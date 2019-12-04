You are here: Home / EUGlobe / Plastic waste from Western countries is poisoning Indonesia

Plastic waste from Western countries is poisoning Indonesia

December 4, 2019 by Leave a Comment
waste

(Hermes Rivera, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Indonesia has become a dumping ground for plastic from Australia, Europe and North America.
  • The waste is burned as fuel by local communities, causing respiratory illness and other long-term health problems for people who inhale the polluted smoke.
  • Research shows pollutants have contaminated Indonesia’s food chain.

Every day, people in Western countries in Australia, Europe and North America diligently separate their household plastic waste to be collected and sent for recycling. But much of it isn’t recycled. Instead it is exported – sometimes illegally – to Indonesia and neighbouring countries, polluting the air and affecting the health of local people.

The waste arrives by container, sometimes as a legitimate import, sometimes concealed in other shipments. And it’s compounding a domestic plastics problem that generates 9 million tonnes of waste annually.

Have you read?

Plastic is burned on a large scale to ease Indonesia’s overflowing rubbish dumps, while truckloads of waste are sold to local communities.

Local people cherry-pick the best bits to sell to local plastics factories. The leftover piles of poor-quality waste provide a cheap and plentiful fuel source for local businesses.

But there’s a hidden cost: the incinerated plastic causes respiratory problems for people who inhale its toxic smoke.

Poisonous plastics

Indonesia has become a dumping ground for vast quantities of the world’s unwanted plastic since China banned imports of foreign plastic waste. In 2018, imports of plastic waste to the Southeast Asian nation doubled over the previous year, to 320,000 tonnes.

How plastic affects Indonesia's food chain.
Toxic chemicals from imported plastic waste find their way into Indonesia’s local food chain.
Image: IPEN

Researchers at the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) found harmful chemicals contained in the plastic have contaminated the local food chain, exposing people to toxins linked to serious health problems, such as cancer, diabetes and immune system damage.

In the East Java village of Tropodo, a cluster of tofu factories generates plumes of black smoke from burning plastic fuel. An analysis of local egg samples showed they contained extremely high levels of harmful persistent organic pollutants (POPs). Levels of dioxins were similar to the highest ever recorded in Asia – 70 times higher than the European Food Safety Authority’s (EFSA) recommended safe daily intake.

A persistent problem

Indonesia is barely able to cope with its own waste. The World Bank estimates that one-fifth of the country’s plastic ends up in rivers and coastal waters.

Every 20 minutes, the equivalent of a 10-tonne truckload of plastic is dumped into the sea in Indonesia.
Image: Reuters/Beawiharta

The government has sent waste shipments back, but they are often redirected elsewhere. For example, environmental groups Nexus3 and BAN found that just 12 of 58 containers returned to the United States arrived, Reuters reports. Instead, 38 arrived in India and the remaining containers were tracked to South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, the Netherlands and Canada.

So, the problem persists.

Plastic

What is the World Economic Forum doing about plastic pollution?

More than 90% of plastic is never recycled, and a whopping 8 million metric tons of plastic waste are dumped into the oceans annually. At this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans by 2050.

The Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) is a collaboration between businesses, international donors, national and local governments, community groups and world-class experts seeking meaningful actions to beat plastic pollution.

It aims to show how businesses, communities and governments can redesign the global “take-make-dispose” economy as a circular one in which products and materials are redesigned, recovered and reused to reduce environmental impacts.

Globally, only 9% of the 9 billion tonnes of plastic produced since 1950 has been recycled. Around 13 million tonnes of plastic waste leaks into our oceans a year, causing $13 billion of economic damage to the planet’s marine ecosystems.

If current plastic production trends continue, IPEN says, 26 billion tonnes will be produced by 2050 – four times more than the world has produced to date.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mosul’s ‘3D contamination’ adds to challenges of deadly mine clearance work

No better year for the EU’s weak chain links

For the future of Europe youth remains a priority

Tougher defence tools against unfair imports to protect EU jobs and industry

Eurozone business activity again on upwards path

ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Parliament seals ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

China is a renewable energy champion. But it’s time for a new approach

Cameron’s “No Brexit” campaign wins top business support as Tory front breaks

How China Mended My Heart

My disability, my identity

Easing US-China trade tensions could save millions of jobs: Asia-Pacific UN report

EU economic governance: More exploitation for the weaker countries

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

‘Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

5 ways to make your organization a great sustainability partner

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

You might soon be travelling without a passport – this is how

UN chief urges restraint following reported Saudi-led assault in Yemen

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: UNFCCC Secretariat Launches Forest Information Hub

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

Efforts to save the planet must start with the Antarctic

From glass ceiling to glass cliff: women are not a leadership quick-fix

The world condemned by neo-liberals to feed trillions to banks: the New Deal exorcised

EU Commission announces Safe Harbour 2.0 and a wider Data protection reform

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

Me and China

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

COP21 Business update: Companies urge now for carbon pricing as coal is still a big issue

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

Bridging the gap: Health through technology

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Travel the world, find yourself

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Parliament’s interparliamentary delegations established

Facts and prejudices about work

Landmine casualties high for third consecutive year despite record funding, latest monitor reports

Digital IDs and the Digital Economy: the (still) missing link?

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

The EU Commission to fight unemployment tsunami with a…scoreboard

Weather reports could soon be telling us about the role of climate change

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets to fight organised crime

UN says ‘many humanitarian achievements’, one year after ouster of ISIL from Mosul

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

Inspiring young doctors: the beginning of the change

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

How curiosity and globalization are driving a new approach to travel

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s