrupulous actors inside and outside Libya who cynically nod and wink towards efforts to promote peace and piously affirm their support for the UN”, Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, told the Security Council.

“Meanwhile, they continue to double down on a military solution, raising the frightening spectre of a full-scale conflict and further misery for the Libyan people, more refugees, the creation of a security vacuum and further interruptions to global energy supplies”, he added.

Since the fall of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been in the throes of ongoing instability and economic collapse, despite its large oil reserves.

Thousands have been killed in fighting between factions of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, based in the east, and the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, located in the west.

Truce ‘only in name’

Against the backdrop of a fragile truce that temporarily reduced the violence, a summit was held on 19 January in Berlin, hoping to pave way for peace.

And while representatives of concerned countries and regional organizations –some of whom have directly or indirectly fuelled the conflict – agreed not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs and abide by the UN arms embargo, artillery exchanges have escalated significantly, leading to increased civilian casualties.

Painting a picture of indiscriminate shelling that has caused death and injury, including to children, Mr. Salamé said: “With recent developments on the ground, I regret to report that the truce holds only in name”.

Engulfing the wider region

Although participants of the Berlin Conference committed themselves to respect and implement the arms embargo established by the Council and called on all international actors to do the same, proxy involvement continues to intensify, in breach of UN sanctions.

The warring parties have continued to receive a sizable amount of advanced equipment, fighters and advisors from foreign sponsors, “in brazen violation of the arms embargo” and the pledges made by representatives of these countries in Berlin, stated the top UN official.

And last Saturday, UNSMIL issued a press release regretting “the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments made” during the Conference.

He was also deeply worried over “the military reinforcements coming to both sides, raising the spectre of a broader conflict engulfing the wider region”.

‘More dangerous conflagration’

Meanwhile, the LNA has reinforced its forces along the frontlines in Tripoli with arms, equipment and infantry elements, including foreign fighters and there has been a notable increase in heavy cargo flights to Benina Airport and Al-Khadim Airbase in eastern Libya, delivering military equipment to the LNA.

At the same time, Mr. Salamé reported that thousands of foreign fighters supportive of the Government of National Accord (GNA) were flown into Tripoli and deployed alongside Libyan forces.

“The GNA forces, supported by a foreign sponsor, established advanced air defence systems throughout the western region”, he informed, adding that foreign naval assets, including warships, were witnessed off the coast of Tripoli, violating the spirit of the Berlin Conference and threatening “to precipitate a new and much more dangerous conflagration”.

Mr. Salamé urged the parties and their foreign sponsors to “desist from reckless actions and instead renew their expressed commitment to work towards a ceasefire”.

Unstable economy

The conflict is also fracturing the economy amidst failing institutions, and infrastructure.

“Libya’s national debt has now surpassed 100 billion dinars and is spiking upwards”, the UN envoy said. “Expenditures on salaries proliferate as competing authorities add to an already bloated payroll”.

Moreover, the humanitarian situation remains deeply concerning, including forced disappearances and arbitrary detention by armed groups.

“There are reports of families forced to flee, some due to their affiliation with the GNA and others due to their association with elements of the former regime”, he recounted, adding that the “fate of many forcibly disappeared Libyans remains unknown”.

Candid assessment

Mr. Salamé underscored that the crumbling situation is being done “in blatant disregard of Libya’s sovereignty, the fundamental rights of the Libyan people, and in flagrant violation of international consensus and the rules-based international order”.

He closed with a plea to Council members in the coming days, to “find your unity and your voice to halt Libya’s senseless unravelling”.

“Too much is at stake, including our collective credibility”, concluded the Special Representative.

UNHCR suspends work at key transit site in Libya

In another development reflecting the deteriorating security situation, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has halted operations at a site in Tripoli, out of fear that it could become a target. The agency on Thursday announced that it has suspended work at the Gathering and Departure Facility, which houses asylum seekers and refugees, after learning the police and military are conducting training exercises nearby.

Jean-Paul Cavalieri, UNHCR‘s Chief of Mission in Libya, said: “We fear that the entire area could become a military target, further endangering the lives of refugees, asylum seekers, and other civilians.”

LNA forces have lain siege to southern Tripoli since April last year. The Gathering and Departure Facility was established as a transit site for refugees identified for resettlement or evacuation to third countries. Some 400 asylum seekers from a detention centre that was hit by deadly airstrikes last July are also sheltering there.

UNHCR said it had begun moving some of the people to safer locations.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

ILO and EIB join forces for more and better quality employment

Antitrust: Commission fines Sanrio €6.2 million for restricting cross-border sales of merchandising products featuring Hello Kitty characters

Eurozone: Bank resolution proposal gains wider interest

How Japan can take the lead with an ageing workforce

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

An Eastern Wind

In the future of work it’s jobs, not people, that will become redundant

Afghans entitled to live ‘free from fear, intimidation’, says UN chief, condemning suicide attacks

Microplastics have spread right to the sea bed, study finds

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

Main results of Foreign Affairs EU Council, 16/07/2018

EU and India re-open talks over strategic partnership while prepare for a Free Trade Agreement

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

Sexual education in a school at the Brazilian Amazon

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

At Arab League Summit, Guterres reaffirms strong link between UN and people of Arab world

Ethiopia is Africa’s fastest-growing economy

Workplace bullies could now go to jail in South Korea

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

Main results of EU-Japan summit which took place on 25/04/2019 in Brussels

Here are 5 security challenges Nigeria’s leader must tackle

‘We face a global emergency’ over oceans: UN chief sounds the alarm at G7 Summit event

EU summit: No energy against tax evasion and fraud

What business leaders can learn from jazz

The two big uncertainties shaping our future

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

UN chief hails ‘very important role’ of Human Rights Council, as US withdraws, citing alleged bias

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

This is why retail is such a sore point in India-US trade relations

Bertelsmann Stiftung @ European Business Summit 2014: Transatlantic Free Trade Agreement (TTIP) needs balanced approach

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

This is what you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal

Human Rights breaches in Iran, Kazakhstan and Guatemala

Are we at the edge of anti-vaccination health crisis?

Politics is failing to protect the Amazon. It’s time for finance to step up instead

OECD: Rising employment overshadowed by unprecedented wage stagnation

MEPs call for decisive action to fight inequalities in the EU

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, say MEPs

UN agency ramps up effort to counter growing nuclear threat from cyberspace

Migration has set EU’s political clock ticking; the stagnating economy cannot help it and Turkey doesn’t cooperate

On Youth Education: “Just a normal day in the life of a medical student”

The decline of our oceans is accelerating, but it’s not too late to stop it

Horse meat runs faster than authorities…

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

MWC 2016 LIVE: Stripe gives payments leg-up to startups in emerging markets

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

A woman would have to be born in the year 2255 to get equal pay at work

Brexit: The Conservative Party drives the UK and Europe to a perilous road

African continent ‘an example of solidarity’ towards migrants and refugees: UN chief

THE ROAD TO GANESHA

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

A new arrangement between Eurozone’s haves and have-nots

The Future of Balkans: Embracing Education

Car clocking: MEPs call for new legislation to combat odometer fraud

Welfare of transported animals: MEPs urge EU states to do a better job

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s