You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / From fire to fake snow – the global consequences of the climate crisis

From fire to fake snow – the global consequences of the climate crisis

January 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
australa

(David Clode, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Extremes of heat and cold are becoming more frequent.
  • Norway basks in 19°C heat in January.
  • Moscow imports fake snow for New Year as temperatures soar.

Picturing Norway in January probably brings to mind images of snow shovels, ski jackets and frosty fjords.

The average winter temperature in the country is -6.8°C. This year, however, western Norway is experiencing a heatwave, with the mercury hitting 19°C in the town of Sunndalsora. That’s more than 25°C above the seasonal average, and warm enough for locals to leave their jackets at home or take a dip in the sea.

 

Norway’s warmest ever January day isn’t alone in the record-breaking weather stakes, though.

In Moscow, Russia’s warmest year on record was capped when, in December 2019, lighter than usual snowfall led authorities to lay artificial snow at locations including the city’s Red Square in time for seasonal festivities.

And last year, at the other end of the scale, the Great Plains of the US and Canada suffered record low temperatures as a polar vortex brought icy weather south from the slowly warming Arctic.

February 2019 temperatures in the USA.
February 2019 temperatures in the USA.
Image: NOAA

Bushfire crisis

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Australia is battling the effects of extreme heat. Its Bureau of Meteorology says 2019 was its hottest, driest year on record.

The country is experiencing one of its worst droughts in decades and a heatwave in December broke the record for highest nationwide average temperature of 41.9°C. At the same time, a bushfire crisis is raging in areas along its eastern and southern coasts.

Scientists have warned climate change can increase the likelihood and intensity of wildfires. The Climate Council says a warming planet is making bushfire conditions more dangerous than they were in the past, increasing the risk to people and property.

Mean temperatures in Australia 1970-2018.
Mean temperatures in Australia 1970-2018.
Image: Bureau of Meteorology

A warming world

Globally, 2019 was among the warmest years on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

While meteorologists haven’t drawn a direct link between record temperatures and the climate crisis, they come as the world as a whole continues to warm as a result of greenhouse gas emissions. A spokesperson for the WMO said, for example, that the heatwaves that hit Europe last summer bore “the hallmarks of climate change”.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

According to the UN, limiting global warming to 1.5C to help protect the planet and its ecosystems is possible, but will require urgent action.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiatives provide a global platform for multistakeholder partnerships to help raise ambition and speed up action on climate change.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Three reasons to be optimistic for the future of Asia

Working together to end the AIDS-HIV pandemic

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Zuckerberg, a paella, and the mighty EU questionnaires that would stop Whatsapp acquisition by Facebook?

Lessons from the Global Entrepreneurship Index

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

France fails again the exams. Kindly requested to sit in on Commission’s class

On the Global Day of Parents, UNICEF is urging support for parents to give children ‘the best start in life’

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Draghi reserved about Eurozone’s growth prospects

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

Medical ethics in the age of the social media influencers

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

Will France vote for more or less Europe in the next presidential elections?

Australian homes are turning to solar power in record numbers

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Vile act of torture prohibited ‘under all circumstances’, UN chief affirms on International Day to support victims

Time to make a fundamental choice about the future of healthcare

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Political solutions ‘prerequisite to sustainable peace’, Lacroix tells Security Council

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

What is ‘South-South cooperation’ and why does it matter?

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

European Parliament gives green light to Christine Lagarde

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

‘Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred’ urges Guterres, after mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 dead

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

A lack of affordable homes is forcing young Britons to live with their parents

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

EU Budget 2019: no deal before the end of the conciliation period

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a day. And its fight against deforestation does not stop there

The European Union and Central Asia: New opportunities for a stronger partnership

How building renovations can speed up the electric vehicle revolution

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: MEPs demand action to protect citizens’ privacy

Water inequality used to be a developing world problem only. Not any more

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s