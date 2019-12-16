You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

December 16, 2019 by Leave a Comment
antibiotics__

(Adam Nieścioruk, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Pat Ashinze, an Igbo-Yoruba Nigerian penultimate medical student at The University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In the year 2011, The WHO theme centred on combating antimicrobial resistance. It was to alleviate the problem due to the global burden it has imposed on health subsequently leading to the ineffectiveness of drug therapy.
Infectious diseases caused by microbes were becoming impervious to empirical drugs and morbidity and mortality rates were peaking on a biblical scale.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microbes change in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections they cause ineffective.

Resistance is caused by misuse and overuse.

To quell antimicrobial resistance, a tiered(International, National, Community and Healthcare Centre Levels) multidisciplinary approach that cuts across all health fields must be put into place and enforced with near-zealotry enthusiasm.

Internationally, there should be increased collaboration between governments, nongovernmental organizations and international agencies to prevent infections and their spread and also invent novel networks that will undertake surveillance of antimicrobial use.

Nationally, the Government can form new or reinforce existing programmes to contain antimicrobial resistance. Governments can see to the establishment of committee(s) that would formulate stringent policies; provide guidance on standards, regulations, training and awareness on resistance.

At the Community Level, i recommend strongly that Community Health awareness campaigns be carried out to educate both rural and urban folks about using antimicrobials rationally and as rightly prescribed. Furthermore, there must be regulatory control on over-the-counter use of antibiotics, the need to put up with impeccable standards of high hygiene and lastly, the use of standard treatment regiment for the management of infections and vaccination.

At the Healthcare System/Centre Level which is the focus of this essay and inarguably the most important out of the tiers, it is exigent that the leader of the health team: The medical doctor is well acquainted with the pharmacological and laboratory knowledge of antimicrobial resistance so as to  enact measures to prevent and control infection that will considerably reduce the spread of pathogens including resistant ones within healthcare facilities and to the wider community.  The Nurse must avoid requesting antibiotics for treatment of viral or fungal infections. The Nurse must also use the right antibiotic by the right route for the shortest appropriate time and religiously refrain from disposing unused antibiotics in the clinic environment. The Pharmacist, can educate patients about antimicrobial use and the importance of complying with the prescribed regimen. This would help to reduce the unnecessary use/misuse of antibiotics.
Other health workers and allied forces are to get themselves familiar with the concept of Antimicrobial resistance and join hands in the use of good hygiene, public health awareness systems and other infection control practices at all times to decrease the spread of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms.

In conclusion, to halt antimicrobial resistance, the tiers must come together to create a standard drug usage policy, alleviate infectivity rates, preach safe hygiene, enforce and explain the good in patient compliance to physician prescription and summarily keep the international and national players abreast of recordings of epidemiological surveys.

References

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PPMC4149102

Antibiotics: a Critical Review; Resistance and Antimicrobial therapy; pages 95 – 96( Kurylowicz et al, ’76)

Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research : JCDR; Combating Antimicrobial Resistance( Rajesh Uchil et al)

https://www.cdc.gov/antibiotic-use/community/about/antibiotic-resistance-faqs.html

https://www.ausmed.com/cpd/articles/what-can-nurses-do-to-combat-antimicrobial-resistance

About the author

Pat Ashinze, an Igbo-Yoruba Nigerian hybrid, is a penultimate medical student at The University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria. Pat is autodidactic. He is a seasoned creative writer revolving within the wheels of experimental writing, content/blog writing, poetry, prose, essaying, aphorisms and freelance writing. He has served and is currently serving as editorial consultant, contributory author/writer for various medical, social and literary platforms. His creations have grossed accolades and have graced several columns and pages home and abroad. He loves volunteering for and directing community outreaches. He is a 2019 UN Millennium Network Fellow, a Pan-Literati Fellow and a Commonwealth100Alumnus.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s