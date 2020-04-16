How the Ebola vaccine was made, against all the odds

by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content A 2014 outbreak in Guinea turned the threat of Ebola into a global problem.

The race to find a vaccine breathed new life into previously overlooked experimental research.

A series of unlikely events led to an unlicensed vaccine being used in human trials.

The trials led to a working vaccine being created in less than a year.

Ebola is one of the deadliest known diseases. It kills 1 in every 2 people it infects, on average. But now one vaccine, after a long journey, a few lucky breaks and lots of international cooperation, is transforming the fight against the disease.

Since its discovery in the 1970s, sporadic outbreaks of Ebola have erupted in some of the world’s poorest countries. But in 2014, news broke of a serious Ebola epidemic in Guinea, which increased the threat level of the virus. Early research into Ebola vaccines had produced several promising lab results, but developing and licensing a cure is a expensive process. Costs are estimated at around $1 billion, and trials are lengthy. Vaccine development and supply is not driven by the risk a disease poses, nor how deadly it is, but rather by economics. That’s why most vaccines never make it out of research laboratories. Before the Guinea outbreak, Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg had spent many years developing an experimental Ebola vaccine, which had produced positive results in animal testing. It even produced a test vaccine to conduct trials on humans, though these were never conducted. The lab vaccine had never been deployed in an outbreak, and no major pharmaceutical company was interested in developing it. How it all began



This experimental vaccine, called rVSV-ZEBOV, began its extraordinary journey in the 1990s, not in Canada, but south of the border in the US. Yale University scientist John Rose tried to use a livestock virus called vesicula stomatitis virus (VSV) as a vaccine delivery system. The virus can infect people without making them sick, prompting a strong response from the human immune system. Rose thought the virus could be engineered to carry genes from viruses such as influenza or HIV, so that the harmless virus would teach the immune system to recognize the dangerous invaders it carried. After six years spent trying to manipulate VSV to add other genes, in 1994 Rose heard about some researchers in Germany who had developed a successful approach with a rabies virus. Using this new technique, he was able to quickly modify VSV viruses to develop successful experimental vaccines for bird flu, measles, SARS, Zika and other pathogens. Yale patented the VSV system and licensed it to Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Lacking the high-security laboratories needed to handle highly dangerous viruses, Rose was unable to work on an Ebola vaccine. But he shared his findings with laboratories around the world.

Success – and then silence



Using Rose’s virus construct, a team of researchers in Marburg, Germany, led by Hans-Dieter Klenk, set about researching the potential for an Ebola vaccine. The approach allowed them to manipulate individual Ebola genes by putting them on the VSV backbone, conducting their work at lower biocontainment levels than Ebola research usually demanded. This made it safer, faster and less expensive. Without the high-containment labs needed to conduct animal experiments, the team could only theorise whether the hybrid VSV could be made into an Ebola vaccine. In 1999, one of Klenk’s students, Dr Heinz Feldmann, left Germany to head the special pathogens unit at Canada’s newly created national microbiology laboratory, and asked permission to take the VSV construct with him. Having moved to Canada, Feldmann attended a lecture on Ebola by then-head of the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center, Dr Gary Nabel. This proved the catalyst for an extraordinary series of events. Nabel thought he had identified the cause of the extreme damage Ebola inflicts on those it infects – glycoprotein. Feldmann disagreed. Together with Ebola expert Tom Geisbert, he used the VSV construct to prove himself right. In 2005, Feldmann’s team in Winnipeg injected mice with VSV containing Ebola glycoprotein, which should have killed them if Nabel’s theory was correct. The mice were unaffected by the injections. To see what would happen, mice were then injected with Ebola. Those carrying the VSV virus were unharmed, while those without it all died. The results were replicated when mice were replaced with monkeys, which were considered the closest substitute for humans. Having inadvertently discovered the foundation of a vaccine for Ebola, the team did little with it, other than publish the results in Nature Medicine and go for a celebratory drink. The costs of developing the vaccine were prohibitive, and deaths from Ebola had been around 1,300 over three decades. Indeed, nobody was focusing on Ebola at that time. Feldmann’s team was preoccupied with finding a vaccine for the SARS outbreak that was sweeping through China and other parts of Asia.

A fortunate accident

Interest was reignited due to a freak accident in 2009. A German research assistant was handling a needle containing the Ebola virus, when it accidentally penetrated the protective gloves she was wearing and pricked her finger.

In response to calls for help, Ebola researchers in the US and Canada suggested using the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine. Although it had never been tested on humans, the Canadian government agreed to send the vaccine, dispatching material the lab had produced to conduct animal studies. The woman developed a fever, which was entirely consistent with being given the vaccine, but also potentially the first signs of Ebola infection. Fortunately, it subsided, leaving her with no symptoms of the disease. It remains unclear whether the vaccine overcame the infection or whether she was not exposed to Ebola from the needle in the first place. Whichever happened, she experienced no negative consequences from being given the vaccine. At that time, the lab in Canada received a $2 million grant from a Canadian defence programme that funded bioterrorism. Although previous requests for funding had been rejected, the lab was now charged with producing test lots of human-grade VSV vaccine for Ebola Zaire, the most common virus strain.

Following two years of tedious testing and groundwork, a patent for the vaccine system was secured. The Winnipeg lab approached a variety of pharmaceutical companies to become its development partner, but found little interest. The only taker was a small company called NewLink Genetics, part of a biotech corporation working to develop cancer vaccines. Its interest had little to do with developing an Ebola vaccine, and lots to do with bolstering its asset portfolio to attract investment, leaving the vaccine with little chance of ever being developed.

How a health emergency led to a breakthrough



That changed when Ebola swept through parts of West Africa in 2014. The scale of the outbreak increased the threat of Ebola becoming a global danger, and ramped up incentive to develop a vaccine.

“That big outbreak was a game-changer and reminded people that this exotic virus could become a real threat to public health, regionally as well as in a global perspective,” Dr Heinz Feldmann said. As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Ebola a public health emergency in August 2014, the Canadian federal government donated the vaccine developed for biodefense purposes, for use in Africa. A licence to manufacture the vaccine was issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada. But as NewLink Genetics had no experience of developing vaccines, an agreement was reached for pharmaceutical company Merck to manufacture it. Phase one trials began in Canada to establish the appropriate dose and also in Switzerland, Germany, Gabon and Kenya.

With the situation in West Africa worsening, the government of Guinea agreed to run trials of the experimental vaccine manufactured by Merck, despite it being unlicensed. This was the first time an experimental vaccine had been deployed in an outbreak, and there was uncertainty whether it was safe to conduct human trials in the middle of an epidemic.

In 2015, health officials, WHO and Médecins Sans Frontières conducted the ‘ Ebola ça suffit ’ (Ebola, that’s enough) vaccination trial, inoculating almost 12,000 people who had been exposed to someone with the virus. In December of that year, Guinea was declared free of Ebola. Within a year, 12 clinical trials had been conducted, taking the vaccine to stage three efficacy trials. The results were published in The Lancet, which called it “a remarkable scientific and logistical achievement”.

Getting ahead of the next outbreak



To prevent the vaccine getting stalled in the licensing process, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, made a unique commitment to buy doses of licensed vaccines when they became available, leaving manufacturers with a guaranteed market for an effective Ebola vaccine.

What is Gavi? Gavi is an Alliance launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2000. It has contributed to the immunization of nearly 700 million children, saving an estimated 10 million lives worldwide in less than 20 years. Gavi was launched with an initial pledge of $750 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The aim of Gavi is to make vaccines more accessible and affordable for all children, wherever they live. It brings together the best efforts of UN agencies, governments, the vaccines industry and civil society to improve childhood immunization in developing countries and accelerate access to new vaccines. Gavi works closely with our System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare. Contact us to help improve the state of healthcare globally.

One of the conditions set by Gavi required manufacturers to make available a stockpile of investigational doses in the event of an outbreak, during the vaccine’s passage through the licensing process. Agreeing to the terms, manufacturer Merck produced 300,000 investigational doses, 100,000 of which can be shipped within 24 hours. Rather than reacting after a new Ebola crisis, such as the recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, investigational vaccine doses were immediately available to help contain the spread of the disease. Access to immediate vaccines marks a major step-change in the fight against Ebola.