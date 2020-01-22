You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

January 22, 2020 by 1 Comment
cities_

(Andrea Cau, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Francesco Starace, CEO and General Manager, Enel Group & Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric

  • Decarbonizing our cities and buildings is both necessary and very complex.
  • Digitalization will be a key enabler of this transformation.
  • It can be – and is being – achieved with existing technologies.

We cannot solve climate change without transforming our cities and buildings. This requires massive efforts from the private and public sectors, but it is possible with today’s technologies.

Cities are the bedrock of global decarbonization for two main reasons. First, they account for 70% of worldwide emissions. Buildings alone account for around 40%, or 50% if the construction industry and its upstream value chain are included. Second, urbanization is increasing at lightning speed, up to 68% by 2050 versus 55% today, which represents nearly a doubling of existing building stock.

 

The decarbonization of cities and buildings is also tremendously complex. Because of the inherent diversity of archetypes and industry fragmentation, one could say the sector is harder to abate than many heavy industries, especially in the short timeframe that we have ahead of us. This is less a technological problem than a value-chain alignment and organization issue.

It is paramount that cities and buildings address the challenge immediately, otherwise we will likely miss the overall decarbonization targets. Cities and buildings are where the fight against climate change will be won or lost. Yet, this is a topic that has surprisingly been left rather unattended in recent years. It is time that we refocus our efforts. This is a challenge all businesses must confront and assist with, but at the same time it is a promising area for innovation. Decarbonizing cities and buildings at scale requires us to redefine a vision of their role in the future. And we believe it is doable.

The race toward zero-carbon buildings

All buildings must be net zero-carbon by 2050, meaning they are zero-carbon throughout their entire lifecycles. This will spur a revolution in the construction industry, which needs to rethink buildings for optimal performance while embracing zero-embodied emissions materials.

Optimizing the performance of these zero-carbon buildings will be based on several critical patterns.

– First, buildings must become ultra-efficient. Average energy intensity of the building stock is 150 kilowatt hours per square metre per year (kWh/m2/year), while optimum benchmarks are around 50 kWh/m2/year — three times less.

– Second, buildings must become fully electric. Heating electrification has proven to be many times more efficient than traditional fossil-fuel based systems, and ultimately economically competitive in most regions of the world, particularly when associated with air-conditioning.

– Third, systems will have to be ready to rely on local (renewable) generation and work with flexible residential-owned energy sources, connected to modern and digitalized grids, to increase overall system resiliency.

Digitalization is a key enabler of this transformation. It redefines the way we produce, distribute and consume electricity – as the following two case studies demonstrate:

1) T-Mobile Arena: Efficiency and sustainability through connected technologies

T-Mobile Arena, a joint project of AEG and MGM Resorts International together with Schneider Electric, is a state-of-the-art entertainment facility in Las Vegas that epitomizes the ultra-efficient electric and digital future of cities. This urban facility in the heart of the Vegas Strip was custom-designed with connected technology solutions to make it one of the world’s most automated and energy-efficient entertainment, sporting and concert venues. A LEED Gold Certified facility, it utilizes Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure throughout to create a digitally-connected entertainment venue with full connectivity and 24/7 control, from air conditioning and lighting to access control, energy management and building operation. In its first 12 months in operation, T-Mobile Arena saved 18% on their energy costs and the flagship venue is a model in sustainability for the neighbouring community to follow.

2) The Urban Futurability project in São Paulo

At the heart of Enel’s Urban Futurability project is the creation of South America’s very first Network Digital Twin. The Twin is a 3D digital model that replicates the local electricity infrastructure using thousands of sensors installed on the actual grid, each communicating information on grid status in real-time to both the distributor and the local stakeholders. Ultimately, the Digital Twin can be used to create greater awareness of energy use, efficiency and savings.

This project demonstrates that digitalization of electricity networks, buildings and urban infrastructure can develop in a living laboratory. Citizens, entrepreneurs, municipalities and universities can co-create innovative solutions that connect infrastructure to local needs such as mobility, safety, waste reduction, security and the urban environment.

Creating efficient, sustainable cities

The combination of efficient, fully electric and digitalized distribution networks, distributed generation, energy storage and electric mobility will help smooth and control energy demand, yielding a leap forward in terms of overall system efficiency. In this context, electricity grids are among the most important components of urban infrastructure. Their full digitalization will enhance cities’ overall resilience through automation and real-time information. Digitalized grids will also facilitate the integration of renewable energy, smooth the transition to electric mobility, and ease the diffusion of batteries.

The decarbonization of cities is a multifaceted challenge and requires a holistic approach — systemic efficiency. Alongside buildings, the electrification of private and public transport plays a pivotal role in not only achieving net zero emission targets, but also improving urban air quality.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

A necessary transition for a low-carbon world

The integration of smart buildings within a dynamic urban environment, the electrification of private and public transport, and the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will be paramount in designing a 1.5°C pathway and reducing pollution in cities.

Thus, decarbonizing cities and buildings should be the highest priority for the public and private sectors. It needs to be done at scale, it needs to be done at pace, and it needs to be done using an integrated and digitalized approach. This will be the most cost-efficient route to success, bringing real systemic efficiency.

There is no excuse for letting this opportunity pass.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’, measles compounds DRC Ebola woes, Guterres visits Mozambique, Bangladesh update, freedom of expression online

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Medical research: between progress and speculation

Marginalized groups hit hardest by inequality and stigma in cities

Can Eurozone stand economic and financial fragmentation?

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

Merkel, Mercedes and Volkswagen to abolish European democracy

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

How can the EU hit net-zero emissions?

How one traumatised child survived genocide and started a movement for mental health

Copyright: MEPs back provisional agreement

‘Alarming levels’ of methamphetamine trafficking in Asia’s Mekong, UN warns

Chart of the day: This is what violence does to a nation’s GDP

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

Africa shouldn’t have to choose between high growth and low emissions

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

OECD Secretary-General Gurría welcomes announcement of new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Practicing healthcare through a global lens

Boris as UK Premier to be cornered if attempting a no-deal Brexit

Alarm over violent attacks on lawmakers, opposition in Malawi, ahead of elections

The European giant tourism sector in constant growth

China is now heavily endorsing its big investment flow in the Central Eastern European (CEE) countries

Three ways Finland leads the world – and education isn’t one of them

Trust links up supply chains. How do you establish it in the digital era?

EU’s new environmental policy on biofuels impacts both the environment and the European citizen

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

Summer JADE Meeting 2015: We came curious, we left inspired

3 charts to help you understand the American shale boom

UN mourns death of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ‘a guiding force for good’

Any doubt?

Easing funding woes for UN agency assisting Palestine refugees a ‘wise investment for today and the future’

EU allocates €50 million to fight Ebola and malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo

This company grows crops inside, stacked on top of one another

Can the EU last long if it cuts Cyprus out?

These are the world’s safest cities

More progress needed on reducing and redesigning agricultural support policies

Why we need artists who strive for social change

The US will impose tariffs on Mexico, says President Trump

Maduro ‘brings the truth’ about Venezuela to UN Assembly; says he is ready to meet US President Trump

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

DR Congo: days ahead ‘critical’ to ‘historic election process’ Security Council hears

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Trade: EU-Singapore agreement to enter into force on 21 November 2019

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

Syrian Government’s ‘different understanding’ of UN role, a ‘very serious challenge’ – Special Envoy

New Erasmus: more opportunities for disadvantaged youth

This forgotten element could be the key to our green energy future. Here’s why

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

German banks suffer of nausea amidst rough seas

If you build it, they will come: Why infrastructure is crucial to tourism growth and competitiveness

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency - ecosistent says:
    January 22, 2020 at 11:29

    […] Click here to view original web page at To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need syst… […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s