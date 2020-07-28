You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here’s how businesses can decrease their risk

COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here’s how businesses can decrease their risk

July 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
cybersecurity 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Isabelle Mauro, Head of Telecommunications, World Economic Forum & Jonathan Bahmani, Platform Curator, Digital Communications, World Economic Forum

  • COVID-19 is accelerating the digital transformation of business, especially retail, education and healthcare.
  • Rapid, unplanned digitisation increases the risk and impact of cyberattacks.
  • Leaders should take a systemic approach to cybersecurity in three phases.

COVID-19 is changing everything. Along with social distancing, obsessive sanitisation, broken supply chains, fragmented workforces and the rise of video meetings, the pandemic is driving acute systemic changes in consumer and business behavior. These changes are causing an outbreak of new and unanticipated business moments. The resolve to transform is palpable.

Businesses know they must rapidly innovate, take advantage of new digital tools and leverage cloud services to emerge from the crisis ahead of their competitors with momentum for the long-term transformation of their business in the altered global landscape.

This innovation is good news, but it is coming at a cost. As digital spreads its roots deeper, it also increases the risk and impact of cyberattacks.

The World Economic Forum’s COVID-19 Risks Outlook found 50% of enterprises were concerned about increased cyberattacks due to a shift in work patterns alone. These concerns are merited. Hasty and unplanned decisions related to digital transformations will add substantially to the spate of cybersecurity issues.

Most worrisome risks for your company after COVID-19
Half of businesses are concerned about cybersecurity due to the shift in working patterns.
Image: World Economic Forum

Cybersecurity matters even more given the increased dependency on digital infrastructure to ensure collective resilience. Many of the industries which are transforming serve critical functions – and a break in their supply chains could affect the movement and availability of life-saving drugs, components, equipment and raw materials.

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving technological transformation in three key areas – and there are three steps leaders must take to secure them.

3 key technological transformations facing cyber risk

Technological transformation will continue during the pandemic and long after. The challenge for global security is that this large-scale, unplanned digitisation is supported by nimble but relatively immature business models and operations.

We see this in three key transformations:

These three trends represent a revolution in terms of how people connect to resources, creating an even more connected world. But they are also low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals. This is especially true because, at an ecosystem level, cybersecurity resources are still not available at scale, and remain concentrated in the most well-resourced and mature markets.

3 steps leaders can take to address cybersecurity challenges

Leaders must start taking a systemic approach to security while also transforming their businesses.

For leaders tasked with securing their businesses from both market forces and cyberattacks, the approach needs to be timely and staged in three phases:

  • Immediate Term (0 to 3 months): Offices are empty, and businesses and employees are adapting to the new mode of working. To keep enterprises running, businesses must secure remote access and collaboration services, step up anti-phishing efforts and strengthen business continuity. Businesses need to establish a culture of robust cyber hygiene, by providing resources to the workforce and managing access and monitoring activity on critical assets.
  • Near Term (3 to 6 months): Not all organisations understand their security posture and the effectiveness of security controls. As a result, they don’t make the right decisions or prioritise the correct actions, which leaves the enterprise open to attack and compromise. Securing end users, data and brand is the next priority. As the number of cybersecurity threats has increased, chief security officers and their teams are also benefiting from an increase in prioritisation. Budget rebalancing will be inevitable as other projects are put on hold to safeguard organisations and invest more in security.
  • Medium to Long Term (12 months): Cybersecurity strategists should now think longer term, about the security of their processes and architectures. They should prioritise, adopt and accelerate the execution of critical projects like Zero Trust, Software Defined Security, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) as well as automation to improve the security of remote users, devices and data.

What is the World Economic Forum doing on cybersecurity

The World Economic Forum Platform for Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity and Digital Trust aims to spearhead global cooperation and collective responses to growing cyber challenges, ultimately to harness and safeguard the full benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The platform seeks to deliver impact through facilitating the creation of security-by-design and security-by-default solutions across industry sectors, developing policy frameworks where needed; encouraging broader cooperative arrangements and shaping global governance; building communities to successfully tackle cyber challenges across the public and private sectors; and impacting agenda setting, to elevate some of the most pressing issues.

Platform activities focus on three main challenges:

Strengthening Global Cooperation for Digital Trust and Security – to increase global cooperation between the public and private sectors in addressing key challenges to security and trust posed by a digital landscape currently lacking effective cooperation at legal and policy levels, effective market incentives, and cooperation between stakeholders at the operational level across the ecosystem.Securing Future Digital Networks and Technology – to identify cybersecurity challenges and opportunities posed by new technologies and accelerate solutions and incentives to ensure digital trust in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Building Skills and Capabilities for the Digital Future – to coordinate and promote initiatives to address the global deficit in professional skills, effective leadership and adequate capabilities in the cyber domain.

The platform is working on a number of ongoing activities to meet these challenges. Current initiatives include our successful work with a range of public- and private-sector partners to develop a clear and coherent cybersecurity vision for the electricity industry in the form of Board Principles for managing cyber risk in the electricity ecosystem and a complete framework, created in collaboration with the Forum’s investment community, enabling investors to assess the security preparedness of target companies, contributing to raising internal cybersecurity awareness.

For more information, please contact us.

COVID-19 is changing the technology culture and infrastructure of every medium-sized and large organisation faster than any known event or phenomenon. This means changes will continue coming – and hackers will continue to target our growing dependence on digital tools. Businesses that focus on a return to “near-normal” will be investing time, effort and money in a battle long lost.

The pandemic presents an opportunity for full-blown innovation, a dramatic shift in perspective and the adoption of safe and resilient operating processes. The intensity and emphasis an organisation brings to its cybersecurity strategy will determine if the opportunity adds to bottom lines – or turns into a business disaster.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Are we at risk of a financial crisis? Our new report takes a look

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

UN condemns ‘heinous’ suicide attack on education centre in Afghanistan

Canada grants asylum for Saudi teen who fled family: UNHCR

EU to Turkey: No other ties than €3+3bn to upkeep refugees

World Mental Health Day is a chance to listen to those with the condition – the biggest experts of all

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

It’s time to strengthen global digital cooperation

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

Dignified and non-discriminatory heath care: does anyone even know what it means?

Two peacekeepers killed in an attack against UN convoy in Mali

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Why European manufacturing SMEs in the South face fatal dangers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “You just don’t know if the oil price will be 20$ or 100$ in the next 2-3 years!” top Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff underscores from Davos

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

Digital technology helped create the skills gap. Here’s how it can help close it

5 things to know about the exploding world of pro gaming

Immigrant integration policies have improved but challenges remain

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

MEPs vote for upgrade to rail passenger rights

EU27 leaders unite on Brexit Guidelines ahead of “tough negotiations” with Theresa May

Why Europe is more competitive than the US

Children as old as 12 can benefit from an afternoon nap

We need to talk about big data and genomics. Here’s why – and how

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

From Hangzhou to Rwanda: how Jack Ma brought Chinese e-commerce to Africa

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

European Commission kicks off major EU trade policy review

Daughter of 2019 Sakharov Prize winner Ilham Tohti receives prize on his behalf

We can make sure Globalization 4.0 leaves no one behind. This is how

In Tokyo, UN chief expresses full support for US-Japan dialogue with North Korea

More capital and liquidity for the banks

COVID-19: Emerging technologies are now critical infrastructure – what that means for governance

Water inequality used to be a developing world problem only. Not any more

Will 2020 be the year blockchain overcomes its hype?

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

An economist explains how to create a fairer society

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

From the boardroom to the consulting room: pharma’s role in curing gender bias

Health should be central to the conversation around climate change

The countries with the most satellites in space

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

A ‘system value’ approach can accelerate the energy transition. Here’s how

Northern Bahamas ravaged by ‘disaster of epic proportions’ as UN releases $1 million in emergency funds

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

EU Trust Fund for Africa: Can it be beneficial for Italy and tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

Lithuania finds the ways to maintain its energy security

Armed groups kill Ebola health workers in eastern DR Congo

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

This Mexican company is making biofuel from cactus plants

Your chocolate can help save the planet. Here’s how

Japan’s holiest shrine is pulled down and rebuilt every 20 years – on purpose

Half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s