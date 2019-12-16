This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Emma Charlton, Senior Writer, Formative Content The island off Africa’s Ivory Coast floats on 700,000 plastic bottles packed into boxes.

The resort is equipped with solar panels and has a pool.

Entrepreneurs are finding innovative ways to control our plastic waste problem.

For many people, a glut of plastic bottles floating in a lagoon would be negative. For entrepreneur Eric Becker, it sparked an idea for a business opportunity.

Among the litter, he had a vision to build a holiday destination with swimming pools, bars and relaxation areas.

Becker initially moved to the Ivory Coast with a plan to set up a catamaran business. It took him six years to build the island resort from plastic bottles, he told Reuters. The result floats on 700,000 bottles packed into boxes in the middle of Abidjan’s lagoon, with a hotel that opened in 2018.

“Little by little, my idea of building a travel boat turned into how to build a system,” Becker says.

Around 100 guests visit the island each week, with most coming on weekends. While the destination has solar panels for electricity, water has to be pumped in from the land because the lagoon is too polluted.

Global recycling rates. Image: Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Becker’s work underscores the importance of finding innovative ways to tackle the volume of plastic in the environment. The challenges presented by single-use plastics are now well known, with roughly a truckload dumped into the ocean every minute. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation shows even regions with the highest recycling rates only manage to recycle around half their packaging.

The project showcases how plastic can repurposed and used in innovative ways.