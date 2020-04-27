You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Coronavirus has exposed human rights gaps. We need to fix this

Coronavirus has exposed human rights gaps. We need to fix this

April 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
human rights__

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Yoni Ish-Hurwitz, Former Human Rights Officer, UN

  • The COVID-19 crisis is the perfect pretext for some political leaders to advance narrow interests, brushing aside long-held principles of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in the name of emergency.
  • Promoting human rights now will help societies emerge more resilient from this pandemic.
  • Individuals need to know their rights and hold their governments to account on their commitments to international treaties, UN resolutions and public statements.

We are in the midst of a global health emergency, which may not seem like the best time to address human rights. But the issues we see across the board, surfacing as a result of the crisis are all relevant. In some countries doctors and nurses don’t have enough personal protective equipment. Unemployment is skyrocketing and people can’t earn a basic standard of living. Social isolation leaves people with disabilities without care.

These are all challenges that come back to human rights and now is the time to address them. People need to know what constitutes a human right and what rights they are entitled to, and governments need to be reminded of their obligations to protect human rights, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

 

The pandemic has served as the perfect pretext for some political leaders to advance narrow interests, brushing aside long-held principles of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in the name of emergency. Some are using this opportunity to acquire new powers through emergency decrees, while social distancing helps them enjoy limited public scrutiny.

Consider these examples:

Such unprecedented acts establish the norms that will be very hard to undo long after the coronavirus is eradicated. The UN has recognized this looming problem and urges action. Secretary-General António Guterres launched a report last week to put human rights at the forefront of coronavirus response and recovery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency — but it is far more. It is an economic crisis. A social crisis. And a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”

— António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

It is a civil duty to hold governments accountable and to protest (within legitimate social distancing guidelines). Judges, parliamentarians, government civil servants and journalists all need to fulfill their duties to uphold the rule of law. The international community also needs to speak out in solidarity for the rights of all people in every country.

Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020 REUTERS/Corinna Kern - RC2V7G9AYP5X
Recent protest in Tel Aviv under strict social distancing rules
Image: REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Stakeholders hold governments to higher standards by quoting the standards that those very governments have committed to. International health regulations, human rights treaties and labour standards contain provisions to guide government policy under any circumstances. These commitments were designed to address emergencies so that they would last well into the future. The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic neither diminishes the relevance of those commitments, nor justifies unlimited rule by decree, supporting dictatorship over democracy, or enacting surveillance without taking every measure to impose limits or use less invasive alternatives.

Knowledge is power for every individual and all the stakeholders mentioned above. Understanding our human rights and knowing what commitments have been made by our governments in international treaties, UN resolutions or public statements enables compelling critique of government policy.

Mobilising Action for Inclusive Societies

Recent years have witnessed some of the largest protests in human history. People are taking to the streets amid a desire for change, putting pressure on decision-makers for urgent and courageous leadership to find sustainable and inclusive solutions to some of the major challenges ahead of us.

A range of forces are at play. By 2022, some 60% of gross domestic product will be digitized – but current education systems are failing to prepare people for decent work in this future. Based on current trends, it will also take approximately two centuries to close the global economic gender gap. Meanwhile, the world’s richest 1% are on course to control as much as two-thirds of the world’s wealth by 2030.

To tackle these challenges, Mobilising Action for Inclusive Societies is one of the four focus areas at the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Sustainable Development Impact summit. A range of sessions will bring stakeholders together to take action that will bolster local entrepreneurship and innovation, while making growth more equitable.

UN experts and officials have a role to play here. They can help make such information more accessible, clarifying how to respect human rights in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have the authority to call out human rights violations or present recommendations to governments.

For example, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights notes that, under international human rights law, emergency legislation and measures should be strictly temporary and must remain subject to meaningful legislative and judicial oversight.

Promoting human rights now will help societies emerge more resilient from this pandemic in the future. The threats are comprehensive. A society that cannot offer equal treatment for all, including healthcare and social security, will lose its social cohesion and more of its people will fall victim to the virus. A society that surrenders separation of powers may lose sovereign rule altogether. Against threats like these, resilient societies can help advance human rights norms in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Image: UN Women, from Policy Brief on the Impact of COVID-19 on Women

A number of the challenges that have dogged the pandemic may have been avoidable had human rights been safeguarded and prioritized more judiciously. Universal access to healthcare would have facilitated more widespread testing. Stronger anti-discrimination policy might have avoided minorities being disproportionately affected by the virus. Putting gender equality at the forefront may have diminished the widespread incidents of domestic violence during lockdown.

The pandemic is an opportunity to reset and to learn some lessons that are critical for sustainable development. If not for the sake of individuals, governments should be persuaded by the need to sustain society as a whole and help it heal from the coronavirus.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

It’s not kids’ screen time you should worry about – it’s yours

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

Japan’s population is shrinking by a quarter of a million people every year

Violence will not deter Somali people in their pursuit of peace, says UN chief, in wake of lethal attacks

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

Will the coronavirus break the internet?

INTERVIEW: UN’s top official in North Korea foresees ‘surge’ in humanitarian aid

Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent killings of civilians and health workers

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

ITU Telecom World 2017 on 25-28 September in Busan, Republic of Korea

What paleoecology can teach us about fires in the Amazon

How smart tech helps cities fight terrorism and crime

New EU rules to thwart money laundering and terrorist financing

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

Unlock the value proposition for Connected Insurance

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

‘Race against time’ to help women who bore brunt of Cyclone Idai: UN reproductive health agency

What our leaders hide from us

Medical training without borders: what’s still missing?

One million facing food shortages, nutrition crisis after Mozambique cyclones: UNICEF

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

Could implants treat people with brain disease? A young scientist explains

South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

Here are 4 tips for governing by design in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Politics is failing to protect the Amazon. It’s time for finance to step up instead

Disaster Medicine in Medical Education: the investment you just can´t afford to ignore

Yemen war ‘a test of our humanity’, and we’re ‘badly failing’ warns UN Children’s Fund chief

Improving coverage of mental health services

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, UN study finds

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

The Energy Union: from vision to reality

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

This robot has soft hands. It could be the future of sustainable production

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

Key Brazilian border crossing for Venezuela refugees reopens as asylum numbers pass last year’s total

“Sorry mom it’s not our day”: the true refugee story of a young doctor and his family forced to flee their home

Brexit effect: Public opinion survey shows that EU is more appreciated than ever

How do we build an ethical framework for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

The International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (IFMSA) on the arrest of Turkish Medical Association leaders

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

How to provide health education and thus create better health systems

How can the EU hit net-zero emissions?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s