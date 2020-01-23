You are here: Home / European Union News / Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

January 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
ursula_

Co-operators: Photographer: Stefan Wermuth European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission set out its ideas for shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe, which should be launched on Europe Day, 9 May 2020 and run for two years. The Communication adopted is the Commission’s contribution to the already lively debate around the Conference on the Future of Europe – a project announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines, to give Europeans a greater say on what the European Union does and how it works for them. The Conference will build on past experiences, such as citizens’ dialogues, while introducing a wide range of new elements to increase outreach and strengthen ways for people to shape future EU action. The Conference will allow for an open, inclusive, transparent and structured debate with citizens of diverse backgrounds and from all walks of life. The Commission is committed to follow up on the outcome.

The Commission proposes two parallel work strands for the debates. The first should focus on EU priorities and what the Union should seek to achieve: including on the fight against climate change and environmental challenges, an economy that works for people, social fairness and equality, Europe’s digital transformation, promoting our European values, strengthening the EU’s voice in the world, as well as shoring up the Union’s democratic foundations. The second strand should focus on addressing topics specifically related to democratic processes and institutional matters: notably the lead candidate system and transnational lists for elections to the European Parliament.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, commented: “People need to be at the very centre of all our policies. My wish is therefore that all Europeans will actively contribute to the Conference on the Future of Europe and play a leading role in setting the European Union’s priorities. It is only together that we can build our Union of tomorrow.

Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, stated: “We must seize the momentum of the high turnout at the last European elections and the call for action which that brings. The Conference on the Future of Europe is a unique opportunity to reflect with citizens, listen to them, engage, answer and explain. We will strengthen trust and confidence between the EU institutions and the people we serve. This is our chance to show people that their voice counts in Europe.”

A new public forum for an open, inclusive and transparent debate

The Commission sees the Conference as a bottom-up forum accessible to people well beyond Europe’s capitals, from all corners of the Union. Other EU institutions, national Parliaments, social partners, regional and local authorities and civil society are invited to join. A multilingual online platform will ensure transparency of debate and support wider participation. The Commission is committed to taking the most effective actions, with the other EU institutions, to integrate citizens’ ideas and feedback into EU policy-making.

Background

All Members of the College will play their part in helping to make the Conference a success, with Vice-President Šuica leading the Commission’s work on the Conference, supported by Vice-President Jourová on the institutional strand, as well as Vice-President Šefčovič on the foresight and inter-institutional side.

The European Parliament and the Council are also working on their contributions to the Conference on the Future of Europe. The European Parliament resolution of 15 January 2020 called for an open and transparent process which takes an inclusive, participatory and well-balanced approach towards citizens and stakeholders. Meanwhile, the European Council conclusions of 12 December 2019 called on the Croatian Presidency to begin work on the Council’s position. The Croatian Presidency has itself listed the Conference among its Presidency Priorities.

After this, it is of crucial importance that the three institutions work together towards a Joint Declaration to define the concept, structure, scope and timing of the Conference on the Future of Europe, as well as setting down its jointly agreed principles and objectives. This Declaration will later be open to other signatories including institutions, organisations and stakeholders. National and regional Parliaments and actors have an important role to play in the Conference and should be encouraged to hold Conference-related events The Commission underlines in its contribution today that it is commited to follow up on the outcomes and recommendations of the different debates.

The Commission proposes to officially launch the Conference on Europe Day, 9 May 2020 – 70 years after the signing of the Schuman Declaration and 75 years after the end of the Second World War.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

The EU launches € 1 billion plan on supercomputers and tries to catch-up with competitors

UN lauds special chemistry of the periodic table, kicking off 150th anniversary celebrations

Christine Lagarde: This is what we can still learn from the Great War

Greener tourism: Greater collaboration needed to tackle rising emissions

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

Worth going ‘extra mile’ for a new Syrian constitution, UN envoy urges

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

Radio still a powerful worldwide tool for ‘dialogue, tolerance and peace’: Guterres

Young people meet in Malta to shape the future of Europe

Humans account for only 0.01% of life on Earth – but our impact has been immense

10 things you – and your government – should know about competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

This chart shows the fall in coal-power plants being planned around the world

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

Why education and accountability are important for developing countries?

MEPs push for high ambitions at the COP25 in Madrid

Starbucks and FIAT again under Commission’s microscope: is Europe ready to kick multinationals out of the house?

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Where EU air pollution is deadliest

FIAT Chrysler: from Geneva Motor show to the World, and back

Is this 3D-printed building the future home for astronauts on Mars?

Brexit: when the hubris of one man can set the UK, the EU and the entire world on fire

How can newspapers survive? By measuring their social impact

It’s EU vs. Google for real: the time is now, the case is open

The importance of Yellow September and suicide prevention in Brazil

Mental health and suicide: when the alarm bells are faced with deaf ears

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

EU readies for eventual annulment of the Turkish agreement on immigrants-refugees

Which countries get the most sleep – and how much do we really need?

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

Merkel, Mercedes and Volkswagen to abolish European democracy

These are the cities with the biggest carbon footprints

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

German synagogue shooting ‘another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism’: UN chief

The Parliament accuses core EU countries of exploiting their dominant political position

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Here’s how businesses can make the circular economy a reality

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

LGBTQI+ and health care: do they deserve more attention from medical universities?

Drought in southern Africa: EU releases over €22 million in humanitarian aid

These innovations could keep us cool without warming the planet

We need a new Operating System for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

UN and Red Cross chiefs appeal for end to use of explosive weapons in cities

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

World Mental Health Day is a chance to listen to those with the condition – the biggest experts of all

What have the banks done to the markets making them unable to bear cheap oil?

Migration crisis will keep deteriorating as common EU political will is simply not there

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

Jade Spring Meeting 2017 – day 2: Coporate workshops, general assembly and magna moment

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

Europe bewildered by radicalisation and terrorism

Only the Americans are unhappy with the ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

France and Germany can’t reach consensus regarding EU’s top jobs

A Sting Exclusive: Paris Climate Change Summit, a defining moment for humanity, by Ulf Björnholm Head of UNEP Brussels

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s